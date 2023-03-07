Smego, Murph, & Geov vs Todd, Joshua, & Jonathan (Part I)

This week's episode is a team format (the last match in the series). Returning contestants Smego, Murph, and Geov listen to a live track then collaborate on a single guess. For each year they're off, they get a point. After five songs, the total amount they missed by is their team's score. I'll play the same five songs for another team of three next week, and the team with the lower score wins GTY shirts.