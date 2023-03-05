The Oh Crap! Potty Training Podcast

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Jamie Glowacki
Author and parenting expert Jamie Glowacki expands on her book Oh Crap! Potty Training in a new podcast miniseries that takes you step by step through the often... More
Author and parenting expert Jamie Glowacki expands on her book Oh Crap! Potty Training in a new podcast miniseries that takes you step by step through the often... More

Available Episodes

5 of 52
  • 51. Busting All the Myths
    Busting all the myths: wait till they’re ready boys are harder to train than girls put the potty chair out so they can get used to it.  Buy Oh Crap! Potty Training Jamie's Homepage Jamie's Patreon Jamie's Instagram Bristol Stool Chart Jamie’s IG slides on Poop Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/17/2023
    11:57
  • 50. Interview with Erica Desper, Sleep and Potty Training Expert
    Erica is the founder of Confident Parenting. She’s not only a sleep expert but also a certified Oh Crap Potty Training Consultant. Today, we’re going to discuss the importance of sleep in general but also how vital it is during the potty training process. Erica’s website: www.beaconfidentparent.com Buy Oh Crap! Potty Training Jamie's Homepage Jamie's Patreon Jamie's Instagram Bristol Stool Chart Jamie’s IG slides on Poop Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/3/2023
    44:14
  • 49. Interview with Jenna
    What I love most about this interview with Jenna is how much she learned and leaned into her motherly intuition. We cover a lot of the issues that can go sideways while potty training and how to handle them.  Buy Oh Crap! Potty Training Jamie's Homepage Jamie's Patreon Jamie's Instagram Bristol Stool Chart Jamie’s IG slides on Poop Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/19/2023
    39:37
  • 48. Q&A
    Q and A months of naked potty training 21 mos old, getting back to “real life” deep sleepers the very real pitfalls of child led Buy Oh Crap! Potty Training Jamie's Homepage Jamie's Patreon Jamie's Instagram Bristol Stool Chart Jamie’s IG slides on Poop Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/12/2023
    31:07
  • 47. Weaning Bedtime Bottles and Longer Term Accidents
    Getting your child off a bedtime bottle is crucial at this age. I’ll let you in on my fool proof way to do this. We’ll also talk about consistent, longer term accidents (well after beginning potty training) and lastly: the kid who sits willingly, can’t produce pee, then stands and pees on the floor.  Buy Oh Crap! Potty Training Jamie's Homepage Jamie's Patreon Jamie's Instagram Bristol Stool Chart Jamie’s IG slides on Poop Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/5/2023
    24:01

About The Oh Crap! Potty Training Podcast

Author and parenting expert Jamie Glowacki expands on her book Oh Crap! Potty Training in a new podcast miniseries that takes you step by step through the often arduous but rewarding journey of teaching your kid how to take care of their business on their own.
Podcast website

