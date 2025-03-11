Powered by RND
Emotionally Healthy Legacy- Anger management for Christian moms, christian parenting, patient mom, calm mom, Christian motherhood, mom rage, Mom mindset, parenting triggers, mom guilt, controlling anger
Emotionally Healthy Legacy- Anger management for Christian moms, christian parenting, patient mom, calm mom, Christian motherhood, mom rage, Mom mindset, parenting triggers, mom guilt, controlling anger

Elizabeth | Anger coach for Christian Moms, Christian Life Coach for angry moms

Elizabeth | Anger coach for Christian Moms, Christian Life Coach for angry moms
This podcast for Christian moms who want to control their mom anger and respond with patience and calm. If you are a mom who struggles with burnout, unmanaged s...
Kids & FamilyParentingEducationSelf-ImprovementReligion & SpiritualityChristianity

  • Day 2: Lowering controllable stressors to increase emotional capacity
    Welcome to Day 2 of the Anger Management Series Bootcamp: Lowering your stress to increase capacity levelsIn todays episode you will learn:How high stress affects your emotional tolerancePractical ways to lower your stress levels todayHow to prioritize your needs guilt free No one benefits if you are running on empty. No one suffers if you take care of yourself. You set the tone in your home. If you are feeling reactive because you are living in burnout mode- your family is impacted directly. Ready to take the next step? Book a Call and let me help you become a calm & patient mama you desire to be!Sign up to the Bootcamp email list to get access to Live Q&A call  on Friday~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~Next Steps: 1. Watch FREE TRAINING: 5 Steps to Break free from Mom Rage Shame ⬇️2. Learn about Calm Christian Mom Coaching Program ⬇️3. BOOK A FREE CALL if you are want support in overcoming damaging anger patterns. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~MINI-COURSE BONUSHow to 10x your Emotional Capacity Levels as a MomLeave a 5 star rating and review on the Podcast and email me ([email protected]) a screenshot of the REVIEW for free access to my Mini-Course or buy it HERE for $27. Website: emotionallyhealthylegacy.comContact: [email protected]? Form / Voice memo **Shop my favorite Amazon Products**
    --------  
    12:25
  • Day 1: Understanding the root of anger and why you feel angry so often.
    Welcome to Day 1 of the Anger Management Series Bootcamp: Understanding the root of anger. In todays episode you will learn:What goes on in your brain when you experience emotionsWhy it's so hard to control your tongue and actions when you feel angryWhat is underneath your angry reactionsAnger is a secondary emotion. There is something underneath that big feeling and today I will help you understand what it is. Sign up to get daily summary of the bootcamp and get access to the LIVE Q&A call on Friday as well as giveaway and bonuses. Ready to take the next step? Book a Call and let me help you become a calm & patient mama you desire to be! Sign up to the Bootcamp email list to get access to Live Q&A call  on Friday~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~Next Steps: 1. Watch FREE TRAINING: 5 Steps to Break free from Mom Rage Shame ⬇️2. Learn about Calm Christian Mom Coaching Program ⬇️3. BOOK A FREE CALL if you are want support in overcoming damaging anger patterns. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~MINI-COURSE BONUSHow to 10x your Emotional Capacity Levels as a MomLeave a 5 star rating and review on the Podcast and email me ([email protected]) a screenshot of the REVIEW for free access to my Mini-Course or buy it HERE for $27. Website: emotionallyhealthylegacy.comContact: [email protected]? Form / Voice memo **Shop my favorite Amazon Products**
    --------  
    15:35
  • BONUS: Get to the root of anger, increase your emotional capacity, have positive mindset and break generational anger
    SIGN UP FOR BOOTCAMP~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~Next Steps: 1. Watch FREE TRAINING: 5 Steps to Break free from Mom Rage Shame ⬇️2. Learn about Calm Christian Mom Coaching Program ⬇️3. BOOK A FREE CALL if you are want support in overcoming damaging anger patterns. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~MINI-COURSE BONUSHow to 10x your Emotional Capacity Levels as a MomLeave a 5 star rating and review on the Podcast and email me ([email protected]) a screenshot of the REVIEW for free access to my Mini-Course or buy it HERE for $27. Website: emotionallyhealthylegacy.comContact: [email protected]? Form / Voice memo **Shop my favorite Amazon Products**
    --------  
    7:55
  • 251. Life update: German roaches, mold in the home, making sourdough, eating sheep cheese, confession about my morning routine
    The Well Podcast with Kari DavisWelcome to behind the scenes into my life. A little peak to what has been going on in my home and things I've been up to. I'm excited you are here. In this episode I share aboutGerman roaches in our homeMold problem affecting my health Making sourdough for the first timeTrying out sheep cheeseMy morning routine confessionA gratitude perspective on all I get to do for my family Mentioned in the episode: Better Belly Podcast with Allison JordanNatashas Kitchen Sourdough StarterRoach BaitRoach control deviceCrib Tent~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~BOOTCAMP SIGN UP ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~Next Steps: 1. Watch FREE TRAINING: 5 Steps to Break free from Mom Rage Shame ⬇️2. Learn about Calm Christian Mom Coaching Program ⬇️3. BOOK A FREE CALL if you are want support in overcoming damaging anger patterns. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~MINI-COURSE BONUSHow to 10x your Emotional Capacity Levels as a MomLeave a 5 star rating and review on the Podcast and email me ([email protected]) a screenshot of the REVIEW for free access to my Mini-Course or buy it HERE for $27. Website: emotionallyhealthylegacy.comContact: [email protected]? Form / Voice memo **Shop my favorite Amazon Products**
    --------  
    30:53
  • 250. How she stopped the cycle of feeling angry and impatient and became a present and engaged mom // Lindsey DeJarlais
    Lindsey came into Calm Christian Mom coaching program feeling short and impatient. She was feeling constantly overwhelmed and in a hurry. She felt like there was always so much to do and not enough time AND the kids were just interrupting her and causing the frustration. In this episode Lindsey shares:Why she decided to invest into support instead of continuing to stay stuckHow quickly she started to experience positive changes in her lifeWhat was her biggest takeaway from the coaching programHow things are feeling now that she is finished with the programYou may feel hopeless in your anger. That is not what God has for you. God is the God of hope and transformation. If you've tried fixing this problem on your own and it hasn't worked, I want to help you. BOOK YOUR FREE CONSULTATION CALL today and let's work together to help you become the mom God is calling you to be. Mentioned in the episode:Book: Mom you are Amazing by Sandy CooperListen to client testimonials:173: Breaking generational anger and becoming a responsive mom // Brittany Hooten219. From feeling hopeless and stuck in anger to becoming hopeful and equipped // Amber Stewart225. How she went from feeling lost, hopeless and defeated in anger to becoming hopeful, empowered and calmer mom  // Leah Williams~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~BOOTCAMP SIGN UP ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~Next Steps: 1. Watch FREE TRAINING: 5 Steps to Break free from Mom Rage Shame ⬇️2. Learn about Calm Christian Mom Coaching Program ⬇️3. BOOK A FREE CALL if you are want support in overcoming damaging anger patterns. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~MINI-COURSE BONUSHow to 10x your Emotional Capacity Levels as a MomLeave a 5 star rating and review on the Podcast and email me ([email protected]) a screenshot of the REVIEW for free access to my Mini-Course or buy it HERE for $27. Website: emotionallyhealthylegacy.comContact: [email protected]? Form / Voice memo **Shop my favorite Amazon Products**
    --------  
    41:48

About Emotionally Healthy Legacy- Anger management for Christian moms, christian parenting, patient mom, calm mom, Christian motherhood, mom rage, Mom mindset, parenting triggers, mom guilt, controlling anger

This podcast for Christian moms who want to control their mom anger and respond with patience and calm. If you are a mom who struggles with burnout, unmanaged stress, constant yelling and explosive mom rage, you are in the right place.  In this podcast you will learn how to partner with God and be in control of your intense emotions, overcome mom guilt and shame, manage your stress well while setting a positive example for your kids.  Website: emotionallyhealthylegacy.com Email: [email protected]
