How To Recharge And Reuse Old Potting Soil
Jim and Mary walk listeners through how to recycle, recharge and reuse old potting soil.Potting soil can be one of the biggest annual expenses of all for those who like to plant flowers and vegetables in pots, containers and hanging baskets. In fact, quite often, it can cost a gardener more for the soil filling their containers than the plants being potted in it!Old potting soil can be lifeless and nutrient poor. Without amending it, you simply can't grow new plants well. See how to recharge your soil in the spring or fall with two unique methods, grow amazingly healthy plants, and save big on your gardening budget in the process!
5/2/2023
20:50
The Best Spring Garden Seed Crops To Plant Early – Get Growing Now!
Listen in as Jim and Mary walk you through getting your garden growing early in the season with seed crops! From sugar snap peas, to spinach, radishes and more, they cover some of the best crops that can handle cooler season temperatures with ease. Don't wait for late spring and summer to plant, get growing now!
4/18/2023
19:10
How To Divide Perennials In The Spring
Jim and Mary talk about dividing perennials in the spring, and how to transplant them into your flowerbeds to help add more color and stop weeds in the process!One of the easiest, best and least expensive ways to fill your flowerbeds with life and color is to divide the perennials you already have this spring into even more plants! Not only is it simple to do, it can save you hundreds of dollars on plants. And, of course, on mulch too!For podcast article & notes on Dividing Perennials In The Spring, see : https://simplegardenlife.com/divide-perennials-in-spring/
4/4/2023
25:06
How To Make The Best Homemade Potting Soil Around - Without Peat Moss!
In today's episode, Jim and Mary walk listeners through the simple steps for how to create their own powerful and amazing potting soil - without the need for peat moss! Using just 5 natural ingredients, they have been making this potting soil on their farm for the last 10+ years - and with stunning results for their hanging baskets, pots and container plantings. Listen in and grow your best container plants ever this year with your own homemade potting soil mix!
3/21/2023
21:28
Cutting Back & Dividing Ornamental Grasses In The Spring
Jim & Mary take listeners through the process of ornamental grass care, inlcuding when to cut them back and how to divide and transplant overgrown grasses.There is no better time to cut back and divide ornamental grasses than in late winter and early spring. Not only can it keep your grasses manageable, it can also create all kinds of new grass transplants to use all over your yard.
A program dedicated to keeping the art of gardening simple, fun, and always rewarding. Hosts Jim and Mary Competti have been writing, speaking and sharing their love of gardening for the last decade. Co-owners of the popular blog oldworldgardenfarms.com and co-authors of Growing Simple and Raised Row Gardening, they take an enthusiastic approach to giving solid, straightforward advice on growing everything from vegetables, to perennials, annuals and more! Each week, Jim and Mary take on a new gardening topic with gusto, taking the listener through the how and why's of gardening, along with advice on how to always keep it fun and enjoyable.