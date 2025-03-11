Emotionally Healthy Legacy- Anger management for Christian moms, christian parenting, patient mom, calm mom, Christian motherhood, mom rage, Mom mindset, parenting triggers, mom guilt, controlling anger

250. How she stopped the cycle of feeling angry and impatient and became a present and engaged mom // Lindsey DeJarlais
Lindsey came into Calm Christian Mom coaching program feeling short and impatient. She was feeling constantly overwhelmed and in a hurry. She felt like there was always so much to do and not enough time AND the kids were just interrupting her and causing the frustration. In this episode Lindsey shares:Why she decided to invest into support instead of continuing to stay stuckHow quickly she started to experience positive changes in her lifeWhat was her biggest takeaway from the coaching programHow things are feeling now that she is finished with the programYou may feel hopeless in your anger. That is not what God has for you. God is the God of hope and transformation. If you've tried fixing this problem on your own and it hasn't worked, I want to help you. BOOK YOUR FREE CONSULTATION CALL today and let's work together to help you become the mom God is calling you to be. Mentioned in the episode:Book: Mom you are Amazing by Sandy CooperListen to client testimonials:173: Breaking generational anger and becoming a responsive mom // Brittany Hooten219. From feeling hopeless and stuck in anger to becoming hopeful and equipped // Amber Stewart225. How she went from feeling lost, hopeless and defeated in anger to becoming hopeful, empowered and calmer mom // Leah Williams
