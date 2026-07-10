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Room for Nuance

Room for Nuance Podcast
ChristianityReligion & Spirituality
Room for Nuance
Latest episode

149 episodes

  • Room for Nuance

    Why We Don't Sing Hillsong

    07/10/2026 | 14 mins.
    Listen to Sean explain the 5 reasons why we don't sing Hillsong in our church.
  • Room for Nuance

    The Matthew Bingham Interview

    07/07/2026 | 1h 23 mins.
    Join us for a conversation with Matthew Bingham, vice president of academic affairs and associate professor of church history at Phoenix Seminary and author of 'A Heart Aflame for God: A Reformed Approach to Spiritual Formation'.

     

     A Heart Aflame for God: A Reformed Approach to Spiritual Formation: https://us.10ofthose.com/product/9781433592621/a-heart-aflame-for-god-hardback?srsltid=AfmBOoqGAb-ESPUJDpZLHDAi07f5in0zM2xY8sg8Sm1uGR39aUn0vcKe
  • Room for Nuance

    The Perfect Church: Those Early Days

    07/03/2026 | 12 mins.
    The Perfect Church will be released by Christian Focus Publications at the end of this year.
  • Room for Nuance

    The Second Owen Strachan Interview

    06/30/2026 | 2h
    Join us for a conversation with Owen Strachan, founder of One Gospel and author of several books such as 'Christianity and Wokeness,' 'The War on Men,' and 'Designed for Joy', and 'Call to Cultivate: Overcome Anxiety by Thriving Where God Plants You'.

    'Call to Cultivate: Overcome Anxiety by Thriving Where God Plants You': https://www.amazon.com/dp/1510786597?ref_=cm_sw_r_ffobk_cp_ud_dp_SFGNQEGNSDTH2JF3FSQ4 

    Missionary Conference: missionary.com/2026 

    Quick Fix by Luke Hill YouTube: https://youtu.be/crLpvAgaH2k?si=xbTYxwfbLek8TBc0

    Quick Fix by Luke Hill Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/5gzE37vHXSPyCWPRWVw5p8?si=RnlXi1XqShqfShtKmLEBvw
  • Room for Nuance

    The Ethics of MMA

    06/26/2026 | 33 mins.
    This is an audio recording of Ethics of the Octagon by Sean DeMars. 

    You can purchase a copy of this booklet here.
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About Room for Nuance
Welcome to Room for Nuance, a long-form podcast hosted by Sean DeMars committed to exploring complex biblical topics with subject matter experts.
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ChristianityReligion & Spirituality

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