Ministry Of Reconciliation

How do you relate to the idea of being a new creation in Christ?Today's devotional is titled "Ministry of Reconciliation." We are thrilled to have Lauren Alessi hosting this week, bringing us powerful insights straight from the scriptures. As we kick off a new year, Lauren guides us through 2 Corinthians 5:16-18, reminding us of the transformative power of Christ and the fresh start that comes with being a new creation in Him. If you've had a challenging end to last year or are struggling to embrace the new year, this episode offers encouragement and hope. We end with a heartfelt prayer for courage, faith, and strength as we journey into 2025. So grab your coffee, settle in, and join us for a soothing and inspiring five-minute devotional. Let's dive in!