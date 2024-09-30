Powered by RND
In the Market with Janet Parshall

Moody Radio
In the Market with Janet Parshall, challenges listeners to examine major news stories and issues being debated in the marketplace of ideas and speaks to them wi...
Religion & SpiritualityChristianity

Available Episodes

  • Hour 2; A Dangerous Personality
    We open the phones this hour to continue taking your questions on narcissism. It’s Christmastime and this abusive personality really knows how to create havoc by either dominating and manipulating family gatherings or by using children as a tool to gain control. But be of good cheer. If there is a narcissist in your life, there are things you can do to dial down the pain. The lines light up so call in with your question and get encouragement for coping during the holidays.Become a Parshall Partner: http://moodyradio.org/donateto/inthemarket/partnersSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    44:29
  • Hour 1: A Million Little Miracles
    In our age of instant access to information, we are in danger of losing our grip on our most ancient emotion—childlike wonder. We need to cultivate a holy curiosity. As a result of our impoverished view of God, most of us are only living at half capacity—we let anxiety keep us from pursuing our dreams because we can’t see that God is far bigger than our biggest problems and close enough to help. Mark Batterson invites us to consider the miraculous work of God going on around us every day.  Become a Parshall Partner: http://moodyradio.org/donateto/inthemarket/partnersSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    44:26
  • Hour 2: History of Our Favorite Hymns
    Each week millions of Christians around the world use hymns composed by believers from every era and branch of Christianity to join voices in praise—singing psalms and hymns and making melody in their hearts to praise the Lord. Robert Morgan will reacquaint us with some beloved hymns of the faithful. He will share stories that show the emotion and drama behind the hymns of faith that have changed many lives throughout history—from the people whose faith led them to write these wonderful hymns to the people whose faith was affected by reading, hearing, and singing them.Become a Parshall Partner: http://moodyradio.org/donateto/inthemarket/partnersSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    44:51
  • Hour 1: Spending Wisely Over The Holidays
    Here we are on the cusp of one more glorious, fabulous, exciting, and joyful holiday season. How can we do this without going into debt? Predetermine. That’s it! Decide or establish in advance what you will do, how much you will spend, where you will go. Join us this hour to learn how to control your spending over the holidays while still making them merry and memorable.Become a Parshall Partner: http://moodyradio.org/donateto/inthemarket/partnersSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    44:51
  • Hour 2: Why Thanksgiving?
    Trying to escape persecution for their religion in the Old World, the Pilgrims crossed the ocean in a quest to find true religious freedom in a new world. Journey with an award-winning historian as he chronicles their anguishing journey filled with heroic strength, struggle, and inspiration. Discover the true story of Thanksgiving and celebrate the love of religious liberty these Pilgrims carried with them across the sea.Become a Parshall Partner: http://moodyradio.org/donateto/inthemarket/partnersSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.
    --------  
    44:51

About In the Market with Janet Parshall

In the Market with Janet Parshall, challenges listeners to examine major news stories and issues being debated in the marketplace of ideas and speaks to them with the Word of God.
