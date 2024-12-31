ROAD PODCAST (Reflections Of A DJ)

Episode 332: DJ SNS "From Biggie Mixtapes To Leaking Nas’s Illmatic"

Episode 332: DJ SNS "From Biggie Mixtapes To Leaking Nas’s Illmatic" On this week’s episode of the @RoadPodcast, the fellas welcome “The Great Show” and Harlem’s Legendary @DJSNS and guest co-host @DJGoldfingerNYC. SNS speaks on how he got his name (2:15), shows his admiration for #DJHollywood teaching him “it ain’t the records, it’s the guys who play the records” (10:40) and talks about working with @Diddy (28:00). He describes paying engineering interns for unreleased records (43:30), admits to leaking @Nas’ ‘Illmatic’ album possibly affecting it’s national record sales (1:03:10) and questions why urban DJ box themselves instead of making music like @Tiesto or @Diplo (1:19:50). He shares how he is still so tapped in at his age (1:37:20), talks about getting spanked by @OfficialBizMarkie at a gig (1:51:01) and shares he had information of a #Tupac and #Biggie collaboration album that never happened (2:28:09). Finally, SNS calls Kid Capri (@KidCapri101) live on the podcast to ask about his @Serato settings (2:47:10). This episode is sponsored by @SoundCollectiveNYC, an industry-leading music school, musical space and community located in downtown Manhattan for aspiring DJ’s, Producers, Musicians and more. Take private Ableton lessons, practice DJ routines, experiment with different audio equipment and reserve studio spaces for just the day, maybe a week or sign up for their monthly membership. Check www.soundcollective.com for more info and try their Online Classes free for a month by entering the code “ROAD”. If you’re in the New York area, visit them at 28 Broadway, New York, NY 10004 and tell them the Road Podcast sent you!