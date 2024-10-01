Powered by RND
PodcastsReligion & SpiritualityPolitics By Faith w/Mike Slater
Listen to Politics By Faith w/Mike Slater in the App
Listen to Politics By Faith w/Mike Slater in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Politics By Faith w/Mike Slater

Podcast Politics By Faith w/Mike Slater
The First Digital Inc.
Do you find yourself angry or anxious when watching or listening to the news? If that answer is YES...this is the podcast for YOU. 'Politics By Faith with Mike ...
Religion & SpiritualityChristianityNewsPolitics

Available Episodes

5 of 594
  • Wildfires and The Apocalypse
    The fires in California have been described as "apocalyptic" and "like armageddon." These are Biblical terms. What do they mean in the Bible? Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    7:00
  • Make America Healthy Again | Guests: The Food Babe, Dr. Scott Atlas & Dr. Aaron Kheriaty
    President Trump has promised to Make America Healthy Again. That doesn't just mean losing weight and getting better cholesterol levels. In this special, Mike Slater dives into what it means to truly make the country healthy the way the founders anticipated it. Mike Slater is joined by Vani Hari, aka The Food Babe, alongside Dr. Scott Atlas and Dr. Aaron Kheriaty. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    59:47
  • Part II: Are These Wildfires A Judgement From God?
    Nahum 1:3 says, "The clouds are the dust of his feet”. That should either terrify you or comfort you.  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    12:51
  • Are These Wildfires A Judgement From God?
    Someone called into the show today and said these wildfires are God's judgment on the people of California. That made me uncomfortable. Let's see what the Bible says about this. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    18:29
  • Only Those Who Resist Understand
    This is an amazing time for our country. I've never lived at a time with so much potential. But we have to remember that Satan is like a lion looking to devour. So how can we resist his temptations? Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    11:55

More Religion & Spirituality podcasts

Trending Religion & Spirituality podcasts

About Politics By Faith w/Mike Slater

Do you find yourself angry or anxious when watching or listening to the news? If that answer is YES...this is the podcast for YOU. 'Politics By Faith with Mike Slater' offers a very different analysis to the equation, drawing from faith and the founders for perspective instead of the warring opinions of pundits. Each episode begins with the top story of the day, then provides a historical and Biblical parallel, and finally a motivating truth to calm your soul. You’ll be amazed at what the Bible and our very own history have to say about where we are today. Enlightening, insightful, and reassuring, and 100% unique – Politics By Faith.
Podcast website

Listen to Politics By Faith w/Mike Slater, The Bible Recap and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.2.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 1/17/2025 - 2:03:30 PM