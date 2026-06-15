In the Blind is a country music and country lifestyle podcast where we sit down with artists, song writers, actors, and entertainers, to dive deep into their careers…the breakthrough moments, the ups and downs, mental health, the creative process, and everything in between. On Episode 62 we had the absolute honor of sitting down with country music legend Clint Black. From his explosive 1989 debut album Killin’ Time (which delivered multiple #1 singles and sold millions) to 22 career #1 hits, over 20 million records sold, a Grammy, Hollywood Walk of Fame star, and decades of chart-topping success on RCA and beyond, Clint has defined traditional country for generations. We talked about his incredible journey, the stories behind the hits, and his brand-new memoir Killin’ Time: My Life and Music. Clint was an absolute gentleman and delivered one of our favorite interviews ever…raw, insightful, and inspiring.



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