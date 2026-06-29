This week, author and historian John Brackett curates the setlist as 2x defending champ Nick is joined by Kellen, Colby, and Nick.

You may remember John from his wonderful book Live Dead: The Grateful Dead, Live Recordings, and the Ideology of Liveness. Lucky for us, John is set to release its follow-up,Touch of Grey, or How the Grateful Dead Became Pop Stars on August 4th, via Duke University Press. It’s available now for pre-order.

The book follows "Touch of Grey" from Robert Hunter's earliest lyric sketches through the recording of In the Dark, the iconic music video, and the promotional campaign, which turned the Grateful Dead into… pop stars.