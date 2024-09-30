In the Market with Janet Parshall

Hour 1: A Million Little Miracles

In our age of instant access to information, we are in danger of losing our grip on our most ancient emotion—childlike wonder. We need to cultivate a holy curiosity. As a result of our impoverished view of God, most of us are only living at half capacity—we let anxiety keep us from pursuing our dreams because we can't see that God is far bigger than our biggest problems and close enough to help. Mark Batterson invites us to consider the miraculous work of God going on around us every day.