Final Show from the 2023 WSOP w/ Guests Brian Rast & Phil Hellmuth

On the latest PokerNews Podcast episode, Chad Holloway and Jesse Fullen continue The Chad & Jesse Poker Show straight from the 2023 World Series of Poker (WSOP). In the final show of the summer, Chad & Jesse welcome two guests to the show starting with the legendary Phil Hellmuth! The “Poker Brat” captured his record-extending 17th WSOP gold bracelet earlier in the series, and he sits down with the boys to talk all about it. The other guest is this year’s Poker Hall of Fame inductee Brian Rast, who also won the $50,000 Poker Players Championship for a record-tying third time. Rast shares his thoughts on being inducted, who he’d like to see join him, and much more. Chad and Jesse then do a new "Calling the Clock" segment in which they offer quick two-minute dialogues for topics on “The Board.” Here's a look at this episode's topics: - Gorodinsky’s empty Bellagio lockbox - WSOP Paradise in the Bahamas - The Jeff Platt Curse - Weinman’s jacks-versus-queens-versus-kings key hand - Daniel Weinman wins 2023 WSOP Main Event - WSOP Player of the Year race - Final 2023 WSOP updates on Phil Hellmuth & Daniel Negreanu Time Stamps *Time | Topic* 00:35 | Welcome to the show 00:43 | Guest Phil Hellmuth joins the show 01:03 | Advising all the companies 02:50 | Capturing record-extending 17th gold bracelet 06:18 | Heads-up lasted just one hand 08:50 | Who did you give your bracelet to? 11:32 | Playing Triton Poker for the first time? 12:17 | Big hand against Nick Rigby 14:54 | Getting tired at the poker table 15:58 | Will you be at the WSOP Paradise? 17:40 | Don’t be jealous of Phil Ivey 19:20 | Sponsor: Global Poker 20:00 | Announcing the winner of a signed WSOP cushion 21:23 | Mike Gorodinsky’s empty Bellagio lockbox 23:23 | WSOP Paradise in the Bahamas 25:09 | The Jeff Platt Curse 27:09 | Weinman’s jacks-versus-queens-versus-kings key hand 29:09 | Daniel Weinman wins 2023 WSOP Main Event 31:09 | WSOP Player of the Year race 33:09 | Final 2023 WSOP updates on Phil Hellmuth & Daniel Negreanu 35:27 | Guest Brian Rast joins the show 36:05 | How has your summer been as a whole? 38:06 | How did you feel when you were nominated for Poker Hall of Fame? 42:06 | Who would you like to see join you in the PHoF? 45:00 | Not all bracelets are created equal 47:20 | What keeps you motivated? 52:00 | Remembering your first WSOP cash 54:42 | DJ Rast’s song mixing 55:50 | What $50,000 Poker Players Championship titles mean the most? 59:13 | Do you have any memorable Doyle Brunson stories? 1:02:50 | Where are all your bracelets? 1:04:15 | July PokerNews Freerolls