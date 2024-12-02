Cornerstone Chapel - Audio Podcast

God’s View of Smoking (and Other Debates)

What does God think of smoking, vaping, tattooing, drinking, and piercings? And what about movies and music? There are plenty of issues today that are not clearly spelled out in the Bible for which God gives us liberty according to one’s personal conscience. Pastor Gary tackles these topics today to help us understand how to navigate the “disputable matters”—matters that don’t have a specific commandment in the Bible. Scripture teaches that there is a tension between personal liberty, our conscience, and our witness to others who are watching. Find out in today’s study how to keep that tension in a way that glorifies God.