2024 Albums of the Year

We may be a Bob Dylan podcast, but we are fans of all kinds of music. 2024 was one of the best years in recent memory in terms of new music releases, so you know we had to share our favorites. In total, 25 different albums from this year are discussed, along with a handful of non-2024 albums that we particularly enjoyed this year. Jens also shared his thoughts on "A Complete Unknown" to kick off the conversation. Thank you for all your support in 2024. Big things are happening in 2025! The Podcast: @nothingisrevealed Adam: @never.ending.dylan Jens: @dylan_ologist Email us: [email protected] Thank you, Thomas Francis (@thomasfrancisfolk), for the podcast soundtrack. Thank you, Andrea (@andreahm.1), for our podcast artwork.