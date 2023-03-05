The Oh Crap! Potty Training Podcast

Author and parenting expert Jamie Glowacki expands on her book Oh Crap! Potty Training in a new podcast miniseries that takes you step by step through the often... More
51. Busting All the Myths
Busting all the myths:
wait till they’re ready
boys are harder to train than girls
put the potty chair out so they can get used to it.
50. Interview with Erica Desper, Sleep and Potty Training Expert
Erica is the founder of Confident Parenting. She’s not only a sleep expert but also a certified Oh Crap Potty Training Consultant. Today, we’re going to discuss the importance of sleep in general but also how vital it is during the potty training process.
Erica’s website: www.beaconfidentparent.com
49. Interview with Jenna
What I love most about this interview with Jenna is how much she learned and leaned into her motherly intuition. We cover a lot of the issues that can go sideways while potty training and how to handle them.
48. Q&A
Q and A
months of naked potty training
21 mos old, getting back to “real life”
deep sleepers
the very real pitfalls of child led
47. Weaning Bedtime Bottles and Longer Term Accidents
Getting your child off a bedtime bottle is crucial at this age. I’ll let you in on my fool proof way to do this. We’ll also talk about consistent, longer term accidents (well after beginning potty training) and lastly: the kid who sits willingly, can’t produce pee, then stands and pees on the floor.
