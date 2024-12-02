Powered by RND
Ligonier Ministries
How do you focus on what really matters? Where do you go to regain perspective? Drawn from a lifetime of Bible study and reflections on the nature of truth, Ult...
  Vowing in the Name of God
    It is a sacred and solemn matter to swear an oath or take a vow in the name of God. Today, R.C. Sproul explains why we should take it seriously when we invoke our Creator's holy name.
    3:44
  The Problem with Perfectionism
    If we ever think we're without sin in this life, it's proof that we either have a superficial understanding of God's law or an incredible view of our performance. Today, R.C. Sproul warns of the fatal theology of perfectionism.
    2:30
  If You Love Me, Keep My Commandments
    Christianity is not a mere list of dos and don'ts. Nevertheless, the relationship we have with our Lord includes loving His law. Today, R.C. Sproul speaks on the importance of God's law in the Christian life.
    5:25
  God Will Keep His Promises
    Many of us have witnessed the consequences when people fail to fulfill their promises. But all the promises of our omnipotent God are yes and amen in Christ. Today, R.C. Sproul speaks to the absolute reliability of God and His Word.
    2:25
  Does God's Law Still Apply?
    Do the moral commandments recorded in the Old Testament apply to Christians? Today, R.C. Sproul speaks to the ongoing relevance of God's law for His people.
    2:57

Ultimately with R.C. Sproul

How do you focus on what really matters? Where do you go to regain perspective? Drawn from a lifetime of Bible study and reflections on the nature of truth, Ultimately with R.C. Sproul features unique moments of insight to help you understand what you believe and why you believe it. Renew your mind and grow in your knowledge of God when you listen to biblical teaching every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Set your mind on what matters most—what matters ultimately. A podcast from Ligonier Ministries.
