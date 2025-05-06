#922 - Luke 6:11-26 – Apostles and the Sermon on the Plain
This episode is part 14 in a study of the gospel of Luke. Jesus calls the 12 Apostles and then sits down to teach. He talks a lot of being rich vs being poor. Jesus is not pro-rich.
11:50
#921 - Luke 6:1-11 – More Sabbath Arguments
This episode is part 13 in a study of the gospel of Luke. In this chapter Jesus and the pharisees are again at odds over what the right thing to do is on the sabbath. Jesus seems to think that they have missed the whole point of the sabbath.
11:16
Zechariah 7 – Justice and Mercy, Not Fasting
This episode is part 7 in a study of the book of Zechariah. The people ask about fasting but God talks to them instead about Justice and Mercy.
11:15
Genesis 46 – Jacob Comes to Egypt
This episode is part 44 in a study of the book of Genesis. In this episode, Israel (Jacob) and his family come to Egypt at the invitation of Joseph and of Pharaoh. 70 people in all come to Egypt but when they leave they will be a nation.
9:35
#231 - 1 Samuel 7 & 8 - Samuel as Judge, the People ask for a King
This is the episode is part 6 in a study of 1 Samuel. All of the middle years of Samuel's life are covered in chapter 7. In chapter 8 as Samuel is now an old man, the people of Israel ask for a king.