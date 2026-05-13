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Timestamps:

00:00 Aftermath + Panel for debrief

1:57 Respect to Big Bank, 6ix9ine + Line him up

5:27 Shouldn’t be sitting with him + Goalposts

6:32 He was never Blood + Rats in every gang

8:34 Big Bank speaking + Streets aren’t corporate

11:00 Cam’s take on this

13:16 Internet is REAL + 6ix9ine = “victim”

18:17 Double standards + Big Bank will be good



#6ix9ine #bigbank #interview