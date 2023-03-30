Think Biblically: Conversations on Faith & Culture

A weekly podcast that offers Christian perspectives on some of the most significant issues facing today's church and culture. In each episode, hosts Scott Rae a... More
Available Episodes
5 of 310
The Genesis of Gender (with Abigail Favale)
What is the difference between sex and gender? What does the Bible tell us about sex and gender? How is that different from the dominant narrative of our culture? How should Christians relate to those in the midst of gender dysphoria? Join us as we answer these questions and more with our guest, Abagail Favale and her new book, The Genesis of Gender.Dr. Abigail Favale is a writer and professor in the McGrath Institute for Church Life at the University of Notre Dame. She has an academic background in gender studies and feminist literary criticism. Abigail's essays and short stories have appeared in print and online for publications such as First Things, The Atlantic, Church Life, and Potomac Review. ==========Think Biblically: Conversations on Faith and Culture is a podcast from Talbot School of Theology at Biola University, which offers degrees both online and on campus in Southern California. Read a transcript of this episode at: https://www.biola.edu/blogs/think-biblically/2023/the-genesis-of-gender. Find all episodes of Think Biblically at: https://www.biola.edu/think-biblically Watch video episodes at: https://bit.ly/think-biblically-video
4/27/2023
29:17
Signals of Transcendence (with Os Guinness)
What happens to people when they start to wonder “is this is all there is to life?” Os Guinness calls that a signal of transcendence, but what exactly does that mean? How do the life stories of people like C.S. Lewis, G.K Chesterton, and Malcom Muggeridge provide examples of these small openings in the windows of the transcendent? Join us as answer these questions and more with our guest, Os Guinness, and his new book, Signals of Transcendence: Listening to the Promptings of Life.Os Guinness is an author, social critic, and great-great-great grandson of Arthur Guinness, the Dublin brewer. Os has written or edited more than 30 books that offer valuable insight into the cultural, political, and social contexts in which we all live. He completed his undergraduate degree at the University of London and his D.Phil in the social sciences from Oriel College, Oxford.==========Think Biblically: Conversations on Faith and Culture is a podcast from Talbot School of Theology at Biola University, which offers degrees both online and on campus in Southern California. Read a transcript of this episode at: https://www.biola.edu/blogs/think-biblically/2023/signals-of-transcendence. Find all episodes of Think Biblically at: https://www.biola.edu/think-biblically Watch video episodes at: https://bit.ly/think-biblically-video
4/20/2023
30:41
Book Review: A Transgender Man's Journey with Scripture
How can Christians best love their transgender friends, family members, and co-workers? How should Christians think about transgender ideology? In this discussion, Sean and Scott review the recent book, In The Margins: A Transgender Man's Journey with Scripture. They discuss gender stereotypes, preferred pronouns, and more.==========Think Biblically: Conversations on Faith and Culture is a podcast from Talbot School of Theology at Biola University, which offers degrees both online and on campus in Southern California. Read a transcript of this episode at: https://www.biola.edu/blogs/think-biblically/2023/book-review-a-transgender-man-s-journey-with-scripture. Find all episodes of Think Biblically at: https://www.biola.edu/think-biblically Watch video episodes at: https://bit.ly/think-biblically-video
4/13/2023
49:38
You’re Only Human (with Kelly Kapic)
We all know that we have limits, that’s a part of being human. But most of us see our limits as a curse not a gift. How do our limits reflect God’s design? How are our limits actually good news for us? How is it a good thing that we are dependent beings? We’ll answer these questions and more with our guest, Dr. Kelly Kapic, a theologian at Covenant College in his book, You’re Only Human.Dr. Kelly Kapic is Professor of Theological Studies at Covenant College, where he has taught since 2001. He is the author of numerous books and articles, including Embodied Hope and Becoming Whole. ==========Think Biblically: Conversations on Faith and Culture is a podcast from Talbot School of Theology at Biola University, which offers degrees both online and on campus in Southern California. Read a transcript of this episode at: https://www.biola.edu/blogs/think-biblically/2023/you-re-only-human. Find all episodes of Think Biblically at: https://www.biola.edu/think-biblically Watch video episodes at: https://bit.ly/think-biblically-video
4/6/2023
33:59
Responding to Pro-Choice Arguments
What are the toughest and most common arguments for pro-choice? And how can thoughtful Christians respond? In this podcast, which is also available as video on the Biola YouTube channel, Sean and Scott respond to 12 pro-choice arguments. They bring clarity on the underlying issues beneath the pro-choice position and also offer some practical talking points for engaging others thoughtfully and graciously.==========Think Biblically: Conversations on Faith and Culture is a podcast from Talbot School of Theology at Biola University, which offers degrees both online and on campus in Southern California. Read a transcript of this episode at: https://www.biola.edu/blogs/think-biblically/2023/responding-to-pro-choice-arguments. Find all episodes of Think Biblically at: https://www.biola.edu/think-biblically Watch video episodes at: https://bit.ly/think-biblically-video
About Think Biblically: Conversations on Faith & Culture
A weekly podcast that offers Christian perspectives on some of the most significant issues facing today's church and culture. In each episode, hosts Scott Rae and Sean McDowell — professors at Biola University's Talbot School of Theology — draw upon biblical wisdom and insights from guest experts as they explore how Christians can thoughtfully and faithfully engage with cultural trends and current events.