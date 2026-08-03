In the 998th episode of the PokerNews Podcast, which is sponsored by FanDuel Poker, Chad Holloway, Mike Holtz, and Ben Ludlow are at Level 9 Studio in Las Vegas and joined by 2017 World Series of Poker (WSOP) Main Event champ Scott Blumstein, who shares his thoughts on this year's WSOP Main Event final table. Who does he think will win? What advice does he have for them? And what does he have to share about his experience from nine years ago?

The crew then discuss the ICE arrest of well-known poker pro Gal Yifrach, who you might recall won last year's PokerStars NAPT. He's still detained in a California facility, and what happens next is anyone's guess. From there, it's big plans for PokerNews Podcast Episode 1,000; the return of Bin Weng, complete with an interview from the Borgata; and recent tournament winners from the MSPT and RGPS.

There's also a big discussion on episodes of the WSOP on ESPN, which weren't a hit in the ratings. What does the panel think? What could be done differently? Poker pro Matt Berkey weighed in with some historical context and thoughts.

Finally, a happy 200th episode to our poker podcast friends over at The Chip Race!

A new PokerNews Podcast drops four times a week in July! You can expect a new episode every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday at 8a PT / 11a ET / 4p UK time. Remember to subscribe to our YouTube channel so you do not miss an episode!

Time Stamps

*Time Topic*

00:00 | Welcome to the show

00:27 | Scott Blumstein joins the show

01:00 | 1,000th Episode Live!

03:25 | Gal Yifrach arrested by ICE

07:21 | WSOP on ESPN

12:00 | Matt Berkey's Take

17:13 | WSOP Main Event viewers

18:30 | Bin Weng returns

21:28 | Interview w/ Bin Weng

25:24 | Baruch Fishman wins Borgata Almighty Stack

25:50 | Josh Reichard wins 3rd MSPT title

27:53 | RGPS Hendon Mob Mid-Major Championship

28:23 | The Chip Race celebrates 200!