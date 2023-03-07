A Grateful Dead game show where contestants guess the year of live recordings.
Available Episodes
Smego, Murph, & Geov vs Todd, Joshua, & Jonathan (Part II)
This week's episode is a team format. Returning contestants Todd, Joshua, and Jonathan listen to a live track then collaborate on a single guess. For each year they're off, they get a point. After five songs, the total amount they missed by is their team's score, which will be compared to the team that guessed the same songs last week (5). The team with the lower score wins GTY shirts.
7/17/2023
59:35
Smego, Murph, & Geov vs Todd, Joshua, & Jonathan (Part I)
This week's episode is a team format (the last match in the series). Returning contestants Smego, Murph, and Geov listen to a live track then collaborate on a single guess. For each year they're off, they get a point. After five songs, the total amount they missed by is their team's score. I'll play the same five songs for another team of three next week, and the team with the lower score wins GTY shirts.
7/10/2023
44:51
Cooper, Gemma, & Michael vs Nate, Adam, & Mike (Part II)
This week's episode is a team format. Returning contestants Nate, Adam, and Mike listen to a live track then collaborate on a single guess. For each year they're off, they get a point. After five songs, the total amount they missed by is their team's score, which will be compared to the team that guessed the same songs last week (7). The team with the lower score wins GTY shirts.
7/3/2023
48:03
Cooper, Gemma, & Michael vs Nate, Adam, & Mike (Part I)
This week's episode is a team format. Returning contestants Cooper, Gemma, and Michael listen to a live track then collaborate on a single guess. For each year they're off, they get a point. After five songs, the total amount they missed by is their team's score. I'll play the same five songs for another team of three next week, and the team with the lower score wins GTY shirts.
6/27/2023
46:55
Kyle, Jared, & Joseph vs Luke, Riley, & Caleb (Part II)
This week's episode is a team format. Returning contestants Luke, Riley, and Caleb listen to a live track then collaborate on a single guess. For each year they're off, they get a point. After five songs, the total amount they missed by is their team's score, which will be compared to the team that guessed the same songs last week. The team with the lower score wins GTY shirts.