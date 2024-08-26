Powered by RND
Nothing Is Revealed

Nothing Is Revealed
A Conversational Bob Dylan Podcast - Answering the Questions No One Asked
MusicMusic Commentary

Available Episodes

5 of 20
  • Bringing It All Back Home Revisited
    An Album Deep Dive "Bringing It All Back Home" is one of the most influential albums ever. The opening alarm bell of "Subterranean Homesick Blues" signified a paradigm shift—Dylan was mixing up the medicine and changing up the formula. The world of music would never be the same again. This week we explore how this spectacular album came to be, while unpacking its impact.    The Podcast: @nothingisrevealed Adam: @never.ending.dylan Jens: @dylan_ologist Email us: [email protected]   Thank you, Thomas Francis (@thomasfrancisfolk), for the podcast soundtrack. Thank you, Andrea (@andreahm.1), for our podcast artwork.
    --------  
    1:08:48
  • Swingin' Pig Revisited [with Ross Wylde]
    Ross Wylde is the mythical legend behind the ever-popular Bob Dylan YouTube channel, Swingin’ Pig. He started the page in July of 2014 and has well over 30 million views across his 290 videos. His page also boasts nearly 57,000 subscribers. On this episode, we chat with Ross about the page—how he made his videos, why the channel went dark, the good and bad of running a Dylan YouTube page, and much more. Ross: @the_pianoman YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@SwinginPig   The Podcast: @nothingisrevealed Adam: @never.ending.dylan Jens: @dylan_ologist Email us: [email protected]   Thank you, Thomas Francis (@thomasfrancisfolk), for the podcast soundtrack. Thank you, Andrea (@andreahm.1), for our podcast artwork.
    --------  
    1:00:24
  • 2024 Albums of the Year
    We may be a Bob Dylan podcast, but we are fans of all kinds of music. 2024 was one of the best years in recent memory in terms of new music releases, so you know we had to share our favorites. In total, 25 different albums from this year are discussed, along with a handful of non-2024 albums that we particularly enjoyed this year. Jens also shared his thoughts on "A Complete Unknown" to kick off the conversation. Thank you for all your support in 2024. Big things are happening in 2025!   The Podcast: @nothingisrevealed Adam: @never.ending.dylan Jens: @dylan_ologist Email us: [email protected]   Thank you, Thomas Francis (@thomasfrancisfolk), for the podcast soundtrack. Thank you, Andrea (@andreahm.1), for our podcast artwork.
    --------  
    1:14:55
  • Christmas In The Heart
    An Album Deep Dive "When Bob Dylan—the patron saint of sneering, disaffected poets—announced he was releasing a collection of classic Christmas songs for charity, smirkers got smirkier: What, after all, is more absurd than a beloved iconoclast embracing the schmaltziest, most achingly commercial genre of all? It sounded insane. And it is insane, sort of..." On this episode the guys break down the behind the scenes details of Christmas In The Heart, while sharing their thoughts on the beloved Christmas record.    The Podcast: @nothingisrevealed Adam: @never.ending.dylan Jens: @dylan_ologist Email us: [email protected]   Thank you, Thomas Francis (@thomasfrancisfolk), for the podcast soundtrack. Thank you, Andrea (@andreahm.1), for our podcast artwork.
    --------  
    49:14
  • Blame It On A Simple Twist of Fate
    A Conversation About Bob Dylan's Alternate Takes. Bob Dylan has never played a song the same way twice, whether in the studio or on the big stage. The Bootleg Series has made this abundantly clear. So, what if Dylan had released Take 5 of Visions of Johanna from The Cutting Edge? What if he had released only the New York sessions for Blood On The Tracks? Dylan's unparalleled output, especially early in his career, allows us to imagine how his albums could have sounded had he released an alternate take.  -Apple Music Alternate Takes Playlist: https://music.apple.com/us/playlist/blame-it-on-a-simple-twist-of-fate/pl.u-AkAmvbyI2qbBkXd -Spotify Alternate Takes Playlist: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/1xjnfgyXdLAwRihogZUVkX?si=aH-JyERORJinkzllsd7-aQ&pi=e-QOKtZg8NTBaq   The Podcast: @nothingisrevealed Adam: @never.ending.dylan (inactivated at the moment) Jens: @dylan_ologist Email us: [email protected]   Thank you, Thomas Francis (@thomasfrancisfolk), for the podcast soundtrack. Thank you, Andrea (@andreahm.1), for our podcast artwork.
    --------  
    1:03:54

About Nothing Is Revealed

