Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Guess the Year in the App
Listen to Guess the Year in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsMusic
Guess the Year

Guess the Year

Podcast Guess the Year
Podcast Guess the Year

Guess the Year

Cortland Rose Studio
add
A Grateful Dead game show where contestants guess the year of live recordings.
More
MusicMusic History
A Grateful Dead game show where contestants guess the year of live recordings.
More

Available Episodes

5 of 36
  • Smego, Murph, & Geov vs Todd, Joshua, & Jonathan (Part II)
    This week's episode is a team format. Returning contestants Todd, Joshua, and Jonathan listen to a live track then collaborate on a single guess. For each year they're off, they get a point. After five songs, the total amount they missed by is their team's score, which will be compared to the team that guessed the same songs last week (5). The team with the lower score wins GTY shirts.
    7/17/2023
    59:35
  • Smego, Murph, & Geov vs Todd, Joshua, & Jonathan (Part I)
    This week's episode is a team format (the last match in the series). Returning contestants Smego, Murph, and Geov listen to a live track then collaborate on a single guess. For each year they're off, they get a point. After five songs, the total amount they missed by is their team's score. I'll play the same five songs for another team of three next week, and the team with the lower score wins GTY shirts.
    7/10/2023
    44:51
  • Cooper, Gemma, & Michael vs Nate, Adam, & Mike (Part II)
    This week's episode is a team format. Returning contestants Nate, Adam, and Mike listen to a live track then collaborate on a single guess. For each year they're off, they get a point. After five songs, the total amount they missed by is their team's score, which will be compared to the team that guessed the same songs last week (7). The team with the lower score wins GTY shirts.
    7/3/2023
    48:03
  • Cooper, Gemma, & Michael vs Nate, Adam, & Mike (Part I)
    This week's episode is a team format. Returning contestants Cooper, Gemma, and Michael listen to a live track then collaborate on a single guess. For each year they're off, they get a point. After five songs, the total amount they missed by is their team's score. I'll play the same five songs for another team of three next week, and the team with the lower score wins GTY shirts.
    6/27/2023
    46:55
  • Kyle, Jared, & Joseph vs Luke, Riley, & Caleb (Part II)
    This week's episode is a team format. Returning contestants Luke, Riley, and Caleb listen to a live track then collaborate on a single guess. For each year they're off, they get a point. After five songs, the total amount they missed by is their team's score, which will be compared to the team that guessed the same songs last week. The team with the lower score wins GTY shirts.
    6/19/2023
    47:08

More Music podcasts

About Guess the Year

A Grateful Dead game show where contestants guess the year of live recordings.
Podcast website

Listen to Guess the Year, Broken Record with Rick Rubin, Malcolm Gladwell, Bruce Headlam and Justin Richmond and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Guess the Year

Guess the Year

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store