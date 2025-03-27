Oh Crap Parenting with Jamie Glowacki

215: Potty Training! Peeing through pants in Block 2
Hey friends, Jamie here with another episode of "Oh Crap with Jamie" where parenting meets potty training in our new, merged podcast format! This week, I'm tackling a topic that you might be familiar with - peeing in the pants during potty training. Specifically, we're diving into the tricky transition from bottomless to pants on, and why your little one might be having accidents as they learn. I'll share some straightforward tips from my book (check page 133 in the yellow cover for the latest scoop!) on moving successfully from block one to block two, and how to set your kiddo up for dry days without the stress. Whether you're a first-timer or revisiting potty training with another child, this episode packs practical advice, plus a little personal oversharing on my end. Tune in, and let's navigate these parenting waters together!(00:07:01) Promoting Dry Pants Through Potty Training Success(00:09:07) Pants-On Potty Training Progression Strategy(00:09:50) Empowering Children in Potty Training Success
214: Cultivating Independent Play and A Rant
Hey friends, Jamie here with another episode of "Oh Crap Parenting!" This week, as we edge into spring, I'm sharing a personal update about overcoming bronchitis and diving into some juicy topics that have been on my mind. First up, we're tackling independent play—why it's crucial for your kids and how to encourage it without micromanaging their every move. Then, I'm getting real with a rant that's been brewing about the unsolicited "just wait" advice that seems to follow parents at every stage. Whether it's about toddlers, teens, or perimenopause, let's chat about flipping the script to offer support instead of doom. So tune in, get inspired, and maybe even a little riled up, because parenting is all about the wild ride! As always, drop a 🎙️ in the comments if you want the direct link to this episode sent to your DMs. Let's rock this parenting journey together!(00:06:21) External Validation's Impact on Children's Dopamine Levels(00:09:21) Encouraging Independent Play for Firstborn Children(00:12:18) Encouraging Autonomy Through Uninterrupted Play(00:20:35) Optimistic Parenting Perspectives Through Generations(00:22:34) Navigating Child-Rearing Through Adolescence(00:24:30) Fostering Autonomy Through Struggle and Support
213: Capacity Expert and Therapist: RaQuel Hopkins!
Hey there! It's Jamie from "Oh Crap Parenting" and in this week's episode, I'm super stoked to chat with Raquel Hopkins, a certified coach, therapist, and the founder of Success is Complicated. We're diving into the concept of capacity in parenting, something I've touched on before, but Raquel brings a whole new depth to it. She shares her journey from a high-flying HR professional to a mental health advocate, stirring in some fresh insights from adult development theory and how it meshes with our everyday struggles and triumphs as parents. We talk about everything from the pressures of modern motherhood to finding your personal capacity for growth and change. Raquel's stories about balancing work, life, and the messy, beautiful act of raising kids will resonate with anyone who's ever felt overwhelmed or underprepared in the parenting trenches. So, tune in, lean back, and let's unravel these complicated threads together because parenting is tough, but oh so rewarding!(00:03:33) Promoting Continuous Growth Through Coping Strategies(00:07:13) Navigating Parenthood with Personal Growth Perspective(00:10:07) Navigating Parenting Challenges: Building Self-Trust(00:15:44) Embracing Growth Through Radical Responsibility Journey(00:25:09) Embracing Change and Building Support in Motherhood(00:31:12) Navigating the Pressure of Modern Parenthood(00:36:01) Embracing Change for Personal Optimization in Therapy(00:39:59) Thrive by Balancing Life Roles Effectively
212: Let's Talk About FIVE Year Olds!
In this week's episode of Oh Crap Parenting, I'm diving into the wild and sometimes overwhelming world of five-year-olds. Five can be such a tricky age — one minute they're fiercely independent, and the next they're melting down over who got the bigger slice of cake. I break down what's really happening in their little brains (hint: it's called the Limbic Leap), why emotions feel so intense at this age, and how you can help your kiddo self-regulate without losing your own mind. We'll talk about building autonomy, teaching emotional language, and finding those moments of calm in the chaos.(00:02:39) Autonomy Support in Gen X Parenting Trends(00:05:36) Guiding Children Through Significant Life Milestones(00:08:52) Navigating the Limbic Leap: Parenting a Five-Year-Old(00:13:42) Limbic Growth Impact on Children's Emotions(00:16:34) Empowering Children Through Chores and Autonomy(00:23:18) Empowering Children to Self-Regulate Emotions(00:26:09) Promoting Emotional Regulation in Parenting Practices
211: Hard Conversations: Drugs and Alcohol
This week on Oh Crap Parenting, we're tackling a big one: when (and how) to talk to your kids about drugs and alcohol. This conversation is so much more than just "Don't do it!"—because let's be real, that approach doesn't work. I'm breaking down why affluent school districts tend to have more substance use, why we cannot assume "Not my kid," and how to have actual meaningful discussions that go beyond scare tactics. Plus, I'm sharing what I did with Pascal, including a radical (but necessary) approach that might just change how you think about this. We're talking peer pressure, sneaky social media drug sales, the dangers of fentanyl, and why being your kid's safe harbor matters more than ever. Let's dive in. (00:04:42) Understanding Family Views on Substance Education(00:07:51) Encouraging Awareness: Substance Effects on Young Minds(00:10:27) Alcohol's Deceptive Influence and Risky Behaviors(00:16:44) Navigating Teen Impulsive Behaviors with Trust(00:22:42) "Fentanyl: A Hidden Danger Among Teenagers"(00:24:42) Starting Conversations: Teen Substance Use Discussions
A podcast for conscious parents who drop the f-bomb. A lot. We are the overthinkers, the dreamers, and the doers. We are parenting in a radically different way than those before us. But our divine vision gets blurry cause...OMG...kids can be such a pain in the ass. Let's work from the inside out, in a whole brain, whole body way to mitigate the crappy behavior. Not just with our kids but with ourselves. So you can be the parent you envision.