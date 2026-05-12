When it comes to growing healthy, productive vegetables and flowers in raised beds – success all begins with filling your raised beds with the perfect mix of soil! The soil you put into your raised beds matters. To grow great plants it needs to be lightweight, full of nutrients – and also drain well. Which is exactly why how you fill them up matters!



It’s important to think of raised beds just as you would a container or potted plant. This is because they both have limited soil capacity. To be successful, a potted plant needs to have great drainage as well as be loose and lightweight. In addition, it also needs to packed with nutrients.

That is exactly the same formula for success when growing in raised beds. The soil has to drain excess water away in quick fashion. If it doesn’t, plants will struggle to grow and can easily rot out in the soil.



On this week's episode, Jim & Mary take a look at the best method for filling up your beds, and why simply loading them full of just plain soil is not good for your plants – or your raised beds life and longevity either.