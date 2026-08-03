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The Catholic Talk Show
Ryan Scheel, Ryan DellaCrosse, & Fr. Michael Nixon
Latest episode
374 episodes
- In this episode, Ryan, Ryan, and Fr. Michael explore seven fascinating truths every Catholic should know about guardian angels. From what Scripture and the Church actually teach to how angels protect, guide, and intercede for us, they separate fact from fiction and uncover the incredible role these heavenly companions play in the spiritual life.
00:00 Introduction
02:00 What Is a Guardian Angel?
03:53 Does Everyone Have One?
07:05 What the Bible Says
10:03 How Angels Protect Us
15:05 Did Jesus Have a Guardian Angel?
19:57 True Guardian Angel Stories
25:00 Guardian Angel Myths
29:53 How to Know Your Guardian Angel
39:50 Daily Guardian Angel Devotions
50:01 Pilgrimages & Angelic Devotion
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- In this episode, Ryan, Ryan, and Fr. Michael tackle one of the most provocative hypotheticals in modern science and faith, exploring what the discovery of proof of alien life would actually mean for Christianity, whether it would challenge everything Catholics believe, and how a Catholic priest responds to the question most people are afraid to ask. The answer is more surprising, more reasoned, and more confident than most people expect.
00:00 Would Aliens Disprove Christianity?
04:05 Science, Faith & the Universe
07:49 Do Aliens Have Souls?
09:57 Did Jesus Die for Aliens?
11:57 How Would the Church React?
14:04 Are UFOs Demonic?
20:02 UFOs, Technology & Government
22:05 UFOs in the Bible?
26:12 Do We Have Evidence of Aliens?
32:00 Angels, Demons & Extraterrestrials
38:02 The Deception Behind UFOs
46:08 Would Aliens Change Christianity?
52:02 God, Creation & Salvation History
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- In this episode, Ryan talks with Fr. Gabriel Romanelli, the only Catholic priest in Gaza, for a firsthand account of what it means to shepherd a flock through war. Fr. Romanelli shares what he witnessed when his church was bombed, what it was like to celebrate Mass while explosions sounded outside, and why he refused to leave. His faith, his people, and his witness will change how you think about what it means to be Catholic.
00:00 Meet Fr. Romanelli01:12 Catholics in Gaza02:23 Faith and Mission in Gaza04:49 War’s Impact on Christians06:31 Destruction and Urgent Needs09:28 Humanitarian Efforts in Gaza11:38 Gaza’s Children and Youth16:59 Interfaith Relations in Gaza20:55 Why Fr. Romanelli Stayed26:41 Support from Pope Francis33:55 Is Peace Possible?41:39 A Message of Hope and Prayer
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- In this episode, Ryan, Ryan, and Fr. Michael walk through every major Marian apparition approved by the Catholic Church from Guadalupe to Lourdes to Fatima and beyond — exploring what happened, who Mary appeared to, and what she revealed. The messages are more urgent, more specific, and more connected to each other than most Catholics realize.
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- In this episode of The Catholic Talk Show, Ryan & Fr. Michael share how priests actually view their parishioners and how it's probably not what you expect.
00:00 What Priests Really Think About Parishioners02:38 Do Priests Judge You for Your Sins?06:44 Do Priests Notice When You Miss Mass?09:29 Can Priests Tell When You’re Hurting?11:30 Late to Mass, Leaving Early, and Priest “Favorites”17:10 Difficult Parishioners, Parish Drama, and Politics24:40 What Priests Wish Parishioners Knew35:03 Inviting Your Priest Over + How to Support Him41:15 Support the Show + Hallow44:24 Father Michael’s Message to Parishioners
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About The Catholic Talk Show
The Catholic Talk Show with Ryan Scheel, Ryan DellaCrosse, & Fr. Michael Nixon -- Informative & fun conversations on faith, culture & Catholicism. New episodes weekly.Podcast website
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