Room for Nuance Podcast

Join us for a conversation with Owen Strachan, founder of One Gospel and author of several books such as 'Christianity and Wokeness,' 'The War on Men,' and 'Designed for Joy', and 'Call to Cultivate: Overcome Anxiety by Thriving Where God Plants You'.



'Call to Cultivate: Overcome Anxiety by Thriving Where God Plants You': https://www.amazon.com/dp/1510786597?ref_=cm_sw_r_ffobk_cp_ud_dp_SFGNQEGNSDTH2JF3FSQ4



Missionary Conference: missionary.com/2026



Quick Fix by Luke Hill YouTube: https://youtu.be/crLpvAgaH2k?si=xbTYxwfbLek8TBc0



Quick Fix by Luke Hill Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/5gzE37vHXSPyCWPRWVw5p8?si=RnlXi1XqShqfShtKmLEBvw