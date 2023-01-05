The podcast for anyone and everyone who plays bluegrass. Free fiddle tune backing tracks and interviews with people from the world of bluegrass. For every tune ... More
Available Episodes
5 of 284
Tony Rice - Church Street Blues 40th anniversary part 1 (Tim Stafford, Wyatt Rice, Mike Marshall, Alison Krauss, Bryan Sutton, Chris Eldridge & Caroline Wright)
Welcome to the first of two very special episodes of Bluegrass Jam Along.Tony Rice's classic album 'Church Street Blues' is 40 years old this year. To celebrate, I've spent the last 3 months interviewing people about it and this is part one of the results.In this episode you'll hear from people who knew, played with, worked with and spent time with Tony, including an interview with Wyatt Rice, who was the only person other than Tony to play on 'Church Street Blues.' This is the first time Wyatt has really spoken publicly about Tony since he passed.You'll also hear from Mike Marshall, who talks about 1750 Arch Street, the studio where this, and many other wonderful records were made.The full line up for this episode is:Tim StaffordWyatt RiceMike MarshallAlison KraussBryan SuttonChris EldridgeCaroline WrightPart two is out next week and features a whole host of great players who were inspired by Tony and his records. This was such a joy to make - I hope you enjoy listening as much as I enjoyed making it!MattBluegrass Jam Along is proud to be sponsored by Collings Guitars and Mandolins - making some of the finest guitars and mandolins in the world since the 1970s. Visit Collingsguitars.com and find out why. ===- Sign up to get updates on new episodes - Free fiddle tune chord sheets- Here's a list of all the Bluegrass Jam Along interviews- Follow Bluegrass Jam Along for regular updates: Instagram Facebook - Review us on Apple Podcasts
5/2/2023
2:28:38
Bluegrass Briefing - May 1st 2023
Welcome to this week’s Bluegrass Briefing, a weekly series of episodes taking a look at what’s going on in the world of bluegrass.Here are the links to stuff mentioned in this episode.Pod newsRachel Baiman interviewSign up for email alertsChurch Street NewsMatt Flinner mandolin coursesThe Grass is New - new releasesThe Grass is New Spotify playlistScroll on BuddyBilly Strings and Willie Nelson - California SoberIn my ears this weekThe Grass is New Spotify playlistHappy picking.MattBluegrass Jam Along is proud to be sponsored by Collings Guitars and Mandolins - making some of the finest guitars and mandolins in the world since the 1970s. Visit Collingsguitars.com and find out why. ===- Sign up to get updates on new episodes - Free fiddle tune chord sheets- Here's a list of all the Bluegrass Jam Along interviews- Follow Bluegrass Jam Along for regular updates: Instagram Facebook - Review us on Apple Podcasts
5/1/2023
8:34
Rachel Baiman interview
My guest this week is singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Rachel Baiman.We chat about Rachel's new record Common Nation of Sorrow, how she made the transition from being an instrumentalist to being a songwriter, how she re-imagined a little known John Hartford song for the new record, why it can be good to include covers on your records as a songwriter and much, much more.This was such an interesting conversation. I hope you get as much out of it as I did!MattMore info on RachelRachel's website - http://www.rachelbaiman.com/Follow Rachel:Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/rachelbaiman/Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/Rachelbaimanmusic/ Rachel also mentioned a playlist of songs that inspired the production of Common Nation of Sorrow - you'll find it here on Spotify Bluegrass Jam Along is proud to be sponsored by Collings Guitars and Mandolins - making some of the finest guitars and mandolins in the world since the 1970s. Visit Collingsguitars.com and find out why. ===- Sign up to get updates on new episodes - Free fiddle tune chord sheets- Here's a list of all the Bluegrass Jam Along interviews- Follow Bluegrass Jam Along for regular updates: Instagram Facebook - Review us on Apple Podcasts
4/24/2023
50:08
Bluegrass Briefing - April 24th 2023
Welcome to this week’s Bluegrass Briefing, a weekly series of episodes taking a look at what’s going on in the world of bluegrass.Here are the links to stuff mentioned in this episode.Pod newsSign up for email alertsThe Grass is New - new releasesThe Grass is New Spotify playlistTony Rice live recordingsTony & Wyatt Rice - Together!The Tony Rice Unit - A Beautiful New Year’s EveThe Tony Rice Unit Live at the BirchmereScroll on BuddyYamaha FG9Jake and Jordan - Roll on BuddyToneslabs pick care video on instagramIn my ears this weekThe Grass is New Spotify playlistHappy picking.MattBluegrass Jam Along is proud to be sponsored by Collings Guitars and Mandolins - making some of the finest guitars and mandolins in the world since the 1970s. Visit Collingsguitars.com and find out why. ===- Sign up to get updates on new episodes - Free fiddle tune chord sheets- Here's a list of all the Bluegrass Jam Along interviews- Follow Bluegrass Jam Along for regular updates: Instagram Facebook - Review us on Apple Podcasts
4/24/2023
8:30
Tim O'Brien interview - Doc Watson's 100th birthday celebration
Hi everybody.I recently released two special episodes to celebrate Doc Watson's 100th birthday. I chatted to so many amazing people for them I ended up with almost 5 hours of content!I'm aware not everyone has the time to listen to that much content, so I've decided to pull out some of the key bits and release them as standalone episodes, for those of you who'd like to hear these interviews separately.This is the fascinating chat I had with Tim O'Brien. I hope you enjoy it!If you already heard the Doc episodes then you've heard this - it's the same content. If not and this has whetted your appetite, you'll find them here:Part 1Part 2Happy picking,MattBluegrass Jam Along is proud to be sponsored by Collings Guitars and Mandolins - making some of the finest guitars and mandolins in the world since the 1970s. Visit Collingsguitars.com and find out why. ===- Sign up to get updates on new episodes - Free fiddle tune chord sheets- Here's a list of all the Bluegrass Jam Along interviews- Follow Bluegrass Jam Along for regular updates: Instagram Facebook - Review us on Apple Podcasts
The podcast for anyone and everyone who plays bluegrass. Free fiddle tune backing tracks and interviews with people from the world of bluegrass. For every tune we give you four brand new tracks: - Backup 4 times through (you play the tune or improvise breaks)- Tune 4 times through (you play backup)- ‘Jam Along’ (4 complete run throughs, alternating backup and tune)- Full performanceThey work with any instrument - guitar, mandolin, fiddle, dobro, bass, banjo…even if you’re a bluegrass cellist (I have actually met one!). For more info and chord charts, visit https://bluegrassjamalong.com. Hope you find these tracks useful (and thanks for listening!) - Matt