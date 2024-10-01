This is an amazing time for our country. I've never lived at a time with so much potential. But we have to remember that Satan is like a lion looking to devour. So how can we resist his temptations? Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices

Someone called into the show today and said these wildfires are God's judgment on the people of California. That made me uncomfortable. Let's see what the Bible says about this.

President Trump has promised to Make America Healthy Again. That doesn't just mean losing weight and getting better cholesterol levels. In this special, Mike Slater dives into what it means to truly make the country healthy the way the founders anticipated it. Mike Slater is joined by Vani Hari, aka The Food Babe, alongside Dr. Scott Atlas and Dr. Aaron Kheriaty.

The fires in California have been described as "apocalyptic" and "like armageddon." These are Biblical terms. What do they mean in the Bible?

About Politics By Faith w/Mike Slater

Do you find yourself angry or anxious when watching or listening to the news? If that answer is YES...this is the podcast for YOU. 'Politics By Faith with Mike Slater' offers a very different analysis to the equation, drawing from faith and the founders for perspective instead of the warring opinions of pundits. Each episode begins with the top story of the day, then provides a historical and Biblical parallel, and finally a motivating truth to calm your soul. You'll be amazed at what the Bible and our very own history have to say about where we are today. Enlightening, insightful, and reassuring, and 100% unique – Politics By Faith.