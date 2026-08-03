In this episode, Ryan, Ryan, and Fr. Michael tackle one of the most provocative hypotheticals in modern science and faith, exploring what the discovery of proof of alien life would actually mean for Christianity, whether it would challenge everything Catholics believe, and how a Catholic priest responds to the question most people are afraid to ask. The answer is more surprising, more reasoned, and more confident than most people expect.



00:00 Would Aliens Disprove Christianity?

04:05 Science, Faith & the Universe

07:49 Do Aliens Have Souls?

09:57 Did Jesus Die for Aliens?

11:57 How Would the Church React?

14:04 Are UFOs Demonic?

20:02 UFOs, Technology & Government

22:05 UFOs in the Bible?

26:12 Do We Have Evidence of Aliens?

32:00 Angels, Demons & Extraterrestrials

38:02 The Deception Behind UFOs

46:08 Would Aliens Change Christianity?

52:02 God, Creation & Salvation History

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