In this episode, David speaks with Josh Goodman, Director of Bands at Arsenal Tech H.S., IN and Head Director of the Indianapolis Public Schools All-City Marching Band!Join David Duarte as he discusses the methods, challenges, and benefits of building a positive culture within the classroom. Hear different perspectives from music educators of all backgrounds, and learn how they build a culture of intrinsic motivation, collaboration, and growth within their own ensembles.Watch this episode with video: https://youtube.com/live/39OprJAQWnI?feature=share
49:47
Joining Us! Larry McCormick | Music for All 50th Anniversary Podcast, Episode 19
Joining Us today is Larry McCormick. McCormick founded Marching Bands of America in 1975 as an educational division of his company, McCormick's Enterprises. He served on the Board of Directors for many years. In celebration of Music for All’s 50th anniversary, the podcast series Joining Us! takes listeners on a journey through five decades of unforgettable moments, legendary performances, and the people who shaped the legacy of Music for All and Bands of America. Hosted by the voice of BOA, Chuck Henson, tune into this series every Thursday through the end of 2025. Listen as we honor the past, celebrate the present, and look ahead to the future—one story at a time.
58:46
Jarrett Lipman & CJ Jones | Break Ranks 2025 - Ep. 9
Break Ranks, hosted and produced by Bands of America’s Dan Potter, brings you the latest from the BOA Championship season! Each episode explores different angles of marching band with a variety of guests and interviews, offering an insider’s perspective for students, parents, teachers, administrators, and fans alike.Break Ranks is presented in association with Bands of America’s Sun Safety Partner, Outrun the Sun (outrunthesun.org)This week, Dan speaks with Jarrett Lipman, Director of Bands, and CJ Jones, band booster and equipment truck driver at Vandegrift H.S., TX.
23:14
Audrey Murphy | Culture Before Content - Ep. 75
In this episode, David speaks with Audrey Murphy, Band Director at East Cobb M.S., GA!Join David Duarte as he discusses the methods, challenges, and benefits of building a positive culture within the classroom. Hear different perspectives from music educators of all backgrounds, and learn how they build a culture of intrinsic motivation, collaboration, and growth within their own ensembles.Watch this episode with video: https://youtube.com/live/bTBleMFFGmQ?feature=share
53:43
Joining Us! Dr. Nicholas J. Valenziano | Music for All 50th Anniversary Podcast, Episode 18
Joining Us today is Dr. Nicholas J. Valenziano. Valenziano is a retired music educator and an active professional musician with over 70 years of experience. He was one of the founding members of Marching Bands of America and served MBA as both its Educational Director and Executive Director.In celebration of Music for All’s 50th anniversary, the podcast series Joining Us! takes listeners on a journey through five decades of unforgettable moments, legendary performances, and the people who shaped the legacy of Music for All and Bands of America. Hosted by the voice of BOA, Chuck Henson, tune into this series every Thursday through the end of 2025. Listen as we honor the past, celebrate the present, and look ahead to the future—one story at a time.