Shinedown’s Eric Bass joins the podcast to talk about the band’s insane journey to rock superstardom, the relentless grind behind their success, and his new solo album I Had a Name. From producing records to headlining Madison Square Garden, Eric breaks down what it takes to stay on top in the rock world.
1:18:50
Mike Kroeger (Nickelback)
Nickelback’s Mike Kroeger opens up about the band’s journey from grinding in small-town Canada to global rock stardom, highlighting brother Chad Kroeger’s rare talent for crafting generation-defining rock anthems. He also discusses the band’s longevity, their songwriting process, and the future of the band.
40:57
Jerry Cantrell (Alice In Chains)
In this special conversation with legendary Alice In Chains guitarist Jerry Cantrell, we talk about his new album 'I Want Blood' and performing at the Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne's final show.Check out Jerry Cantrell's fantastic new record 'I Want Blood': https://shop.jerrycantrell.com/collections/i-want-blood
13:08
Sam Carter (Architects)
We're joined by very special guest, Architects vocalist Sam Carter to discuss the band's new single and music video 'BLACKHOLE' and their upcoming album The Sky, The Earth, and All Between.
22:13
Landon Tewers (THE PLOT IN YOU)
In this episode, we dive deep with Landon Tewers to explore the incredible journey of The Plot In You, one of the most dynamic bands in rock and metal today. Landon Tewers opens up about the struggles the band faced over their 14-year career, including near breakups, and how a viral TikTok hit breathed new life into their music. From the evolution of their sound to their explosive rise in popularity, The Plot In You has defied the odds to become a standout in the genre. Join us as Landon Tewers shares his raw, unfiltered approach to vocals, the creative freedom that fuels their music, and why The Plot In You’s fans are the coolest in the world. This is a must-listen for anyone inspired by passion, perseverance, and pure artistry.