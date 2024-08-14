EP029 - All I've Got To Do

Although "It Won't Be Long" kicks off With the Beatles with a jolt of energy and ambition, "All I've Got to Do" takes a quieter, more introspective approach, marking a surprising tonal shift. Written by John Lennon and inspired by Smokey Robinson and the Miracles, this track was one of the earliest Beatles songs to experiment with emotional vulnerability and minimalistic arrangements. Peter and Kenyon explore the song's sparse yet impactful instrumentation, Lennon's unadorned vocal delivery, and the intriguing harmonic shifts that lend the track its brooding atmosphere. They also discuss how the song's use of "call and response" hints at the band's deepening understanding of soul and R&B traditions. Despite being overshadowed by other tracks on the album, "All I've Got to Do" offers a fascinating study in restraint and raw emotion, revealing a side of the Beatles that feels both deeply personal and musically innovative.