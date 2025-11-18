Joining Us! Dr. Nicholas J. Valenziano | Music for All 50th Anniversary Podcast, Episode 18

Joining Us today is Dr. Nicholas J. Valenziano. Valenziano is a retired music educator and an active professional musician with over 70 years of experience. He was one of the founding members of Marching Bands of America and served MBA as both its Educational Director and Executive Director.In celebration of Music for All’s 50th anniversary, the podcast series Joining Us! takes listeners on a journey through five decades of unforgettable moments, legendary performances, and the people who shaped the legacy of Music for All and Bands of America. Hosted by the voice of BOA, Chuck Henson, tune into this series every Thursday through the end of 2025. Listen as we honor the past, celebrate the present, and look ahead to the future—one story at a time.