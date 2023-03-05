We're sharing the true story behind food, farming, and family, from our kitchen to yours. As a nourished fam living in the suburbs, our passion for real food le... More
Social media pitfalls, motherhood culture, and living outside of the institution with Jill Winger
In this episode, we sat down with Jill Winger, creator of The Prairie Homestead blog and the Old Fashioned On Purpose Podcast. We discuss the global homesteading movement and society's desire to reconnect with nature via a slow, intentional lifestyle. We also chat about the dangers of social media and the difference between inspiration and comparison. Jill and Liz share their perspectives on motherhood, the importance of having a creative outlet, and the daily pursuit of living old fashioned on purpose. Find Jill Winger:Instagram // @jill.wingerWebsite // www.theprairiehomestead.comPodcast // Old Fashioned On PurposeGrass-finished beef // Genuine Beef Co.Soda Fountain // Chug Water Soda FountainPre-order Old Fashioned On Purpose (the book)Find Homegrown: Instagram // @Homegrown_education, @Lizhaselmayer, @JoeyhaselmayerWebsite // homegrowneducation.orgNatural Home Goods // shoptheh.com, @haselmayergoods
How to compete with the industrial food system at home—making nourishing AND delicious food for your family with Dr. Bill Schindler
In this episode, we sat down with Dr. Bill Schindler—author of the book Eat Like a Human, chef and restaurant owner of Modern Stone Age Kitchen, and the director & founder of Eastern Shore Food Labs. We cover topics ranging from the historical context of food, ancestral eating, the myths about the Blue Zones, turning your favorite foods into nourishing foods, glucose monitoring and CGMs, and so much more. Find Dr. Bill:Instagram // @drbillschindler, @esfoodlab, @themodernstoneagefamily Website // eatlikeahuman.com Book // Eat Like A Human Restaurant // Modern Stone Age KitchenFood Lab // Eastern Shore Food Lab Find Homegrown:Instagram // @homegrown_education, @lizhaselmayer, @joeyhaselmayerWebsite // www.homegrowneducation.orgNatural Home Goods // @Haselmayergoods, shoptheh.com
Kellogg, Bill Gates, and Rockefeller—how extreme ideology shaped America's most quintessential foods with James Connolly
In this episode, we sat down with James Connolly to discuss the elaborate interweaving of religious and moral ideology with America's food policy. James shares several eye-widening stories of iconic historical figures such as William Kellogg, John D. Rockefeller, and Bill Gates, which will leave you both puzzled and perplexed. Tune in to hear an enthralling discussion of the foundation of several influential American institutions.*This episode contains explicit content Mentions: Century of the Self, Changing Education ParadigmsFind James Connolly:Instagram // @primatekitchenMost recent documentary // @deathinthegardenWebsite // https://www.deathinthegarden.org/Twitter // @jamescophoto Podcast // Sustainable Dish PodcastFind Homegrown:Instagram // @Homegrown_education, @Lizhaselmayer, @JoeyhaselmayerWebsite // homegrowneducation.orgNatural Home Goods // Haselmayer Goods — @Haselmayergoods
Picky Eating 101: how to nourish even your pickiest eaters with Christine of @nourishthelittles
In this episode, we sat down with Christine Muldoon of @Nourishthelittles to chat about picky eating. Christine shares her wisdom on nourishing our children as we discuss the 5 causes of picky eating, tips to reverse picky eating, how to nourish children no matter their food preferences, and how to approach mealtime as parents. Tune in to hear a candid conversation about one of the greatest struggles of parenthood.Today's brand sponsor:Haselmayer Goods—shop solid dish soap, USA-made proofing baskets, and shade-grown specialty coffee (including decaf!) @haselmayergoodsFind ChristineWebsite // nourishthelittles.comInstagram // @NourishthelittlesPodcast // Modern Ancestral MamasFind HomegrownWebsite // homegrowneducation.orgInstagram // @Homegrown_education, @lizhaselmayer, @joeyhaselmayer
Your body doesn't care about the name of your diet—why most people consume too much of the wrong foods with Brian Sanders of @food.lies
In this episode, we sat down with Brian Sanders, the filmmaker behind the 6-part docu-series Food Lies. We discuss the various food lies many of us have fallen prey to including the low-carb craze, consuming seed oils, counting calories, and more. Brian shares some simple tips to adopt a balanced approach to food. We also discuss fitness, performance, and what it means to be a peak human.Today's featured brand:Xtrema Cookware—use the code: HOMEGROWN for 15% off your orderFind Brian Sanders:Film Website // www.foodlies.orgInstagram // @food.lies, @eatnosetotail, @sapiencenterPodcast // Peak HumanNose to Tail: Food + Product Shop // nosetotail.orgSapient Center: Health-Focused Social Club // www.sapiencenter.com Find Homegrown:Website // homegrowneducation.orgInstagram // @Homegrown_education, @lizhaselmayer, @joeyhaselmayerNatural Goods Shop // @haselmayergoods, shoptheh.com
We're sharing the true story behind food, farming, and family, from our kitchen to yours. As a nourished fam living in the suburbs, our passion for real food leaves us longing to connect deeper with local farmers and food producers of all kinds. We're taking you straight to the source and sharing pieces of our personal journey along the way. Join us as we dive into candid conversations around REAL food, discuss hot topics in food and agriculture, and share inspiration from fellow real food enthusiasts.