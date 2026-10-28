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545 episodes
- This week's episode features a segment of a conversation I had a while back with Marcel Ardans of the Lessons With Marcel YouTube channel.
Marcel has spent hundreds of hours transcribing guitar breaks from some of our favourite pickers, so I thought it would be fun to find out what he learned in the process.
This particular segment is about Billy Strings. We chat about Billy's lead and rhythm style, including the obvious Doc Watson influence, but also what else Billy brings and how he blends bluegrass, country, jam band and rock influences into a style that is very much his own.
The full episode also included Marcel discussing Tony Rice, Molly Tuttle and (one of Marcels' personal favourites) Trey Hensley. You'll find the full episode here.
Support the show
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Thanks to Bryan Sutton for his wonderful theme tune to Bluegrass Jam Along (and to Justin Moses for playing the fiddle!)
Bluegrass Jam Along is proud to be sponsored by Collings Guitars and Mandolins and Token premium guitar picks
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- Free fiddle tune chord sheets
- Here's a list of all the Bluegrass Jam Along interviews
- Follow Bluegrass Jam Along for regular updates:
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- My guest this week is Chris Thile and he joins me to chat about The Unsung Adventures of Punch Brothers.
We talk about how the album came together and why, after 20 years as a band, it's only now they've got round to making a fully instrumental record. Chris also tells me how Brittany Haas joining the band and their first project together, Energy Curfew Music Hour, sowed the seeds for the album and why not having vocals on it left space for instrumental voices to shine.
Chris also talks candidly about why he didn't feel like writing lyrics right now was the right thing and how the tunes on this record grew out of musical nuggets, with each then being explored by the band and shaped in whatever way that particular idea needed.
We also explore the overarching narrative of the record, how that came together and the band's approach to reimagining the traditional tunes on the album, treating them as though they were new material and giving them the same level of exploration and development as the original tunes.
It was a fascinating insight into creativity, artistic process and how one of my favourite bands goes about making a record. I thoroughly loved this conversation.
You can buy The Unsung Adventures of Punch Brothers (and some cool related merch) via Punch Brothers' online store.
For info and updates, follow Chris Thile and Punch Brothers on Instagram.
Support the show
===
Thanks to Bryan Sutton for his wonderful theme tune to Bluegrass Jam Along (and to Justin Moses for playing the fiddle!)
Bluegrass Jam Along is proud to be sponsored by Collings Guitars and Mandolins and Token premium guitar picks
- Sign up to get updates on new episodes
- Free fiddle tune chord sheets
- Here's a list of all the Bluegrass Jam Along interviews
- Follow Bluegrass Jam Along for regular updates:
Instagram
Facebook
- Review us on Apple Podcasts
- My guest this week is fiddler, string arranger, composer and session musician Matt Combs.
After decades working in the service of other people's music, including a stint in the Opry house band, Matt has just put out his first solo record 'Fifty Years of Clown School.'
We chat about why now felt like the time to put out his own record, as well as the reasons why he shelved a previous project he'd already recorded, and what he learned in decades of playing and arranging for other people. We also talk about how the tunes for this project grew out of his daily, meditative slow practice sessions, how John Hartford helped him understand his own creativity and why Beethoven's Ninth Symphony became a model for what he was trying to achieve on this album.
It was a thoughtful, wide ranging and fascinating conversation and I hope you enjoy it as much as I did.
For info and updates on Matt follow him on Instagram. You can buy Fifty Years of Clown School on Bandcamp and learn more at mattcombs.com
Support the show
===
Thanks to Bryan Sutton for his wonderful theme tune to Bluegrass Jam Along (and to Justin Moses for playing the fiddle!)
Bluegrass Jam Along is proud to be sponsored by Collings Guitars and Mandolins and Token premium guitar picks
- Sign up to get updates on new episodes
- Free fiddle tune chord sheets
- Here's a list of all the Bluegrass Jam Along interviews
- Follow Bluegrass Jam Along for regular updates:
Instagram
Facebook
- Review us on Apple Podcasts
- My guest this week is singer-songwriter Kristy Cox and we're chatting about her brand new album 'Winds of Change', due out on October 9th.
Kristy explains why this record is her rawest and most personal yet and how, through her long term collaboration with producer Jerry Salley, plus her co-writers on the album, she created a journey that took heartbreak and turned it into hope.
We also chat about her background growing up listening to bluegrass and country in Australia, before moving to Nashville when she was offered a record deal. Kristy is also now on the board of the IBMA and is passionate about connecting the international bluegrass communities around the world and 'putting the I in IBMA'.
This was a great conversation. You can find out more about Kristy at kristycox.com - follow Kristy on Instagram for regular news and updates.
Support the show
===
Thanks to Bryan Sutton for his wonderful theme tune to Bluegrass Jam Along (and to Justin Moses for playing the fiddle!)
Bluegrass Jam Along is proud to be sponsored by Collings Guitars and Mandolins and Token premium guitar picks
- Sign up to get updates on new episodes
- Free fiddle tune chord sheets
- Here's a list of all the Bluegrass Jam Along interviews
- Follow Bluegrass Jam Along for regular updates:
Instagram
Facebook
- Review us on Apple Podcasts
- My guest this week is Bertolf Lentink, better know as simply Bertolf.
Bertolf grew up listening to bluegrass at home in the Netherlands with his parents and learned to play guitar with his father. Then he discovered other bands, including the Beatles and Radiohead, and began writing songs of his own. After several albums in a pop/rock, singer-songwriter vein, he was drawn back to his initial love of bluegrass and decided he wanted to make a bluegrass record.
Bluefinger was recorded in Nashville with string band legends including Jerry Douglas and Stuart Duncan, and featured a selection of Bertolf's existing songs, alongside some newly written instrumentals. When Bertolf returned to the Netherlands and began touring the music with a local band, he decided he wanted to follow it up with Bluefinger 2, this time featuring all new songs and his touring band.
We chat about how Bertolf came to love bluegrass, what music was playing in his house as he grew up and what ultimately drew him back to the music after building a successful career. He talks about the conversation that planted the seed of an idea for Bluefinger, how the record came together and how it felt coming back to the music he loved as a child.
This was a fascinating conversation and I'd urge you to go and check out both records, as well as Bertolf's other work.
You'll find more info at https://bertolf.nl and you can follow Bertolf on Instagram for more regular updates.
Support the show
===
Thanks to Bryan Sutton for his wonderful theme tune to Bluegrass Jam Along (and to Justin Moses for playing the fiddle!)
Bluegrass Jam Along is proud to be sponsored by Collings Guitars and Mandolins and Token premium guitar picks
- Sign up to get updates on new episodes
- Free fiddle tune chord sheets
- Here's a list of all the Bluegrass Jam Along interviews
- Follow Bluegrass Jam Along for regular updates:
Instagram
Facebook
- Review us on Apple Podcasts
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About Bluegrass Jam Along
"Bluegrass Jam Along is a great, great podcast" - Chris EldridgeThe IBMA Award winning podcast for anyone and everyone who loves bluegrass. Every week we feature interviews with musicians, writers, instrument makers and other key figures from the bluegrass and string band world, plus regular news and new releases.Guests include Alison Krauss, Sierra Hull, Tim O'Brien, Wyatt Rice, Jerry Douglas, Sarah Jarosz, Jarrod Walker and David Grisman.For more info visit https://bluegrassjamalong.comPodcast website
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