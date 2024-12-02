Cornerstone Chapel - Audio Podcast

A day of thanking God for what He has accomplished through the generosity of His church.
48:07
Thanksgiving Eve Celebration Service
A special Wednesday night service celebrating what God has done in the lives of people from Cornerstone Chapel.
1:02:01
God’s View of Smoking (and Other Debates)
What does God think of smoking, vaping, tattooing, drinking, and piercings? And what about movies and music? There are plenty of issues today that are not clearly spelled out in the Bible for which God gives us liberty according to one’s personal conscience. Pastor Gary tackles these topics today to help us understand how to navigate the “disputable matters”—matters that don’t have a specific commandment in the Bible. Scripture teaches that there is a tension between personal liberty, our conscience, and our witness to others who are watching. Find out in today’s study how to keep that tension in a way that glorifies God.
36:57
Midweek Bible Study
An in-depth study of 1 Kings 15 & 16.
43:12
God's View of Divorce
The average divorce rates for Americans are 42 percent for first marriages, 60 percent for second marriages, and 73 percent for third marriages. Since this affects so many people (the couple, the children, the extended family and friends, etc.), it is important to understand God’s view of divorce. What does the Bible say about this subject? And what does it mean for those who have been divorced? Is there forgiveness, healing, and life after divorce? Join Pastor Gary as he teaches through a challenging passage and sensitive subject in today’s study entitled, “God’s View of Divorce.”
