#921 - Luke 6:1-11 – More Sabbath Arguments

This episode is part 13 in a study of the gospel of Luke. In this chapter Jesus and the pharisees are again at odds over what the right thing to do is on the sabbath. Jesus seems to think that they have missed the whole point of the sabbath.