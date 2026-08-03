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The BEMA Podcast

BEMA Discipleship
ChristianityReligion & Spirituality
The BEMA Podcast
Latest episode

515 episodes

  • The BEMA Podcast

    509: The Four Pillars — Don’t Let Go

    07/30/2026 | 42 mins.
    Brent Billings and Elle Grover Fricks burrow into three different ways to wrestle.
    Intertextual.Bible
    Sefaria Library
    BEMA 120: Truth and Light
    BEMA 502: The Four Pillars — Community
    BEMA 24: Creating a Space
  • The BEMA Podcast

    508: The Four Pillars — Wrestling

    07/16/2026 | 48 mins.
    Marty Solomon and Brent Billings begin the last leg of the journey through the Four Pillars, examining the commitment to wrestling.
    The Sin of Certainty by Peter Enns
    The Evangelical Imagination by Karen Swallow Prior
    The Gospel of Being Human by Marty Solomon and Reed Dent
    “Gulliver’s Travels: Week 13” by Karen Swallow Prior
    Artemis II — Wikipedia
    Pontius Pilate Discovers He’s in the Apostles’ Creed — YouTube
    Book Tour Dates
    Aberfeldy [Scottish town] — Wikipedia
    Dunkeld Cathedral — Wikipedia
    Fire of Notre-Dame — Wikipedia
    Curious by Ian Leslie
    Big Wheel (tricycle) — Wikipedia
  • The BEMA Podcast

    507: The Four Pillars — Discipleship as a Forge

    07/02/2026 | 32 mins.
    Brent Billings and Reed Dent consider how to create the right conditions for discipleship.
    The Pastor by Eugene H. Peterson
    The Supper of the Lamb by Robert Farrar Capon
  • The BEMA Podcast

    506: The Four Pillars — Talmid & Morah

    06/18/2026 | 56 mins.
    Marty Solomon, Brent Billings, and Elle Grover Fricks nurture the roots of the third pillar, discipleship.
  • The BEMA Podcast

    505: The Four Pillars — Discipleship

    06/04/2026 | 51 mins.
    Marty Solomon and Brent Billings look at the third of BEMA’s four pillars, being challenged by the historical setting and practice of discipleship.
    The Life and Times of Jesus the Messiah by Alfred Edersheim
    Nahum M. Sarna — Wikipedia
    Shmuel Safrai — Wikipedia
    David Flusser — Wikipedia
    Quest for the Historical Jesus — Wikipedia
    Albert Schweitzer — Wikipedia
    Rudolf Bultmann — Wikipedia
    Dead Sea Scrolls — Wikipedia
    N. T. Wright — Wikipedia
    E. P. Sanders — Wikipedia
    The Jesus Quest by Ben Witherington III
    Second Temple Judaism — Wikipedia
    Scholasticism — Wikipedia
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About The BEMA Podcast
The BEMA Podcast is a walk-through of the context of the Bible and the Text itself, as well as surrounding history. We deconstruct our common readings of the Bible and attempt to reconstruct them through the lens of historical context. The main body of work is contained in Seasons 1–5, and we encourage you to start with episode 0 (or even -1) and continue in order through episode 204. Beyond that, we explore new topics, revisit old topics, and dive deeper into practical ways of living out the things we have learned together. BEMA Discipleship is a ministry of Impact Campus Ministries.
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ChristianityReligion & Spirituality

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