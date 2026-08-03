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515 episodes
- Marty Solomon and Brent Billings begin the last leg of the journey through the Four Pillars, examining the commitment to wrestling.
The Sin of Certainty by Peter Enns
The Evangelical Imagination by Karen Swallow Prior
The Gospel of Being Human by Marty Solomon and Reed Dent
“Gulliver’s Travels: Week 13” by Karen Swallow Prior
Artemis II — Wikipedia
Pontius Pilate Discovers He’s in the Apostles’ Creed — YouTube
Book Tour Dates
Aberfeldy [Scottish town] — Wikipedia
Dunkeld Cathedral — Wikipedia
Fire of Notre-Dame — Wikipedia
Curious by Ian Leslie
Big Wheel (tricycle) — Wikipedia
- Marty Solomon and Brent Billings look at the third of BEMA’s four pillars, being challenged by the historical setting and practice of discipleship.
The Life and Times of Jesus the Messiah by Alfred Edersheim
Nahum M. Sarna — Wikipedia
Shmuel Safrai — Wikipedia
David Flusser — Wikipedia
Quest for the Historical Jesus — Wikipedia
Albert Schweitzer — Wikipedia
Rudolf Bultmann — Wikipedia
Dead Sea Scrolls — Wikipedia
N. T. Wright — Wikipedia
E. P. Sanders — Wikipedia
The Jesus Quest by Ben Witherington III
Second Temple Judaism — Wikipedia
Scholasticism — Wikipedia
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About The BEMA Podcast
The BEMA Podcast is a walk-through of the context of the Bible and the Text itself, as well as surrounding history. We deconstruct our common readings of the Bible and attempt to reconstruct them through the lens of historical context. The main body of work is contained in Seasons 1–5, and we encourage you to start with episode 0 (or even -1) and continue in order through episode 204. Beyond that, we explore new topics, revisit old topics, and dive deeper into practical ways of living out the things we have learned together. BEMA Discipleship is a ministry of Impact Campus Ministries.Podcast website
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