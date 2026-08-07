Think Biblically: Conversations on Faith & Culture

Shift Towards Democratic Socialism?: Scott and Sean discuss Muslim candidate Abdul El-Sayed’s Democratic primary victory in battleground Michigan, examining whether the rise of progressive candidates reflects a broader resurgence of democratic socialism.

The New Reality of Marijuana Consumption: Discussing a recent article on the use of marijuana, the hosts examine how daily weed use has surpassed daily alcohol and cigarette use. They contrast marijuana, cigarettes, and alcohol in terms health risks and spiritual implications of chronic impairment.

Why Millions Play PowerWash Simulator: Scott and Sean explore the strange popularity of a power washer simulation game, using it to discuss a biblical view of work and the intrinsic value found in doing mundane labor.

The Great Romance Slump: Analyzing an article on modern dating trends, the hosts examine the cultural drivers behind dating fatigue, declining relationship rates, and shifting perspectives on marriage and long-term commitment.

Audience Questions: LGBTQ Affirming Views and Sharing the Gospel: Scott and Sean respond to an audience question about whether or not someone with an affirming view of LGBTQ can share the Gospel if they have a heart for evangelism.

Audience Question: Todd Macfarlane and Objective Morality: following up on the recent bonus episode with Todd Macfarlane, an audience member asks about the tensions with subjective morality and why some people don't seem to recognize them.

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Think Biblically: Conversations on Faith and Culture is a podcast from Talbot School of Theology at Biola University, which offers degrees both online and on campus in Southern California.



Find all episodes of Think Biblically at: https://www.biola.edu/think-biblically.



To submit comments, ask questions, or make suggestions on issues you'd like us to cover or guests you'd like us to have on the podcast, email us at thinkbiblically@biola.edu.