The BEMA Podcast is a walk-through of the context of the Bible and the Text itself, as well as surrounding history. We deconstruct our common readings of the Bi... More
329: Sanctuary — Moving the Mishkan
Brent Billings is with Josh Bossé and Reed Dent to see how God’s presence shows up in surprising ways throughout the tabernacle.Presentation for Sanctuary — Moving the Mishkan (PDF)BEMA 294: John — Sacrifice, Suffering, and Joy
5/4/2023
1:40:41
328: Sanctuary — Listening by the Mishkan
Brent Billings is with Josh Bossé and Reed Dent to consider the role of priests in the tabernacle through their clothing.Presentation for Sanctuary — Listening by the Mishkan (PDF)A Commentary on the Book of Exodus by U. CassutoDiary of a Country Priest (1951 film)
4/27/2023
2:00:54
327: Sanctuary — Feasting at the Mishkan
Brent Billings and Josh Bossé examine the communal life and stability found in the sacrificial altar.Presentation for Sanctuary — Feasting at the Mishkan (PDF)Ship of Theseus — Wikipedia
4/20/2023
1:29:43
326: Sanctuary — Entering the Mishkan
Marty Solomon and Brent Billings are back with Josh Bossé to consider the boundaries established for the tabernacle and the love hidden within them.Presentation for Sanctuary — Entering the Mishkan (PDF)Symbolism of the Biblical World by Othmar KeelInspiration and Incarnation by Peter EnnsJoin the BEMA Slack
4/13/2023
1:11:53
325: Sanctuary — Waking Up in the Mishkan
Marty Solomon and Brent Billings are joined by Josh Bossé to begin a series on the tabernacle of Exodus and the parallels it has to the Creation story, turning those spiritual principles into tangible practices.Presentation for Sanctuary — Waking Up in the Mishkan (PDF)Tabernacle — WikipediaWhat’s So Special About the Tabernacle? — BibleProject PodcastBEMA 286: John — The Test of Bread
The main body of work is contained in Seasons 1–5, and we encourage you to start with episode 0 and continue in order through episode 204.
BEMA Discipleship is a ministry of Impact Campus Ministries.