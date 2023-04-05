Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to The BEMA Podcast in the App
Listen to The BEMA Podcast in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsReligion & Spirituality
The BEMA Podcast

The BEMA Podcast

Podcast The BEMA Podcast
Podcast The BEMA Podcast

The BEMA Podcast

BEMA Discipleship
add
The BEMA Podcast is a walk-through of the context of the Bible and the Text itself, as well as surrounding history. We deconstruct our common readings of the Bi... More
Religion & SpiritualityChristianity
The BEMA Podcast is a walk-through of the context of the Bible and the Text itself, as well as surrounding history. We deconstruct our common readings of the Bi... More

Available Episodes

5 of 333
  • 329: Sanctuary — Moving the Mishkan
    Brent Billings is with Josh Bossé and Reed Dent to see how God’s presence shows up in surprising ways throughout the tabernacle.Presentation for Sanctuary — Moving the Mishkan (PDF)BEMA 294: John — Sacrifice, Suffering, and Joy
    5/4/2023
    1:40:41
  • 328: Sanctuary — Listening by the Mishkan
    Brent Billings is with Josh Bossé and Reed Dent to consider the role of priests in the tabernacle through their clothing.Presentation for Sanctuary — Listening by the Mishkan (PDF)A Commentary on the Book of Exodus by U. CassutoDiary of a Country Priest (1951 film)
    4/27/2023
    2:00:54
  • 327: Sanctuary — Feasting at the Mishkan
    Brent Billings and Josh Bossé examine the communal life and stability found in the sacrificial altar.Presentation for Sanctuary — Feasting at the Mishkan (PDF)Ship of Theseus — Wikipedia
    4/20/2023
    1:29:43
  • 326: Sanctuary — Entering the Mishkan
    Marty Solomon and Brent Billings are back with Josh Bossé to consider the boundaries established for the tabernacle and the love hidden within them.Presentation for Sanctuary — Entering the Mishkan (PDF)Symbolism of the Biblical World by Othmar KeelInspiration and Incarnation by Peter EnnsJoin the BEMA Slack
    4/13/2023
    1:11:53
  • 325: Sanctuary — Waking Up in the Mishkan
    Marty Solomon and Brent Billings are joined by Josh Bossé to begin a series on the tabernacle of Exodus and the parallels it has to the Creation story, turning those spiritual principles into tangible practices.Presentation for Sanctuary — Waking Up in the Mishkan (PDF)Tabernacle — WikipediaWhat’s So Special About the Tabernacle? — BibleProject PodcastBEMA 286: John — The Test of Bread
    4/6/2023
    1:16:38

More Religion & Spirituality podcasts

About The BEMA Podcast

The BEMA Podcast is a walk-through of the context of the Bible and the Text itself, as well as surrounding history. We deconstruct our common readings of the Bible and attempt to reconstruct them through the lens of historical context. The main body of work is contained in Seasons 1–5, and we encourage you to start with episode 0 and continue in order through episode 204. BEMA Discipleship is a ministry of Impact Campus Ministries.
Podcast website

Listen to The BEMA Podcast, Family Worship Center - Sonlife Broadcasting Network and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The BEMA Podcast

The BEMA Podcast

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

The BEMA Podcast: Podcasts in Family