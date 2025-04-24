Wiz Khalifa Talks Kush & OJ 2, MMA Fighting, & More | The GoodTalk Show Ep. #32
Wiz Khalifa pulls up to The GoodTalk Show for a high-energy, unfiltered conversation that dives into the rise of Taylor Gang, the hustle behind his early career, and how he’s balancing being a superstar rapper with fatherhood.He talks about running a tight-knit label, his MMA training journey, and why staying sharp physically matters. Wiz also drops a wild ghost story you won’t believe and names his all time favorite people to smoke with. Hit that like, drop a comment, and subscribe for more GoodConvos.🔔 Subscribe to GoodTalk: https://bit.ly/subscribegoodtalkShop GoodTalk: https://goodtalk.xyz/collections/shopFollow Goodtalk:IG (GoodTalk)- https://www.instagram.com/goodtalkIG (GoodTalk Show) - https://www.instagram.com/thegoodtalkshowTikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@goodtalkyapricksSoundcloud - https://soundcloud.com/goodtalkTwitter - https://twitter.com/goodtalkFacebook - https://www.facebook.com/goodtalkxyz/Website - https://goodtalk.xyz
--------
1:16:55
Comedian Justin Stagner Talks Hunting Alligators, Viral Skits, & More | The GoodTalk Show Ep. #31
Comedian Justin Stagner pulls up to The GoodTalk Show and delivers one of the funniest interviews yet. From hunting alligators in the dark to breaking down why deer meat is undefeated, Justin shares it all. He talks skit inspo, the viral moments that propelled his career, and why duck hunting is highkey trash. If you’re into comedy, chaos, and country boy wisdom- you’re gonna love this one.🔥 Tap in now, you won’t believe half the stories he tells.🔔 Subscribe to GoodTalk: https://bit.ly/subscribegoodtalkShop GoodTalk: https://goodtalk.xyz/collections/shopFollow Goodtalk:IG (GoodTalk)- https://www.instagram.com/goodtalkIG (GoodTalk Show) - https://www.instagram.com/thegoodtalkshowTikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@goodtalkyapricksSoundcloud - https://soundcloud.com/goodtalkTwitter - https://twitter.com/goodtalkFacebook - https://www.facebook.com/goodtalkxyz/Website - https://goodtalk.xyz
--------
45:21
Exposing The Beef Between Stand-Up & Online Comedians | The GoodTalk Show Ep. #30
Comedian Wil Milz joins The GoodTalk Show for a hilarious and unfiltered episode! 🎤 From viral moments to career struggles, Wil breaks down the real-life journey of being a comedian in today’s digital world. He opens up about the differences between stand-up comedy and being an online comedian, drops gems for up-and-coming creators, and even touches on some industry beefs. AND Cuzzin Stanley actually stays awake.If you love comedy interviews, funny podcast clips, and hearing from voices shaping the culture, this one’s for you. Hit that subscribe and stay locked in.🔔 Subscribe to GoodTalk: https://bit.ly/subscribegoodtalkShop GoodTalk: https://goodtalk.xyz/collections/shopFollow Goodtalk:IG (GoodTalk)- https://www.instagram.com/goodtalkIG (GoodTalk Show) - https://www.instagram.com/thegoodtalkshowTikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@goodtalkyapricksSoundcloud - https://soundcloud.com/goodtalkTwitter - https://twitter.com/goodtalkFacebook - https://www.facebook.com/goodtalkxyz/Website - https://goodtalk.xyz
--------
1:05:15
HE WANTS TO BOX MARK ZUCKERBERG! | The GoodTalk Show Ep.#29
Comedian & viral sensation Supparay joins The GoodTalk Show for a wild conversation! He breaks down his journey to success, the stories behind his biggest viral moments, and how he handles nerves in stand-up. Plus—why does he want to box Mark Zuckerberg?! 👀🥊And you know we had to bring back Dancing Dave with some fresh (and lowkey stale) moves!Tap in for another dope episode & don’t forget to like, comment, and subscribe!🔔 Subscribe to GoodTalk: https://bit.ly/subscribegoodtalkShop GoodTalk: https://goodtalk.xyz/collections/shopFollow Goodtalk:IG (GoodTalk)- https://www.instagram.com/goodtalkIG (GoodTalk Show) - https://www.instagram.com/thegoodtalkshowTikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@goodtalkyapricksSoundcloud - https://soundcloud.com/goodtalkTwitter - https://twitter.com/goodtalkFacebook - https://www.facebook.com/goodtalkxyz/Website - https://goodtalk.xyz#goodtalk #podcast
--------
37:49
Rich The Kid: I Spent $100,000 On One Date | The GoodTalk Show Ep. #28
The GoodTalk Show is a very good talk show where hosts Jonnyshipes, Kevin Herrera, and Smoke DZA chop it up about music, cannabis, and other bizarre corners of the world.
Expect a variety of guests from multi-platinum artists to comedians to adult entertainers and your favorite internet weirdos.
Good Talk... ya pricks.