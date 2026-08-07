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Think Biblically: Conversations on Faith & Culture
Talbot School of Theology at Biola University / Sean McDowell & Scott Rae
Latest episode
607 episodes
Weekly Cultural Update: Democratic Socialism; Weed Consumption; PowerWash Simulator; The Great Romance Slump08/07/2026 | 59 mins.Shift Towards Democratic Socialism?: Scott and Sean discuss Muslim candidate Abdul El-Sayed’s Democratic primary victory in battleground Michigan, examining whether the rise of progressive candidates reflects a broader resurgence of democratic socialism.
The New Reality of Marijuana Consumption: Discussing a recent article on the use of marijuana, the hosts examine how daily weed use has surpassed daily alcohol and cigarette use. They contrast marijuana, cigarettes, and alcohol in terms health risks and spiritual implications of chronic impairment.
Why Millions Play PowerWash Simulator: Scott and Sean explore the strange popularity of a power washer simulation game, using it to discuss a biblical view of work and the intrinsic value found in doing mundane labor.
The Great Romance Slump: Analyzing an article on modern dating trends, the hosts examine the cultural drivers behind dating fatigue, declining relationship rates, and shifting perspectives on marriage and long-term commitment.
Audience Questions: LGBTQ Affirming Views and Sharing the Gospel: Scott and Sean respond to an audience question about whether or not someone with an affirming view of LGBTQ can share the Gospel if they have a heart for evangelism.
Audience Question: Todd Macfarlane and Objective Morality: following up on the recent bonus episode with Todd Macfarlane, an audience member asks about the tensions with subjective morality and why some people don't seem to recognize them.
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Think Biblically: Conversations on Faith and Culture is a podcast from Talbot School of Theology at Biola University, which offers degrees both online and on campus in Southern California.
Find all episodes of Think Biblically at: https://www.biola.edu/think-biblically.
To submit comments, ask questions, or make suggestions on issues you'd like us to cover or guests you'd like us to have on the podcast, email us at thinkbiblically@biola.edu.
- What can a nineteenth-century Christian convert from Islam teach us about faith, truth, and one of history's most influential Christian–Muslim debates? Today, Sean is joined by an anonymous Christian scholar living in a predominantly Muslim context where openly following Christ can be life-threatening. Because of active persecution, our guest appears without revealing identifying details. Today, he will talk about his book The Great Debate, focused on the most important Muslim convert to Christianity, and explores the historical roots of modern Christian-Muslim engagement especially the often-overlooked Urdu apologetics tradition.
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Think Biblically: Conversations on Faith and Culture is a podcast from Talbot School of Theology at Biola University, which offers degrees both online and on campus in Southern California.
Find all episodes of Think Biblically at: https://www.biola.edu/think-biblically.
To submit comments, ask questions, or make suggestions on issues you'd like us to cover or guests you'd like us to have on the podcast, email us at thinkbiblically@biola.edu.
- In this engaging dialogue, Sean is joined by Shabbos Kestenbaum, a political commentator and graduate of Harvard Divinity School, to debate whether or not Jesus is the Messiah. They also discuss the growing anti-Semitism that is plaguing America (and beyond) and how Christians and Jews can work together against it.
Shabbos Kestenbaum is an American-Jewish activist and graduate of Harvard Divinity School. He gained national attention as the lead plaintiff in a lawsuit filed in January 2024 against Harvard University, alleging the institution failed to protect Jewish and Israeli students from antisemitic harassment and discrimination, particularly following the October 7, 2023, attacks. He is a regular contributor on national media, has testified multiple times in front of the United States Congress as well as the Israeli Knesset, and lectures internationally on American politics and Jewish communal issues
==========
Think Biblically: Conversations on Faith and Culture is a podcast from Talbot School of Theology at Biola University, which offers degrees both online and on campus in Southern California.
Find all episodes of Think Biblically at: https://www.biola.edu/think-biblically.
To submit comments, ask questions, or make suggestions on issues you'd like us to cover or guests you'd like us to have on the podcast, email us at thinkbiblically@biola.edu.
- What is the moral argument for God? What is meant by the notion of moral realism? How do we respond to the claim that evolution can explain morality? We'll answer these questions and more as Scott interviews our guests, Dr. David Baggett and Dr. William Lane Craig around their new book Reasonable Moral Faith.
Dr. David Baggett is former professor of philosophy and director of the Center for the Foundations of Ethics at Houston Christian University. He is the author of several books on the moral argument for God. Dr. William Lane Craig is Emeritus Research Professor of Philosophy at Talbot School of Theology, Biola University. He is the author of numerous books and articles in philosophy and apologetics.
==========
Think Biblically: Conversations on Faith and Culture is a podcast from Talbot School of Theology at Biola University, which offers degrees both online and on campus in Southern California.
Find all episodes of Think Biblically at: https://www.biola.edu/think-biblically.
To submit comments, ask questions, or make suggestions on issues you'd like us to cover or guests you'd like us to have on the podcast, email us at thinkbiblically@biola.edu.
- Cliffe and Stuart Knecthle are two of the most influential apologists today. As a father-son duo, they travel to college campuses to engage skeptical students today with their toughest questions. Along with being pastors, they have recently written a new book called "Demolishing Doubt," in which they address the most difficult questions about God. In this special episode, Sean is also joined by his son Scottie, a Biola student, to ask Cliffe and Stuart questions that were raised by the Biola community. This first appeared on Sean's YouTube channel. You can watch it here.
Cliffe and Stuart Knecthle are a father-son team who co-host the popular YouTube channel "Give Me An Answer." They are also both pastors at Grace Community Church in New Canaan, CT
==========
Think Biblically: Conversations on Faith and Culture is a podcast from Talbot School of Theology at Biola University, which offers degrees both online and on campus in Southern California.
Find all episodes of Think Biblically at: https://www.biola.edu/think-biblically.
To submit comments, ask questions, or make suggestions on issues you'd like us to cover or guests you'd like us to have on the podcast, email us at thinkbiblically@biola.edu.
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About Think Biblically: Conversations on Faith & Culture
A weekly podcast that offers Christian perspectives on some of the most significant issues facing today's church and culture. In each episode, hosts Scott Rae and Sean McDowell — professors at Biola University's Talbot School of Theology — draw upon biblical wisdom and insights from guest experts as they explore how Christians can thoughtfully and faithfully engage with cultural trends and current events.Podcast website
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