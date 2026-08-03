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PokerNews Podcast

PokerNews Podcast
GamesLeisure
PokerNews Podcast
Latest episode

377 episodes

  • PokerNews Podcast

    Jeremy Ausmus Opens Up! Plus, WSOP Finalists Greg Mueller & Michael "Gags" Gagliano

    08/03/2026 | 48 mins.
    In the very special 1,000th episode of the PokerNews Podcast, which is sponsored by FanDuel Poker, Chad Holloway, Mike Holtz, and Ben Ludlow are at PokerGO Studio in Las Vegas in front of a live studio audience!
    While there, they welcome guest Jeremy Ausmus to the show to talk about his life as a high-stakes poker pro, his picks for the Poker Hall of Fame, his decision to start vlogging, and much more. Here's your chance to hear from one of the best in the game.
    They also welcome a pair of 2026 World Series of Poker (WSOP) Main Event finalists, who in the coming days will be competing for a $10,000,000 top prize! Greg "FBT" Mueller opens up about his life in poker and renewed excitement for the game, while BetMGM Poker Ambassador Michael "Gags" Gagliano shares what the past two weeks of downtime have been like, his famed poker schedule, and more.
    Finally, the crew was honored to welcome several former hosts and caretakers of the PokerNews Podcast to the stage, including Sarah Herring, Donnie Peters, and Kyna England, while also catching up with the likes of Jeff Platt, Remko Rinkema, Jesse Fullen, Connor Richards, Matt Hansen, and Brent Harrington.
    It's a celebratory episode, but also one that sets the stage for this week's 2026 WSOP finale! Don't miss it.
    A new PokerNews Podcast drops every Thursday at 8a PT / 11a ET / 4p UK time. Remember to subscribe to our YouTube channel so you do not miss an episode!
    Time Stamps
    *Time    Topic*
    00:00 | Welcome to the show
    01:25 | PN Pod history
    03:33 | Greg "FBT" Mueller
    11:55 | Jeremy Ausmus
    24:17 | Michael "Gags" Gagliano
    33:03 | Sarah Herring
    34:55 | Donnie Peters
    37:03 | Kyna England
    39:20 | Jesse Fullen, Matt Hansen & Remko
    41:22 | Jeff Platt
    42:41 | Connor Richards & Brent Harrington
    44:38 | Shoutout to Chad's mom
    45:21 | Final words
  • PokerNews Podcast

    Solana's Impact On The 2026 World Series of Poker w/ Guest Vibhu Norby

    08/02/2026 | 36 mins.
    In the 999th episode of the PokerNews Podcast, which is sponsored by FanDuel Poker, Chad Holloway, Mike Holtz, and Ben Ludlow are at Level 9 Studio in Las Vegas and joined by Solana Chief Product Officer Vibhu Norby, who talks about Solana's collaboration with the World Series of Poker (WSOP). 
    This is the first time in 15 years that the WSOP broadcast has had a headline sponsor, and only the third in its 59-year history. How did it all come about? What does it mean for the future? Find out all of that and more in this episode.
    Also, the crew discusses the WSOP's decision to remove shot clocks from the Main Event final table, plus the controversy and subsequent resolution surrounding WSOP Circuit Online ring winners receiving a package to the WSOP Paradise in the Bahamas. 
    A new PokerNews Podcast drops every Thursday at 8a PT / 11a ET / 4p UK time. Remember to subscribe to our YouTube channel so you do not miss an episode!
    Time Stamps
    *Time    Topic*
    00:00 | Welcome to the show
    00:20 | Vibhu Norby joins the show
    00:47 | PokerNews Podcast Episode 1,000!
    01:48 | Who is Vibhu Norby?
    04:13 | Poker origin story
    07:30 | Finalizing deal with WSOP
    12:15 | Perfect for the Bahamas
    15:30 | Solana Showdown Invitational
    18:07 | WSOP Main Event winner pick
    19:55 | No more shot clock
    26:00 | WSOP Online Circuit rings
    29:15 | A look ahead to WSOP Paradise
    33:35 | Solana Breakpoint Nov. 15-17
  • PokerNews Podcast

    Find Out Which Successful Poker Pro Has Been Detained By ICE; 2017 WSOP Champ Scott Blumstein Guest Hosts

    07/30/2026 | 37 mins.
    In the 998th episode of the PokerNews Podcast, which is sponsored by FanDuel Poker, Chad Holloway, Mike Holtz, and Ben Ludlow are at Level 9 Studio in Las Vegas and joined by 2017 World Series of Poker (WSOP) Main Event champ Scott Blumstein, who shares his thoughts on this year's WSOP Main Event final table. Who does he think will win? What advice does he have for them? And what does he have to share about his experience from nine years ago?
    The crew then discuss the ICE arrest of well-known poker pro Gal Yifrach, who you might recall won last year's PokerStars NAPT. He's still detained in a California facility, and what happens next is anyone's guess. From there, it's big plans for PokerNews Podcast Episode 1,000; the return of Bin Weng, complete with an interview from the Borgata; and recent tournament winners from the MSPT and RGPS.
    There's also a big discussion on episodes of the WSOP on ESPN, which weren't a hit in the ratings. What does the panel think? What could be done differently? Poker pro Matt Berkey weighed in with some historical context and thoughts.
    Finally, a happy 200th episode to our poker podcast friends over at The Chip Race!
    A new PokerNews Podcast drops four times a week in July! You can expect a new episode every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday at 8a PT / 11a ET / 4p UK time. Remember to subscribe to our YouTube channel so you do not miss an episode!
    Time Stamps
    *Time    Topic*
    00:00 | Welcome to the show
    00:27 | Scott Blumstein joins the show
    01:00 | 1,000th Episode Live!
    03:25 | Gal Yifrach arrested by ICE
    07:21 | WSOP on ESPN
    12:00 | Matt Berkey's Take
    17:13 | WSOP Main Event viewers
    18:30 | Bin Weng returns
    21:28 | Interview w/ Bin Weng
    25:24 | Baruch Fishman wins Borgata Almighty Stack
    25:50 | Josh Reichard wins 3rd MSPT title
    27:53 | RGPS Hendon Mob Mid-Major Championship
    28:23 | The Chip Race celebrates 200!
  • PokerNews Podcast

    Are You Accidentally Giving Away These Poker Tells? | PokerNews Podcast #997

    07/26/2026 | 35 mins.
    In the 997th episode of the PokerNews Podcast, which is sponsored by FanDuel Poker, Chad Holloway, Mike Holtz, and Ben Ludlow are at Level 9 Studio in Las Vegas and joined by Nacho Cuesta of Master Poker Tells.
    Cuesta's greatest strength has always been the observation of patterns and details under pressure. For more than five years, he has systematically studied how decisions are physically executed in live poker. While much of modern poker study focused on solvers, ranges, and theoretical optimization, he has focused on a far less structured dimension: the physical execution of actions.
    In live poker, the mind decides. The body executes. And when cognitive load increases, repeatable patterns appear. That is where micro tells and macro tells are born.
    Not since Mike Caro, the "Mad Genius of Poker," has there been someone so devoted to live tells in poker. In this episode, he offers a trio of hands that really drives the point home.
    Master Poker Tells highlights "74 Unique Poker Tells Most Elite Players Still Don't Recognize." They have been validated as universal tells across six categories:

    *10 Check Tells
    *20 Betting Tells
    *13 Eye Tells
    *10 Verbal Tells
    *11 Body Language Tells
    *10 All-In Tells
    A new PokerNews Podcast drops four times a week in July! You can expect a new episode every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday at 8a PT / 11a ET / 4p UK time. Remember to subscribe to our YouTube channel so you do not miss an episode!
    Time Stamps
    *Time    Topic*
    00:00 | Welcome to the show
    00:26 | Nacho Cuesta joins the show
    01:17 | What is Master Poker Tells?
    04:43 | A focus on live tells
    10:00 | Different types of tells
    10:48 | Hand #1 – WSOP Europe Final Table
    12:50 | Hand #2 – 2026 WSOP Final Table
    16:22 | Hand #3 – Seth Davies Heads-Up at Triton
    23:00 | Poker Tell – The Perfect Pyramid
    24:46 | Sunglasses at the table
    28:00 | Natural talent vs study
    32:53 | Master Poker Tells is for everyone
  • PokerNews Podcast

    Danny Tang & Punnat Punsri are the Titans Dominating Triton Poker

    07/25/2026 | 14 mins.
    In the 996th episode of the PokerNews Podcast, which is sponsored by FanDuel Poker, Chad Holloway sat down with Punnat Punsri and Danny Tang, two titans on Triton Poker. Both have had a ton of success on the high-stakes tour, and they offer fans a glimpse into that world. From Tang's recent $3.5 million win in Montenegro to winning a WSOP gold bracelet, and Punsri's 2025 GPI Player of the Year win to his recent Peak Humanity Charity Poker Event in conjunction with Henry Kilbane and the CSOP. The duo covers plenty of ground.
    Plus, what does the future hold for poker in the Asia-Pacific region? Is it possible the World Series of Poker will return? What's coming up for Triton Poker? Find out the answers to those questions and more in this episode featuring two of the game's best players.
    A new PokerNews Podcast drops four times a week in July! You can expect a new episode every Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday at 8a PT / 11a ET / 4p UK time. Remember to subscribe to our YouTube channel so you do not miss an episode!
    Time Stamps
    *Time    Topic*
    00:00 | Welcome to the show
    00:17 | WSOP Store
    01:20 | Winning Triton Montenegro for $3.5M
    02:17 | How'd you become friends?
    03:05 | What sets Triton Poker apart?
    05:20 | Winning a WSOP bracelet
    06:45 | Favorite poker players
    08:15 | How has Triton impacted Asia-Pacific poker?
    09:55 | WSOP in Asia-Pacific region?
    10:48 | Peak Humanity Charity Event
    13:15 | Upcoming Triton Events
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About PokerNews Podcast
The PokerNews Podcast, the longest-running news show in the poker world with over 800 episodes, releases new episodes every Friday! Each episode includes the latest news, stories, debates, and gossip from the community. From Poker Hall of Famers to World Series of Poker (WSOP) Main Event champions, the PokerNews Podcast has welcomed the biggest guests in the industry. WSOP bracelet winner Chad Holloway hosts alongside Game of Gold star and 2021 MSPT Player of the Year Kyna England & two-time WSOP.com Online Player of the Year and bracelet winner Mike "Brock Lesnar" Holtz. Tweet about the podcast at #PNPod and follow PokerNews on X at @PokerNews for more!
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