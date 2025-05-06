Powered by RND
  • #922 - Luke 6:11-26 – Apostles and the Sermon on the Plain
    This episode is part 14 in a study of the gospel of Luke. Jesus calls the 12 Apostles and then sits down to teach. He talks a lot of being rich vs being poor. Jesus is not pro-rich. Discover more Christian podcasts at lifeaudio.com and inquire about advertising opportunities at lifeaudio.com/contact-us.
    11:50
  • #921 - Luke 6:1-11 – More Sabbath Arguments
    This episode is part 13 in a study of the gospel of Luke. In this chapter Jesus and the pharisees are again at odds over what the right thing to do is on the sabbath. Jesus seems to think that they have missed the whole point of the sabbath. Discover more Christian podcasts at lifeaudio.com and inquire about advertising opportunities at lifeaudio.com/contact-us.
    11:16
  • Zechariah 7 – Justice and Mercy, Not Fasting
    This episode is part 7 in a study of the book of Zechariah. The people ask about fasting but God talks to them instead about Justice and Mercy. Discover more Christian podcasts at lifeaudio.com and inquire about advertising opportunities at lifeaudio.com/contact-us.
    11:15
  • Genesis 46 – Jacob Comes to Egypt
    This episode is part 44 in a study of the book of Genesis. In this episode, Israel (Jacob) and his family come to Egypt at the invitation of Joseph and of Pharaoh. 70 people in all come to Egypt but when they leave they will be a nation. Discover more Christian podcasts at lifeaudio.com and inquire about advertising opportunities at lifeaudio.com/contact-us.
    9:35
  • #231 - 1 Samuel 7 & 8 - Samuel as Judge, the People ask for a King
    This is the episode is part 6 in a study of 1 Samuel. All of the middle years of Samuel's life are covered in chapter 7. In chapter 8 as Samuel is now an old man, the people of Israel ask for a king. Discover more Christian podcasts at lifeaudio.com and inquire about advertising opportunities at lifeaudio.com/contact-us.
Want to dive deeper into Scripture? Every Thursday, Chris Christensen investigates a passage of Scripture and helps us see how to apply it to our lives.
