Tony Rice - Church Street Blues 40th anniversary part 1 (Tim Stafford, Wyatt Rice, Mike Marshall, Alison Krauss, Bryan Sutton, Chris Eldridge & Caroline Wright)

Welcome to the first of two very special episodes of Bluegrass Jam Along.Tony Rice's classic album 'Church Street Blues' is 40 years old this year. To celebrate, I've spent the last 3 months interviewing people about it and this is part one of the results.In this episode you'll hear from people who knew, played with, worked with and spent time with Tony, including an interview with Wyatt Rice, who was the only person other than Tony to play on 'Church Street Blues.' This is the first time Wyatt has really spoken publicly about Tony since he passed.You'll also hear from Mike Marshall, who talks about 1750 Arch Street, the studio where this, and many other wonderful records were made.The full line up for this episode is:Tim StaffordWyatt RiceMike MarshallAlison KraussBryan SuttonChris EldridgeCaroline WrightPart two is out next week and features a whole host of great players who were inspired by Tony and his records. This was such a joy to make - I hope you enjoy listening as much as I enjoyed making it!MattBluegrass Jam Along is proud to be sponsored by Collings Guitars and Mandolins - making some of the finest guitars and mandolins in the world since the 1970s. Visit Collingsguitars.com and find out why.