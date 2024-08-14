Although "It Won’t Be Long" kicks off With the Beatles with a jolt of energy and ambition, "All I’ve Got to Do" takes a quieter, more introspective approach, marking a surprising tonal shift. Written by John Lennon and inspired by Smokey Robinson and the Miracles, this track was one of the earliest Beatles songs to experiment with emotional vulnerability and minimalistic arrangements. Peter and Kenyon explore the song's sparse yet impactful instrumentation, Lennon's unadorned vocal delivery, and the intriguing harmonic shifts that lend the track its brooding atmosphere. They also discuss how the song’s use of "call and response" hints at the band’s deepening understanding of soul and R&B traditions. Despite being overshadowed by other tracks on the album, "All I’ve Got to Do" offers a fascinating study in restraint and raw emotion, revealing a side of the Beatles that feels both deeply personal and musically innovative. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
LS029 - All I've Got To Do - Lecture Series (bonus)
In this lecture, Kenyon explores "All I’ve Got to Do," an introspective track from With the Beatles. Written by John Lennon, the song combines soulful simplicity with sophisticated musical elements, revealing the Beatles’ growing artistic depth. Kenyon examines its unique structural features, such as the interplay between a darker, introspective A section and an uplifting middle eight, each representing contrasting emotional states. He delves into the song’s harmonic shifts between E major and C-sharp minor, its use of progressive ostinato, and Lennon’s hallmark techniques like appoggiaturas and the Lennon triple. The lecture also highlights the cultural context, including the intentional inclusion of American references like the telephone to appeal to transatlantic audiences. By analyzing Lennon’s melodic phrasing, harmonic choices, and lyrical themes, Kenyon uncovers the nuanced craftsmanship behind this understated gem. This session offers a deeper appreciation of how "All I’ve Got to Do" balances vulnerability with musical sophistication. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
EP028 - It Won't Be Long
What if the Beatles had chosen "It Won't Be Long" as a single instead of "I Want to Hold Your Hand"? Peter and Kenyon dive into this electrifying album opener, examining its sophisticated use of unusual chord progressions, lyrical wordplay, and high-energy performance. The song captures a transitional moment for the Beatles as they began blending rock and roll vigor with more nuanced compositional techniques. The hosts explore the challenges of its recording process, including John Lennon’s vocal intensity and George Harrison’s precise guitar work. They also touch on the song's historical significance, marking the Beatles' move toward wider critical acclaim and their burgeoning maturity as musicians. Packed with fun anecdotes and keen insights, this episode uncovers how "It Won’t Be Long" sets the tone for With the Beatles and reflects the band’s rapid evolution. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
LS028 - It Won't Be Long - Lecture Series (bonus)
In this lecture, Kenyon unpacks "It Won’t Be Long," the electrifying opening track of With the Beatles. The session explores the song’s innovative structural ambiguity, examining how Lennon and McCartney blend elements of 32-bar form with distinct sections to craft a high-energy narrative. Kenyon highlights the song’s harmonic complexity, from its surprising use of C major and chromatic descents to its playful exploration of appoggiaturas—a Lennon hallmark. The lecture dives into the lyrical wordplay, such as the double meaning of "It won’t be long till I belong to you," which mirrors techniques seen in earlier singles like "Please Please Me." Kenyon also examines how the song’s antiphonal "yeah, yeah, yeah" responses echo the success of "She Loves You" while adding fresh energy. This deep analysis reveals "It Won’t Be Long" as a pivotal track in the Beatles’ evolution, showcasing their growing confidence as both composers and performers. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
EP027 - I'm In Love
John Lennon believed "I'm in Love" could be a hit—but not for the Beatles. Instead, the 1963 track was handed off to the Fourmost, offering a glimpse into the Lennon-McCartney machine’s remarkable output during their peak years. Peter and Kenyon explore the song’s bittersweet lyrics, unusual rhythmic phrasing, and its distinctive descending chord sequence, which hints at the Beatles’ early flirtation with complexity. The hosts discuss the differences between Lennon’s original piano demo—raw and emotional—and the Fourmost’s polished cabaret interpretation, revealing how the song’s essence shifted across versions. Along the way, they uncover anecdotes about the Beatles’ generosity toward other artists and the strategic decisions behind giving away songs. Tune in to hear how “I’m in Love” exemplifies Lennon’s gift for blending pop sensibility with emotional resonance, even in a track the Beatles never claimed for themselves. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
