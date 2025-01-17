How has your faith helped you through past difficulties?Happy Friday! Today’s episode, “The Lord Be With You,” Lauren closes out the week with an inspiring dive into the story of David and Goliath from 1 Samuel 17:33-37. She relates David's courage and faith to our everyday struggles, encouraging us to face our challenges with the same confidence. Join us for this uplifting devotional as we pray for strength and walk into the new year with renewed faith, knowing the Lord is with us.Let's start our day with this uplifting devotional and walk into the new year with renewed faith.Tap HERE to send us a text! BECOME A FOUNDING "MY MORNING DEVOTIONAL" MEMBERIf you enjoy your 5 minute daily dose of heaven, we would appreciate your support, and we have a fun way for you to partner with the MMD community! We've launched our "Buy Me a Coffee" membership where you can buy us a latte, OR become a founding member and get monthly bonus video episodes! To donate, go to mymorningdevo.co/join! Support the showNEW TO MY MORNING DEVOTIONAL? We're so glad you're here! We're the Alessis, a ministry family working together in a church in Miami, FL, and we're so blessed to partner with the My Morning Devotional community and continue the great work done by the show's creator and our friend, Alison Delamota. Here’s how to join our community! Subscribe to the show on this app Share this with a friend Follow Us on Instagram and Facebook Leave a review KEEP UP WITH ALISON: https://alisondelamota.comIG: https://instagram.com/alisondelamotahttps://instagram.com/delamarried NEW WORSHIP MUSICHear the new music project "Praise the Lord EP" from Metro Life Worship and Mary AlessiListen on SpotifyWatch on YouTube
How does knowing God has a unique plan for you provide comfort or motivation?In today's episode, our beloved host Lauren Alessi delivers a heartfelt devotional titled "Doing a New Thing." Lauren dives into an insightful discussion inspired by Isaiah 43:16-19, reminding us of God's promise to bring forth new beginnings amidst our challenges. Drawing from personal conversations and spiritual reflections, she encourage us to embrace the divine timing and unique paths God has set for each of us. Whether you're in the midst of waiting or striving for more, this episode is designed to uplift and inspire you. Join us for this profound daily dose of heaven and start your day with renewed hope and faith.
What does "putting off the old self and putting on the new self" mean to you personally?Today's episode, titled "Instructions for Christian Living," is all about embracing newness in our lives. Join Lauren Alessi as she reflects on Ephesians 4:20-24, exploring the importance of shedding our old selves and adopting a Christlike attitude. Whether you're stepping into a new year, a new season, or simply seeking a fresh start, this devotional offers valuable insights into living a life of true righteousness and holiness. Tune in for your five-minute daily dose of heaven, and let's start this new day grounded in God's word.
What does seeking God with all your heart look like in your daily life?In this inspiring episode, our host, Lauren Alessi, takes us on a journey through Jeremiah 29:10-13, reminding us of God's profound plans for our lives. Often, we focus solely on the comforting words of Jeremiah 29:11: "For I know the plans I have for you, declares the Lord, plans for welfare and not for evil, plans to give you a future and a hope." But Lauren encourages us to delve deeper into the subsequent verses, prompting us to seek God with all our heart, soul, and mind.Let's get started with today's five-minute daily dose of heaven!
How do you relate to the idea of being a new creation in Christ?Today's devotional is titled "Ministry of Reconciliation." We are thrilled to have Lauren Alessi hosting this week, bringing us powerful insights straight from the scriptures. As we kick off a new year, Lauren guides us through 2 Corinthians 5:16-18, reminding us of the transformative power of Christ and the fresh start that comes with being a new creation in Him. If you've had a challenging end to last year or are struggling to embrace the new year, this episode offers encouragement and hope. We end with a heartfelt prayer for courage, faith, and strength as we journey into 2025. So grab your coffee, settle in, and join us for a soothing and inspiring five-minute devotional. Let's dive in!
Struggling to find time to get alone with God every morning? You aren't the only one. We're the Alessi family, and this is the My Morning Devotional Podcast. We've partnered with our friend Alison to produce 5 minute daily devotionals we like to call a Daily Dose of Heaven! Tune in each weekday for a new bible verse, some devotional time, and of course a prayer. Thank you for joining us on this journey - we pray these devotionals empower you for the day ahead.