On April 14, 2018, at Jackpot! Recording Studio, I interviewed Robert Schneider in front of a live audience. Afterwards, he did a short solo set, and then The Minders played – a band both of us had recorded albums for and are friends with. Robert and I first met in 1996, when I interviewed him and The Apples In Stereo for Tape Op #2. Alongside some classic Apples and The Minders albums and other projects he's in, he recorded and produced records for Neutral Milk Hotel [#11] and The Olivia Tremor Control [#17] and co-founded The Elephant 6 Recording Co. (See the wonderful The Elephant 6 Recording Co. documentary that we are both in). Now, with his recently attained Doctorate in mathematics, we sat down in front of a live audience to chat again! Check out the podcast of this conversation as well!
5/20/2023
56:33
DISCussion - Episode 33: Harrison
Welcome to *Tape Op's* DISCussion, where we call our friends and music community notables to talk about their favorite records. For this episode we chat with Toronto based artist and producer Harrison about Nujabes 2005 release *Modal Soul*. Enjoy!
5/18/2023
21:20
Episode 81: Alvvays
For this episode we are joined by Molly Rankin and Alec O'Hanley from Toronto's Alvvays and producer/mixer Shawn Everett to chat about crafting their latest release "Blue Rev" a project that spanned months of home recordings in Canada, sessions with Shawn in Los Angeles, file sharing snafus and more. Enjoy!
5/15/2023
51:26
DISCussion - Episode 32: Tennis
Welcome to *Tape Op's* DISCussion, where we call our friends and music community notables to talk about their favorite records. For this episode we chat with Alaina Moore and Patrick Riley from Tennis about Braodcast’s 2005 release Tender Buttons. Enjoy!
4/19/2023
22:15
Episode 80: Steve Gunn
Philadelphia native Steve Gunn kept popping up in playlists and each time he did I stopped to hit save to favorites and liked songs. Who is this guy? One deep dive into an album led to another and then another. Each album had its own personality and many of them were interesting collaborations. I was hooked! It was a pleasure to get to talk to Steve and dig into his early days in hardcore bands, to making recordings with his own band, solo, his collaborations and producing other artists. We also had some fun gear chat for good measure. Enjoy!
