Landon Tewers (THE PLOT IN YOU)

In this episode, we dive deep with Landon Tewers to explore the incredible journey of The Plot In You, one of the most dynamic bands in rock and metal today. Landon Tewers opens up about the struggles the band faced over their 14-year career, including near breakups, and how a viral TikTok hit breathed new life into their music. From the evolution of their sound to their explosive rise in popularity, The Plot In You has defied the odds to become a standout in the genre. Join us as Landon Tewers shares his raw, unfiltered approach to vocals, the creative freedom that fuels their music, and why The Plot In You’s fans are the coolest in the world. This is a must-listen for anyone inspired by passion, perseverance, and pure artistry.