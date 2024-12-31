ROAD PODCAST (Reflections Of A DJ)

2024 Wrap-Up
On this week’s episode of the @RoadPodcast, the crew recaps the last year in music. See below for the Top 2024 categories on this episode.
1. Top 5 Club Hits - 01:30
2. Top 5 Edits - 28:27
3. Top 5 Editors - 48:31
4. Top 3 Overrated Tracks - 1:17:02
5. Top 3 Underrated Tracks - 1:52:51
6. Top 3 Artists - 2:12:50
7. Top Live DJ Sets - 2:17:07
8. Favorite Moments - 2:24:10
9. Most valuable lessons learned - 2:36:41
2:43:10
Episode 334: DJ JAZZY JEFF “The Playlist Retreat Is Back!”
Christmas Came Early Yall!
On this week’s episode of the @RoadPodcast, the fellas bring you a live episode from @DJJazzyJeff’s 6th annual #PlaylistRetreat24. Jeff explains why he created the retreat (3:30) and expands on the new blood within the invitees this year as opposed to previous years (10:30). He speaks on his frustrations with the nightlife industry (14:50), talks about DJs starting their own parties (21:30) and how he recruits the guestlist for the Playlist Retreat (31:40). Finally, Jeff answers ROAD’s rapid fire questions and explains why he “will always try to pay back what was paid for me” (40:22).
Executive Producer: Lynette Townes
Video Production: RomeDigs Reyes
Audio: Kelo Saunders
Audio Mastering: Distinct Mastering
50:58
Episode 333: DJ MIKE NASTY "How To Make It In Brooklyn"
On this week’s episode of the @RoadPodcast, the fellas welcome New York’s finest @DJMikeNasty with guest co-host @Showcasemontana. Mike Nasty speaks on how moving to #NewYork from #Atlanta changed his life (01:44) and remembers the golden era of the #ATL during the early days of artists like @SummerWalker (21:40). He gives his opinion that hip hop DJs shouldn’t be on sticks (38:00), talks about lifestyle DJs (45:30) and opens up about being an introvert as a DJ (1:02:09). The crew discuss New York crowds being the most difficult to play for (1:10:10) and the predictable recipe for R&B parties (1:19:50). Finally, Mike speaks on the politics of the house music scene (1:23:10).
This episode is sponsored by @SoundCollectiveNYC, an industry-leading music school, musical space and community located in downtown Manhattan for aspiring DJ’s, Producers, Musicians and more. Take private Ableton lessons, practice DJ routines, experiment with different audio equipment and reserve studio spaces for just the day, maybe a week or sign up for their monthly membership. Check www.soundcollective.com for more info and try their Online Classes free for a month by entering the code “ROAD”. If you’re in the New York area, visit them at 28 Broadway, New York, NY 10004 and tell them the Road Podcast sent you!
2:05:51
Episode 332: DJ SNS "From Biggie Mixtapes To Leaking Nas’s Illmatic"
On this week’s episode of the @RoadPodcast, the fellas welcome “The Great Show” and Harlem’s Legendary @DJSNS and guest co-host @DJGoldfingerNYC. SNS speaks on how he got his name (2:15), shows his admiration for #DJHollywood teaching him “it ain’t the records, it’s the guys who play the records” (10:40) and talks about working with @Diddy (28:00). He describes paying engineering interns for unreleased records (43:30), admits to leaking @Nas’ ‘Illmatic’ album possibly affecting it’s national record sales (1:03:10) and questions why urban DJ box themselves instead of making music like @Tiesto or @Diplo (1:19:50). He shares how he is still so tapped in at his age (1:37:20), talks about getting spanked by @OfficialBizMarkie at a gig (1:51:01) and shares he had information of a #Tupac and #Biggie collaboration album that never happened (2:28:09). Finally, SNS calls Kid Capri (@KidCapri101) live on the podcast to ask about his @Serato settings (2:47:10).
3:03:36
Episode 331: ESTELLE + DJ MOMA
Episode 331: ESTELLE + DJ MOMA
On this week’s episode of the @RoadPodcast, the fellas welcome guest co-host @DJGoldfingerNYC as they speak on the future releases of new episodes moving forward (00:55). Grammy award winning singer Estelle (@EstelleDarlings) stops by to share her latest record ‘Oh I’ and discusses finding her joy again (03:55). She shares her admiration for DJs (21:33), remembers performing ‘Purple Rain’ with #Prince (32:40) and hosting over 500 episodes of @TheEstelleShow on @AppleMusic (37:40). Then, @DJMoma joins the show to share news about @EverydayPpl on @AppleMusic (43:10), his views on the song of the summer (1:17:40), and explains @Tyla addressing she’s not an #afrobeats artist at the @MTV @Vmas was important to correct in the music industry (1:56:05).
Welcome to the R.O.A.D. Podcast. The show gives you unfiltered opinions from the eyes and ears of 3 seasoned DJs from the Las Vegas nightclub industry. DJ Crooked and DJ Neva come to us by way of New York; Manhattan and The Bronx respectively. Both relocated to Vegas in the early 2000s to open, what was then, Light and Jet Nightclub. Crooked is known for his workhorse mentality, and high-energy DJ sets, but has never been one for the industry politics. While DJ Neva has earned his OG status due to his countless years of experience in the DJ game. In 2007, they brought a piece of home with them by founding KNYEW (an acronym for “Keeping New York Every Where), a successful clothing brand, the first of its kind to be seen in Las Vegas. Similarly, Jaime Da Great grew up in LA. Jaime, while making a huge name for himself in the sneaker industry, has shifted his focus to becoming a full-time DJ.