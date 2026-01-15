American Airlines has quietly implemented major changes to its AAdvantage program for 2026, significantly reducing and capping partner earning bonuses while basic economy fares now earn zero miles. Capital One signs a lease for its largest airport lounge yet at Charlotte Douglas International Airport, spanning 14,000 square feet. United MileagePlus launches a targeted promotion offering up to 100% bonus on purchased miles, but introduces new restrictions limiting purchases to 50,000 miles per 90 days. Alaska Airlines unveils a stunning Northern Lights-inspired livery for its first Boeing 787, part of its strategy to position Seattle as a global gateway with 12 long-haul routes by 2030.Subscribe to Miles & Points Daily Newsletter 👉🏼 https://milesandpointsdaily.com/Thanks to Hotel Redemptions and Award Travel Finder for sponsoring this episode!Support us - ChaseAmerican ExpressAmerican Express BusinessRakutenBilt RewardsCapital OneRamp

Capital One has brought back a massive 400,000 mile welcome bonus on the Venture X Business card, but there's a catch with the spending requirements. Plus, Marriott makes a rare positive change to elite night earning at limited service properties, moving from zero nights to half nights for single-night stays. United is now serving $200+ bottles of wine in Polaris business class that rival Emirates first class, while the Marriott Bonvoy Boundless card launches an enhanced offer with five free night awards. We also cover justifying premium card annual fees, an avianca LifeMiles purchase bonus, Wyndham status matches, and American's new BBQ menu from Pecan Lodge on select routes.Subscribe to Miles & Points Daily Newsletter 👉🏼 https://milesandpointsdaily.com/Thanks to Hotel Redemptions and Award Travel Finder for sponsoring this episode!Support us - ChaseAmerican ExpressAmerican Express BusinessRakutenBilt RewardsCapital OneRamp

Chase has unveiled what's being called the biggest-ever Marriott Boundless welcome bonus, offering five free night awards worth up to 50,000 points each after minimal spending. We break down the numbers on this unprecedented offer and discuss rumors circulating about Marriott potentially acquiring ultra-luxury Rosewood Hotels. Plus, Citi's Strata Elite card gets a major boost to 100,000 points, and we share why potential changes to Bilt Rewards could affect how you earn points on rent. We also cover creative strategies for earning Hyatt elite nights and accessing Star Alliance Gold status through Marriott status matches.Subscribe to Miles & Points Daily Newsletter 👉🏼 https://milesandpointsdaily.com/Thanks to Hotel Redemptions and Award Travel Finder for sponsoring this episode!Support us - ChaseAmerican ExpressAmerican Express BusinessRakutenBilt RewardsCapital OneRamp

The Citi Strata Elite card has upgraded its welcome bonus to 100,000 points plus significant first-year credits, leaving early applicants wishing they'd waited. We also cover the Citi AAdvantage Executive card's record 100K offer with Admirals Club access, Emirates' leaked renderings of their new 777X business class suites, and Lufthansa Group's plan to bring free Starlink Wi-Fi to over 850 aircraft. Plus, Delta reports premium cabin revenue exceeded economy for the first time ever, TSA PreCheck Touchless ID expands to 50 new airports, and tips for booking Singapore Suites awards.Subscribe to Miles & Points Daily Newsletter 👉🏼 https://milesandpointsdaily.com/Thanks to Hotel Redemptions and Award Travel Finder for sponsoring this episode!Support us - ChaseAmerican ExpressAmerican Express BusinessRakutenBilt RewardsCapital OneRamp

Bilt has completely reinvented itself with three new credit cards and a major change to how you earn points on rent and mortgage payments. We break down the new Bilt Cash system, explain which card makes the most sense, and reveal why homeowners can now finally join the points game. Plus, American Express is offering 200,000 points on the Business Platinum Card, Singapore Airlines launches discounted award sales with 30% off select routes, and Delta hints at unbundling business class fares by 2026.Subscribe to Miles & Points Daily Newsletter 👉🏼 https://milesandpointsdaily.com/Thanks to Hotel Redemptions and Award Travel Finder for sponsoring this episode!Support us - ChaseAmerican ExpressAmerican Express BusinessRakutenBilt RewardsCapital OneRamp

About Miles & Points Daily Podcast

Stay ahead of the points and miles game with Miles & Points Daily Podcast - your essential morning briefing on everything happening in the world of travel rewards. Each weekday, we deliver a quick yet comprehensive roundup of the latest credit card offers, airline and hotel promotions, award sweet spots, and insider tips to help you maximize your travel rewards. Whether it's breaking news about limited-time bonuses, analysis of program changes, or timely reminders about expiring deals, we keep you informed in just minutes a day. Perfect for your morning commute or daily routine, this podcast ensures you never miss an opportunity to earn and burn your miles and points effectively. Subscribe to our daily newsletter: https://milesandpointsdaily.com/