Healing from deep wounds is never easy, especially when those wounds come from our closest relationships, like the one with our mother. It's tempting to avoid the pain or push it aside, but real healing starts when we take a brave step to look deeper at our struggles.When we allow ourselves to feel sad, angry, or confused, we begin to understand what we need. This is when healing really starts. It is okay to feel pain and not pretend everything is fine. Taking care of the hurt child inside us is very important. This little part of us was hurt and needs love. When we give ourselves that love, we can begin to feel better.Everyone's healing is different, but it always begins when we stop hiding our pain and start loving ourselves. That is when we can find real peace.In this episode, I talk about why healing can't happen if we ignore our emotions. Many of us try to fix the outside without looking at what's really going on inside. I share why it's so important to express your feelings through words, art, movement, or whatever works for you. If you've ever felt unseen, like you've been carrying sadness without knowing why, this episode is for you. Let's talk about the power of expression, creativity, and facing those big emotions head-on."You can only start to understand where you are and what needs to be healed in you when you decide to express in whatever way that is for you."– Jennifer ArniseTopics Covered:(00:00:00) Episode Snippet(00:00:20) Welcome to The Black Mother Wound Podcast(00:00:42) Last chance to join the "Resolve" healing class(00:01:44) My June summer break(00:04:05) Express yourself creatively(00:07:12) Face your big feelings(00:08:03) You cannot know enough(00:11:17) Your inner child needs love, not lessons(00:16:22) Focus on the root(00:20:00) Denying your inner child is a form of shaming her(00:22:36) Come back for her (00:24:10) Tell me podcast ideas(00:28:27) Be good to yourselfKey Takeaways: "The opposite of depression is not happiness, it's expression.""Doing your inner child reparenting work is directly aligned with tapping into those emotions.""If you're not dealing with your inner little girl's emotions, then you're not re-parenting and you're not healing."