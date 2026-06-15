Radio Logo
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sports World Cup 2026Near youGenresTopics
PodcastsLeisureIn The Blind Podcast
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
In The Blind Podcast
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

In The Blind Podcast

Love And Theft (Eric Gunderson &amp; Stephen Barker Liles)
LeisureMusic
In The Blind Podcast
Latest episode

68 episodes

  • In The Blind Podcast

    Can the McBee Dynasty Survive Without Dad? Steven McBee Jr. On Season 3 | In The Blind Ep. 66

    06/15/2026 | 54 mins.
    In the Blind is a raw, unfiltered, artist-to-artist country music and lifestyle podcast hosted by Eric Gunderson and Stephen Barker Liles of the platinum-selling country duo Love and Theft. It’s filmed in Riley Green’s Duck Blind in midtown Nashville and features honest conversations on careers, family, mental health, hunting, fishing, and the country lifestyle. In this episode, Steven McBee Jr. - star of Bravo/Peacock’s hit docuseries The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys and CEO of the Missouri-based multi-generational McBee Farm & Cattle empire…joins the guys for a candid conversation. The McBees run a high-stakes farming and cattle operation that’s been thrust into the spotlight, and Steven dives deep into the strain reality TV can put on a family and their relationships, the intense business side of keeping a dynasty alive, the pressures of sudden fame, his father’s incarceration, the question of whether he’s single, and a whole lot more. Expect real talk from a modern day cowboy navigating it all. If you love authentic country stories, family empires, and no-holds-barred chats, hit play now! Subscribe, like, comment your biggest takeaway below, and share with your crew. Turn on notifications so you never miss an episode. New episodes drop weekly…stay "In the Blind."
  • In The Blind Podcast

    Koe Wetzel’s Wild Ride: From Texas Roots to Night Champion 🦆 | In The Blind Ep. 65

    06/05/2026 | 59 mins.
    Step inside the “Blind” for unfiltered country gold as the platinum-selling duo Love and Theft sit down with Koe Wetzel. 🦆
    Koe Wetzel, the Texas-born superstar from Pittsburg, has racked up billions of streams, multiplatinum hits like High Road, three platinum tracks overall, massive sold-out tours, and now steps into fatherhood with his baby girl Woods alongside his recent engagement, all while dropping his highly anticipated new album The Night Champion. 🦆
    In this episode Koe dives deep into his career in country music, his deep Texas roots, how he balances being a father on the road, his recent engagement, how he approaches the business side, and everything about his new project The Night Champion. Expect unfiltered stories, laughs, and real talk only “In the Blind” can deliver. 🦆
    Subscribe now, hit play, and join the conversation. Drop your favorite Koe moment in the comments and share with a fellow country fan. Let’s grow this thing together.
  • In The Blind Podcast

    Ashley Walls: Concrete Cowgirl Taking Over Country in 2026! | In The Blind Podcast Ep. 64

    05/30/2026 | 1h 34 mins.
    Get ready for an electric conversation with one of country music’s brightest rising stars! On this episode of In The Blind, Love and Theft’s Eric Gunderson and Stephen Barker Liles sit down with the unstoppable Concrete Cowgirl herself, Ashley Walls. The Georgia-raised country-pop powerhouse is making major waves with her infectious sound and authentic storytelling.
    In this raw and revealing chat, Ashley opens up about her explosive new music, boldly mixing country with EDM vibes, wild stories from the road, and the intense pressure of building a career as a woman in country music. Wise beyond her years, she shares hard-earned wisdom and teases the incredible things she has lined up for 2026. You don’t want to miss this one 🦆 hit play and get inspired!
  • In The Blind Podcast

    Styles Haury on Hits, Heartbreak, Hunting & Being a Dad | In The Blind Ep. 63

    05/22/2026 | 1h 8 mins.
    In The Blind is the no-holds-barred podcast hosted by Eric Gunderson and Stephen Barker Liles of the country duo Love and Theft. Each week they pull back the curtain on life, music, and the wild stories that shape the artists we love. This week they’re joined by powerhouse country artist and songwriter Styles Haury...the Ohio kid who went from playing garage bands to co-writing Luke Bryan’s #1 hit “Country On,” earning cuts with Craig Morgan and more, while building a career as an independent artist with a big voice and even bigger heart. He has an incredible new project out called 5-9, make sure you check it out!
    In this energetic episode, Styles opens up about his musical journey from small-town Ohio to Nashville, the realities of the music business, his life as a husband and father of three, the importance of mental health, and so much more. Expect raw conversation, laughs, and real talk about chasing dreams while staying grounded
  • In The Blind Podcast

    Country Music Legend Clint Black Talks Career, Mental Health & New Memoir | In the Blind Ep. 62

    05/14/2026 | 1h 19 mins.
    In the Blind is a country music and country lifestyle podcast where we sit down with artists, song writers, actors, and entertainers, to dive deep into their careers…the breakthrough moments, the ups and downs, mental health, the creative process, and everything in between. On Episode 62 we had the absolute honor of sitting down with country music legend Clint Black. From his explosive 1989 debut album Killin’ Time (which delivered multiple #1 singles and sold millions) to 22 career #1 hits, over 20 million records sold, a Grammy, Hollywood Walk of Fame star, and decades of chart-topping success on RCA and beyond, Clint has defined traditional country for generations. We talked about his incredible journey, the stories behind the hits, and his brand-new memoir Killin’ Time: My Life and Music. Clint was an absolute gentleman and delivered one of our favorite interviews ever…raw, insightful, and inspiring.

    If you love real country music conversations, like this episode, subscribe, hit the notification bell, and share it with your friends so they don’t miss it! New episodes drop weekly. 🤠
More Leisure podcasts
Trending Leisure podcasts
About In The Blind Podcast
Welcome to In The Blind Podcast, where we dive deep into the wild and inspiring worlds of artists, entertainers, athletes, hunters, and anyone with a story to tell! Hosted by Eric Gunderson and Stephen Barker Liles of country duo Love And Theft, this fresh show is rooted in country music and the laid-back country lifestyle. Our mission is to create a relaxed space where guests feel at ease sharing personal struggles, life lessons, untold stories, and more. Tune in every week for a new episode packed with authentic conversations and heartfelt insights!
Podcast website
LeisureMusicMusic InterviewsSociety & Culture

Listen to In The Blind Podcast, Critical Role and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.10.0| © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 6/19/2026 - 7:56:51 AM
A company fromMADSACK