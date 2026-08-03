Marty Solomon and Brent Billings look at the third of BEMA’s four pillars, being challenged by the historical setting and practice of discipleship. The Life and Times of Jesus the Messiah by Alfred Edersheim Nahum M. Sarna — Wikipedia Shmuel Safrai — Wikipedia David Flusser — Wikipedia Quest for the Historical Jesus — Wikipedia Albert Schweitzer — Wikipedia Rudolf Bultmann — Wikipedia Dead Sea Scrolls — Wikipedia N. T. Wright — Wikipedia E. P. Sanders — Wikipedia The Jesus Quest by Ben Witherington III Second Temple Judaism — Wikipedia Scholasticism — Wikipedia

Marty Solomon and Brent Billings begin the last leg of the journey through the Four Pillars, examining the commitment to wrestling. The Sin of Certainty by Peter Enns The Evangelical Imagination by Karen Swallow Prior The Gospel of Being Human by Marty Solomon and Reed Dent “Gulliver’s Travels: Week 13” by Karen Swallow Prior Artemis II — Wikipedia Pontius Pilate Discovers He’s in the Apostles’ Creed — YouTube Book Tour Dates Aberfeldy [Scottish town] — Wikipedia Dunkeld Cathedral — Wikipedia Fire of Notre-Dame — Wikipedia Curious by Ian Leslie Big Wheel (tricycle) — Wikipedia

About The BEMA Podcast

About The BEMA Podcast

About The BEMA Podcast

The BEMA Podcast is a walk-through of the context of the Bible and the Text itself, as well as surrounding history. We deconstruct our common readings of the Bible and attempt to reconstruct them through the lens of historical context. The main body of work is contained in Seasons 1–5, and we encourage you to start with episode 0 (or even -1) and continue in order through episode 204. Beyond that, we explore new topics, revisit old topics, and dive deeper into practical ways of living out the things we have learned together. BEMA Discipleship is a ministry of Impact Campus Ministries.