Oh Crap Parenting with Jamie Glowacki

214: Cultivating Independent Play and A Rant

Hey friends, Jamie here with another episode of "Oh Crap Parenting!" This week, as we edge into spring, I'm sharing a personal update about overcoming bronchitis and diving into some juicy topics that have been on my mind. First up, we're tackling independent play—why it's crucial for your kids and how to encourage it without micromanaging their every move. Then, I'm getting real with a rant that's been brewing about the unsolicited "just wait" advice that seems to follow parents at every stage. Whether it's about toddlers, teens, or perimenopause, let's chat about flipping the script to offer support instead of doom. So tune in, get inspired, and maybe even a little riled up, because parenting is all about the wild ride! As always, drop a 🎙️ in the comments if you want the direct link to this episode sent to your DMs. Let's rock this parenting journey together!(00:06:21) External Validation's Impact on Children's Dopamine Levels(00:09:21) Encouraging Independent Play for Firstborn Children(00:12:18) Encouraging Autonomy Through Uninterrupted Play(00:20:35) Optimistic Parenting Perspectives Through Generations(00:22:34) Navigating Child-Rearing Through Adolescence(00:24:30) Fostering Autonomy Through Struggle and Support