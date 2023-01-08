Hear from all your favorite pros as they guest on the PokerNews Podcast. Listen to Doug Polk talk about reaching into the crypto space, Daniel Negreanu on pursu...
Was a Deal Made in the 2023 WSOP Main Event? Champ Daniel Weinman Tells All!
On the latest PokerNews Podcast episode, Chad Holloway and Connor Richards wrap up the 2023 World Series of Poker (WSOP), which includes diving into some numbers, recognizing a new cash record, and discussing the rise of 2023 WSOP Player of the Year Ian Matakis. Chad then sits down with 2023 WSOP Main Event champ Daniel Weinman, who topped a 10,043-player field to win the most prestigious event in poker for $12.1 million. The poker pro talks about what it was like to win, what he did to celebrate, and how poker may return to a more prominent role in his life. He also addresses speculation that a three-handed deal was struck and explains why he returned to his day job just days after becoming poker's world champion. Chad and Connor also break down Ari Engel capturing his thirteenth WSOP Circuit gold ring, The Hendon Mob Mid-Major Championship at Thunder Valley Casino, and both Yin Tao and Steve O'Dwyer winning big at WPT Korea. Toss in updates on the upcoming PokerStars x Poker Power Women's Bootcamp and 15th Annual Ante 4 Autism Charity Event, and there's something for everyone in this episode of the PokerNews Podcast. Time Stamps *Time | Topic* 00:28 | Welcome to the show 00:40 | Welcome back, Connor! 01:50 | Teasing guest Daniel Weinman 02:48 | Sponsor: Global Poker 03:40 | Examining the 2023 WSOP numbers 09:50 | Mike Holtz sets record with 25 WSOP bracelet event cashes 12:40 | Ian Matakis captures 2023 WSOP Player of the Year 16:38 | WSOP Main Event champ Daniel Weinman joins the show 17:55 | Finally breaking through in the Main Event 18:15 | Straight back to work 20:25 | Playing on a live stream 21:10 | Was there a deal three-handed? 22:10 | What did you do to celebrate? 23:15 | The Jacks > Kings > Queens Hand 24:10 | Any other big hands that made a difference? 25:30 | Will we be seeing you at more poker stops? 26:30 | Do you think you’ll hold the record long? 27:25 | What’s next on your poker bucket list? 29:15 | Sponsor: 888poker 30:00 | Ari Engel captures 13th WSOP Circuit gold ring 32:15 | The Hendon Mob Mid-Major Championship at Thunder Valley Casino 34:45 | Yin Tao Wins WPT Korea Main Event; Steve O'Dwyer Takes Down Alpha8 One Drop 36:56 | Sponsor: WPT Global 38:00 | Connor & Chad headed to Saturday’s 15th Annual Ante 4 Autism Charity Event 39:40 | PokerStars x Poker Power Women's Bootcamp
7/28/2023
42:02
Final Show from the 2023 WSOP w/ Guests Brian Rast & Phil Hellmuth
On the latest PokerNews Podcast episode, Chad Holloway and Jesse Fullen continue The Chad & Jesse Poker Show straight from the 2023 World Series of Poker (WSOP). In the final show of the summer, Chad & Jesse welcome two guests to the show starting with the legendary Phil Hellmuth! The “Poker Brat” captured his record-extending 17th WSOP gold bracelet earlier in the series, and he sits down with the boys to talk all about it. The other guest is this year’s Poker Hall of Fame inductee Brian Rast, who also won the $50,000 Poker Players Championship for a record-tying third time. Rast shares his thoughts on being inducted, who he’d like to see join him, and much more. Chad and Jesse then do a new "Calling the Clock" segment in which they offer quick two-minute dialogues for topics on “The Board.” Here's a look at this episode's topics: - Gorodinsky’s empty Bellagio lockbox - WSOP Paradise in the Bahamas - The Jeff Platt Curse - Weinman’s jacks-versus-queens-versus-kings key hand - Daniel Weinman wins 2023 WSOP Main Event - WSOP Player of the Year race - Final 2023 WSOP updates on Phil Hellmuth & Daniel Negreanu Time Stamps *Time | Topic* 00:35 | Welcome to the show 00:43 | Guest Phil Hellmuth joins the show 01:03 | Advising all the companies 02:50 | Capturing record-extending 17th gold bracelet 06:18 | Heads-up lasted just one hand 08:50 | Who did you give your bracelet to? 11:32 | Playing Triton Poker for the first time? 12:17 | Big hand against Nick Rigby 14:54 | Getting tired at the poker table 15:58 | Will you be at the WSOP Paradise? 17:40 | Don’t be jealous of Phil Ivey 19:20 | Sponsor: Global Poker 20:00 | Announcing the winner of a signed WSOP cushion 21:23 | Mike Gorodinsky’s empty Bellagio lockbox 23:23 | WSOP Paradise in the Bahamas 25:09 | The Jeff Platt Curse 27:09 | Weinman’s jacks-versus-queens-versus-kings key hand 29:09 | Daniel Weinman wins 2023 WSOP Main Event 31:09 | WSOP Player of the Year race 33:09 | Final 2023 WSOP updates on Phil Hellmuth & Daniel Negreanu 35:27 | Guest Brian Rast joins the show 36:05 | How has your summer been as a whole? 38:06 | How did you feel when you were nominated for Poker Hall of Fame? 42:06 | Who would you like to see join you in the PHoF? 45:00 | Not all bracelets are created equal 47:20 | What keeps you motivated? 52:00 | Remembering your first WSOP cash 54:42 | DJ Rast’s song mixing 55:50 | What $50,000 Poker Players Championship titles mean the most? 59:13 | Do you have any memorable Doyle Brunson stories? 1:02:50 | Where are all your bracelets? 1:04:15 | July PokerNews Freerolls
7/21/2023
1:05:13
Josh Arieh Talks Hot 2023 WSOP; David Williams on Bracelet Stolen in Home Robbery
On the latest PokerNews Podcast episode, Chad Holloway and Jesse Fullen continue The Chad & Jesse Poker Show straight from the 2023 World Series of Poker (WSOP). In the penultimate show of the summer, Chad & Jesse welcome two guests to the show starting with Josh Arieh, who has won two bracelets this summer and was nominated for the Poker Hall of Fame. Arieh talked about the WSOP back in the late 1990s, his career resurgence, Poker Stake, and shares a fun story involving Ted Forrest and the late Layne Flack. The other guest is 2004 WSOP Main Event runner-up David Williams, who was fresh of winning a Flip & Go. He talks about his history in that event, how his WSOP gold bracelet and diamond toothpick were stolen in a home robbery, and why he wouldn’t do Master Chef again. Chad and Jesse then do a new "Calling the Clock" segment in which they offer quick two-minute dialogues for topics on “The Board.” Here's a look at this episode's topics: - Brian Rast enters Poker Hall of Fame - Hall of Fame Poker Room - Robin Poker joins PokerNews - WSOP Main Event Day 8 update - Ostapchenko cashes Main Event 7 times in a row - Josh Arieh wins again - Ali Imsirovic enters WSOP event - Player of the Year update Time Stamps *Time | Topic* 00:35 | Welcome to the show 00:50 | Guest Josh Arieh joins the show 01:30 | In the thick of the POY race 03:26 | Early days of poker 06:20 | How Poker Stake came to be 08:35 | Poker Hall of Fame nomination 10:26 | Where are you WSOP bracelets? 11:26 | Only 8 players with more bracelets 13:07 | Chasing Phil Hellmuth 15:00 | Layne Flack & Ted Forrest story 18:00 | Sponsor: Global Poker 19:00 | Brian Rast enters Poker Hall of Fame 21:00 | Hall of Fame Poker Room 23:00 | Robin Poker joins PokerNews 25:00 | WSOP Main Event Day 8 update 27:00 | Ostapchenko cashes Main Event 7 times in a row 29:00 | Josh Arieh wins again 31:00 | Ali Imsirovic enters WSOP event 33:00 | Player of the Year update 35:00 | Guest David Williams joins the show 36:15 | Flip & Go luck 41:03 | A rough summer 43:05 | Did you know Josh Arieh at the 2004 WSOP final table? 45:15 | Playing at Horseshoe Binion’s 47:10 | What was it like to be a poker celebrity during the Poker Boom? 48:40 | The story behind the diamond toothpick 52:00 | Bracelet stolen in brazen theft 52:56 | Master Chef – Would you do it again? 1:01:16 | July Freerolls for PokerNews listeners
7/17/2023
1:02:12
WSOP Main Event Payouts Messed Up? Guest Ryan Depaulo a Withered Pro?
On the latest PokerNews Podcast episode, Jesse Fullen and special co-host Norman Chad continue The Chad & Jesse Poker Show straight from the 2023 World Series of Poker (WSOP). The two start by debating the pros and cons of the 2023 WSOP Main Event payouts before welcoming this week’s guest – poker vlogger Ryan Depaulo. Among the topics they discuss with the Whole Foods parking lot bracelet winner are his biggest score to date (third place in the Colossus), what his father told him (“Don’t punt”), and Joey the Mush. Plus, they ask if he was banned from Borgata for vlogging, his main poker influence, and whether or not he’s a withered pro. Norman Chad and Jesse then do a new "Calling the Clock" segment in which they offer quick two-minute dialogues for topics on “The Board.” Here's a look at this episode's topics: - Hoodie Allen abandons stack - Phil Hellmuth cooler - Letter to the table - WSOP Bubble - Father/Daughter cash Main Event - WSOP Champs - Angry Chance Kornuth - Isai Sheinberg honored by WPT Time Stamps *Time | Topic* 00:35 | Welcome to the show 00:57 | Norman Chad joins the show 01:19 | Where is Chad? 02:54 | WSOP Main Event Payouts 11:38 | Calling the Clock 11:53 | Hoodie Allen abandons Main Event chip stack 13:53 | Hellmuth get coolered to exit Main Event 15:53 | Player writes a letter to their Main Event table 17:53 | WSOP Main Event money bubble pops 19:53 | Father/Daughter both cash WSOP Main Event 21:53 | Former WSOP Main Event winners still in the 2023 field 23:53 | Chance Kornuth gets clock called on dinner break 25:53 | Isai Scheinberg honored by WPT 28:10 | Sponsor: Global Poker 28:41 | Guest Ryan Depaulo joins the show 49:03 | July Freerolls for PokerNews listeners
7/13/2023
50:01
Norman Chad in as Co-Host; Guest GGPoker Ambassador Kevin Martin at WSOP
On the latest PokerNews Podcast episode, Jesse Fullen and special co-host Norman Chad continue The Chad & Jesse Poker Show straight from the 2023 World Series of Poker (WSOP). They welcome GGPoker Ambassador Kevin Martin to the show as this week’s guest. The Big Brother Canada winner talked about meeting his wife on the show, how he found his way into poker and the streaming game, and busting the record-breaking 2023 WSOP Main Event. He also offers up three names when it comes to who he admires most in the poker content space. Norman Chad and Jesse then do a new "Calling the Clock" segment in which they offer quick two-minute dialogues for topics on “The Board.” Here's a look at this episode's topics: - Broken Record - Hellmuth wins bracelet No. 17 - Hellmuth’s circus costume - WSOP POY Race - Chris Brewer wins 2nd bracelet - WSOP Main Event Bad Beat - WSOP KO – Hand #1 - Dirty Diaper is back Time Stamps *Time | Topic* 00:35 | Welcome to the show 00:40 | Chad Holloway is out, Norman Chad is in! 01:48 | The 2023 WSOP Main Event is here 02:57 | Remembering WSOP Main Event legends 25:38 | Sponsor: Global Poker 26:12 | Broken Record for WSOP Main Event 28:12 | Hellmuth wins bracelet No. 17 30:12 | Hellmuth’s circus costume 32:12 | WSOP POY Race 34:12 | Chris Brewer wins 2nd bracelet 36:12 | WSOP Main Event Bad Beat 38:12 | WSOP KO – Hand #1 40:12 | Dirty Diaper is back 42:35 | Guest Kevin Martin joins the show 43:38 | Meeting wife on Big Brother Canada and then winning the cash! 44:12 | K-Mart’s poker origin story 47:30 | Venturing into the streaming game 49:54 | What was it like for Norman Chad to experience the “Moneymaker Boom” 53:00 | Notching his biggest score 55:25 | Busting the WSOP Main Event 56:15 | Retiring in 2019 59:43 | Who is Kevin Martin impressed by in poker? 1:03:02 | July Freerolls for PokerNews listeners
