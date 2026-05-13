Radio Logo
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsMusicI'll Do It Myself
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
I'll Do It Myself
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

I'll Do It Myself

Wayno119
MusicMusic Commentary
I'll Do It Myself
Latest episode

308 episodes

  • I'll Do It Myself

    Are people REALLY mad at Big Bank interviewing 6ix9ine?

    05/13/2026 | 20 mins.
    Get Current! Sign up at https://pnl.link/0clmiPH and use my code WAYNO to get $75 and unlock tools like a paycheck advance, credit building, and more. Terms apply. See https://current.com/legal_disclaimers for details.Current is a financial technology company, not an FDIC-insured bank. Banking services provided by Choice Financial Group and/or Cross River Bank, Members FDIC.Merch: https://wayno119.com
    Find all my links: https://hoo.be/wayno119

    Timestamps:
    00:00 Aftermath + Panel for debrief
    1:57 Respect to Big Bank, 6ix9ine + Line him up
    5:27 Shouldn’t be sitting with him + Goalposts
    6:32 He was never Blood + Rats in every gang
    8:34 Big Bank speaking + Streets aren’t corporate
    11:00 Cam’s take on this
    13:16 Internet is REAL + 6ix9ine = “victim”
    18:17 Double standards + Big Bank will be good

    #6ix9ine #bigbank #interview
  • I'll Do It Myself

    Jermaine Dupri SHOULDN'T have to explain himself

    05/12/2026 | 17 mins.
    Get Current! Sign up at https://pnl.link/0clmiPH and use my code WAYNO to get $75 and unlock tools like a paycheck advance, credit building, and more. Terms apply. See https://current.com/legal_disclaimers for details.

    Current is a financial technology company, not an FDIC-insured bank. Banking services provided by Choice Financial Group and/or Cross River Bank, Members FDIC.

    Merch: https://wayno119.com
    Find all my links: https://hoo.be/wayno119

    Timestamps:
    00:00 In a bad place + Dupri's impact
    2:11 Earn Your Leisure + Contract terms
    5:25 Dupri's rep + You don't have to know
    8:23 You should listen + More perspective
    15:07 Logic & the internet

    #jermainedupri #kriskross #publishing
  • I'll Do It Myself

    Drake's ICEMAN is NOT about Kendrick Lamar

    05/12/2026 | 20 mins.
    Get Current! Sign up at https://pnl.link/0clmiPH and use my code WAYNO to get $75 and unlock tools like a paycheck advance, credit building, and more. Terms apply. See https://current.com/legal_disclaimers for details.

    Current is a financial technology company, not an FDIC-insured bank. Banking services provided by Choice Financial Group and/or Cross River Bank, Members FDIC.

    Merch: https://wayno119.com
    Find all my links: https://hoo.be/wayno119

    Timestamps:
    00:00 People buggin
    1:55 Hype + Stay focused
    2:51 Ak's thoughts + Gonna make it about K. Dot
    4:30 Listening to Drake + Make them hits
    5:17 GNX "disappearing" + What is going on?
    8:30 Y'all are STUPID
    9:27 Charlamagne hearing rumors + What's a diss?
    11:53 Ak about Punch TDE
    13:40 Don't lose sight + We wants bars
    15:27 Be yourself Drake + People wildin'
    17:05 Appreciate the music

    #drake #iceman #akademiks
  • I'll Do It Myself

    All the UFO news to Cover The Voters Rights Act?

    05/11/2026 | 18 mins.
    Get Current! Sign up at https://pnl.link/0clmiPH and use my code WAYNO to get $75 and unlock tools like a paycheck advance, credit building, and more. Terms apply. See https://current.com/legal_disclaimers for details.Current is a financial technology company, not an FDIC-insured bank. Banking services provided by Choice Financial Group and/or Cross River Bank, Members FDIC.Merch: https://wayno119.comFind all my links: https://hoo.be/wayno119Timestamps:00:00 Tinfoil bandana is BACK1:03 UFO disclosures + No-one cares3:37 Men In Black + Bread for a bunker5:43 Distraction from gerrymandering8:23 Voting really does matter10:53 Need to research more + Your Say So12:19 Hearing more on this13:23 Great UFO content + More from Jon Stewart#gerrymandering #ufodisclosure #area51
  • I'll Do It Myself

    Did 6ix9ine LINE Big Bank Up?

    05/11/2026 | 22 mins.
    Get Current! Sign up at https://pnl.link/0clmiPH and use my code WAYNO to get $75 and unlock tools like a paycheck advance, credit building, and more. Terms apply. See https://current.com/legal_disclaimers for details.

    Current is a financial technology company, not an FDIC-insured bank. Banking services provided by Choice Financial Group and/or Cross River Bank, Members FDIC.

    Merch: https://wayno119.com
    Find all my links: https://hoo.be/wayno119

    Timestamps:
    00:00 I agree with 6ix9ine?
    1:12 Big Bank = unprepared + Israelites
    4:08 Star overnight 5:17 Hypocrisy is heavy + Sentencing in total
    9:49 Bank was punching bag + Crown Court TV
    11:46 Lined Up Bank + READ + Preparation
    15:20 You heard + Perspectives
    18:43 Where 69 made Bank look bad
    20:25 Creating heat + Pivoting

    #6ix9ine #bigbank #gummo
More Music podcasts
Trending Music podcasts
About I'll Do It Myself
Podcasts every single day - Talking all things Hip Hop
Podcast website
MusicMusic Commentary

Listen to I'll Do It Myself, The Joe Budden Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.9.1| © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 5/13/2026 - 4:30:07 PM
A company fromMADSACK