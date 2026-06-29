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93 episodes
- This week, author and historian John Brackett curates the setlist as 2x defending champ Nick is joined by Kellen, Colby, and Nick.
You may remember John from his wonderful book Live Dead: The Grateful Dead, Live Recordings, and the Ideology of Liveness. Lucky for us, John is set to release its follow-up,Touch of Grey, or How the Grateful Dead Became Pop Stars on August 4th, via Duke University Press. It’s available now for pre-order.
The book follows "Touch of Grey" from Robert Hunter's earliest lyric sketches through the recording of In the Dark, the iconic music video, and the promotional campaign, which turned the Grateful Dead into… pop stars.
- This week, Doyle from the music blog Nightswimming curates the setlist as three time defending champ Charles is joined by Mark, Nick, and Luke.
Nightswimming has a brilliant tagline, “a blog about new music, for kids who grew up with VH1 and iPod Shuﬄes.” It features interviews, reviews, playlists, and of course, a Grateful Dead show of the week. Check out Doyle's recent interview with Kevin Morby.
Nightswimming
Nightswimming's Instagram
Charles's website and Facebook
- This week, Peter Conners, author of Cornell '77: The Music, the Myth, and the Magnificence of the Grateful Dead's Concert at Barton Hall, curates the setlist as returning champ Charles is joined by Sean, Jon, and Liam.
Peter is the author of nine books spanning nonfiction, fiction, and poetry, including Growing Up Dead, JAMerica, White Hand Society, and the novel Merch Table Blues. His writing on the Grateful Dead and jam band culture has made him one of the scene’s foremost chroniclers.
Cornell '77
Peter's Website
Charles's website and Facebook
Seastones
Development and Research
Muddy River Junction
- This week, Tom from Grateful Stats curates the setlist, while returning champ Charles is joined by Archit and Charlie.
Grateful Stats is a database of Grateful Dead shows, with deep search tools and advanced stats, including song sequences and durations. To mine the database’s full depths, there’s a Patreon that helps cover hosting fees, and any revenue beyond that is donated to charities like the Rex Foundation, HeadCount, and TC’s medical bills.
To be a contestant, sponsor the show, or ask questions/make comments, please email: info@guesstheyear.net
GTY's Instagram & YouTube
Thanks to Peter Osta for the new cover art.
Charles's website and Facebook
Mundane
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About Guess the Year
A Grateful Dead game show where contestants guess the year of live recordings.Podcast website
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