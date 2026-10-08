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167 episodes
- Episode one of Overdubbed with SASAMI is with 14-time Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, musician, and producer, Jack Antonoff, who has collaborated with the Taylor Swift, Kendrick Lamar, Sabrina Carpenter, Bruce Springsteen, Lana Del Rey, the 1975, Lorde, St. Vincent, Florence + The Machine, and many more. He is also the frontman behind rock band Bleachers, who released their album *Everyone for Ten Minutes* earlier this year, and is currently on tour worldwide, which included their sold out Madison Square Garden show in June of this year.
Enjoy!
- Ed O'Brien needs no introduction. As a founding member and guitarist for Radiohead, he has helped shape a generation of music creators and listeners with his unique style and otherworldly sonics. Geoff Stanfield caught up with Ed from his home in Wales for a chat about his early influences, the fledgling days of Radiohead's image, his role in the band, the making of his new release, Blue Morpho, music, magic, and his love of sound. Enjoy!
- We interviewed Maryam Qudus, aka Spacemoth, in 2022 for Tape Op #148, as well as for episode #8 of our DISCussion podcast. In addition to her own albums, she is busy working with artists such as La Luz, Toro y Moi, Frankie and the Witch Fingers [Tape Op Podcast #91], and others. Geoff Stanfield caught up with Maryam from her studio in Oakland, CA, to discuss her early influences, producing other bands, the making of her latest Spacemoth album, Inward Eye, and more. Enjoy!
- Producer Marc Urselli is the chief engineer at New York City's EastSide Sound, as well as the owner of his own studio, Audio Confidential. He has worked with pop, rock, and jazz artists ranging from U2, Foo Fighters, Nick Cave, Lou Reed, Sting, Keith Richards, Kesha, Jeff Beck, Les Paul, Buddy Guy, Luther Vandross, Børns, The Black Crowes, Frank Sinatra, Joss Stone, Mike Patton, and of course, John Zorn, with whom he has made over 120 albums! Geoff Stanfield chatted with Marc from Audio Confidential about his early days recording in Italy, his move to New York, an internship at EastSide Sound, his approach to sessions, working with U2, and his recent collaboration with JZ Mics on their new MU-1 large diaphragm condenser/ribbon hybrid microphone. Enjoy!
- We interviewed Jan St. Werner and Andi Toma of the German electronic duo, Mouse on Mars, way back in issue #46 of Tape Op. June 5th, 2026 brings the release of Spatial, No Problem, a collaboration with the late reggae and dub pioneer, and icon, Lee "Scratch" Perry. Geoff Stanfield caught up with the pair from their Berlin studio to discuss the four days of marathon sessions that resulted in this excellent and interesting album. Enjoy!
Episode made possible with support from Soundtoys.
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