Producer Marc Urselli is the chief engineer at New York City's EastSide Sound, as well as the owner of his own studio, Audio Confidential. He has worked with pop, rock, and jazz artists ranging from U2, Foo Fighters, Nick Cave, Lou Reed, Sting, Keith Richards, Kesha, Jeff Beck, Les Paul, Buddy Guy, Luther Vandross, Børns, The Black Crowes, Frank Sinatra, Joss Stone, Mike Patton, and of course, John Zorn, with whom he has made over 120 albums! Geoff Stanfield chatted with Marc from Audio Confidential about his early days recording in Italy, his move to New York, an internship at EastSide Sound, his approach to sessions, working with U2, and his recent collaboration with JZ Mics on their new MU-1 large diaphragm condenser/ribbon hybrid microphone. Enjoy!