R.I.P. Pope Francis, feat. his fellow Jesuits Sam Sawyer and James Martin
On this week’s episode of “Jesuitical,” Ashley and Zac are joined by America magazine’s editor in chief, Sam Sawyer, S.J., and America editor at large James Martin, S.J., to discuss the life and legacy of Pope Francis, who died at the age of 88 in the early morning of April 21, 2025. He was the first pope from Latin America and the first Jesuit pope.
Zac, Ashley, Sam and Jim discuss:
- Their personal encounters with the pope and how Francis impacted their priesthoods, careers and prayer life
- Pope Francis’ gifts as a pastor—and whether he will have a lasting impact on the papacy
- How Pope Francis responded to criticism and sought to preserve the unity of the church
Links for further reading:
- Pope Francis, trailblazing Jesuit with a heart for the poor, dies at 88
- How Pope Francis changed the place of women in the church
- Pope Francis never stopped being a Jesuit
- Trump, Vance and Biden react to the death of Pope Francis
- A prayer for our beloved Pope Francis
- Vatican releases Pope Francis’ final testament
- What happens after a pope dies?
- Pope Francis died after stroke and heart attack, Vatican says
- Pope Francis’ funeral set for April 26, first photos of his body released
- Before picking a new pope, the cardinals will politick
- In last words, Pope Francis thanked his nurse ‘for bringing me back to the square’
56:06
Jesus as the ultimate scapegoat: The philosophy of René Girard
On this week’s episode of “Jesuitical,” Zac and Ashley chat with Sam Sorich, an award-winning filmmaker teaching film production at John Paul the Great Catholic University in Escondido, California. His latest film, which you can watch on YouTube, is “Things Hidden: The Life and Legacy of René Girard.”
Zac, Ashley and Sam discuss:
- How Sam’s love of filmmaking and faith led him to make a documentary on the life and work of philosopher René Girard
- Mimetic desire, Girard’s central theory of human behavior and relationships
- Girard’s insights that offer a new perspective on Christian theology
In Signs of the Times, Zac and Ashley discuss the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ plan to end a decades-long partnership with the U.S. government related to refugee resettlement after funding cuts from the Trump administration; and the 1700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea, the first ecumenical council in the history of the church.
Zoom Event | Praying through Holy Week with ‘Jesuitical’ and Father James Martin
As we enter into Holy Week, join America Media for a subscriber-only virtual event with James Martin, S.J., and “Jesuitical” hosts Zac Davis and Ashley McKinless.
Links for further reading:
Things Hidden: The Life and Legacy of René Girard
8beats
8beats and Cinematic Catholic Beauty: An Interview with Sam Sorich
U.S. bishops will cease refugee resettlement work with government after Trump funding freeze
Nicaea anniversary inspires faith, strengthens mission, theologians say
The Council of Nicaea, Christian unity and a common date for Easter
Pope Francis hopes to travel to Turkey for Council of Nicea’s 1,700th anniversary
"Inside the Vatican": The Council of Nicaea and the struggle for a common date of Easter
Why the Council of Nicaea still matters—1,700 years later
1:07:29
Catholic Charities USA Head: “We don’t have a choice to ignore the Gospel”
Joining Zac and Ashley on this week’s episode of “Jesuitical” is Kerry Robinson, the president and CEO of Catholic Charities USA, the domestic humanitarian arm of the Catholic Church in the United States. Kerry was recently awarded the Notre Dame’s Laetare Medal, the oldest and most prestigious honor bestowed exclusively on American Catholics.
Zac, Ashley and Kerry discuss:
- Kerry’s family history of serving the Catholic Church
- The importance of having more women in leadership positions in the church
- How Kerry has navigated challenging political opposition to Catholic Charities’ work with migrants and refugees
In Signs of the Times, Zac and Ashley discuss the Supreme Court’s likelihood to side with Catholic Charities in a religious-rights case; and a recent article in The Economist about Carlo Acutis, who is set to be made the first “millennial saint” on Apr. 27, 2025.
Links for further reading:
Kerry Alys Robinson, president and CEO of Catholic Charities USA, to receive 2025 Laetare Medal
Catholic Charities USA: Working to Reduce Poverty in America
Supreme Court seems likely to side with Catholic Charities in religious-rights case
The secret life of the first millennial saint
Zac’s NYC marathon Catholic Charities fundraiser
1:10:27
A deep dive into the (slightly creepy) world of Catholic relics
Joining Zac and Ashley on this episode of “Jesuitical” recorded in Douglaston, N.Y., is Msgr. Robert Sarno, a priest of the Diocese of Brooklyn and a former official of the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints. With 38 years of experience in overseeing the process of canonization and beatification of saints, Monsignor Sarno offers a deep dive into the world of Catholic relics, including their history, hierarchy and controversy.
Zac, Ashley and Monsignor Sarno discuss:
- How the devotion to relics began in the early Catholic Church and evolved over time
- The distinction between first-class, second-class and third-class relics
- Contemporary issues with the misuse and trafficking of relics
Links for further reading:
Why every Catholic church altar has a relic inside it
How are saints made in the Catholic Church? Inside the long, complicated and expensive process
St. Thomas Aquinas’ skull went on tour. Here’s what the medieval saint would have said about its veneration
I’ve always loved relics. After my cancer diagnosis, they mean even more to me.
I wear a third-degree relic every day. It reminds me that all things are possible through God.
What to make of holy relics
1:03:18
Indulgences 101: The history of a controversial Catholic practice
On this Jubilee Year of Hope-themed episode of “Jesuitical,” Zac and Ashley chat with Father Ramil Fajardo, a tribunal judge in the Archdiocese of Chicago, about indulgences: What are they? Where did they come from? And how are they practiced today?
Zac, Ashley and Father Ramil discuss:
- The evolution of indulgences, from the early church through the Protestant Reformation to today
- The four current grants of indulgences, which involve acts of faith, charity, penance and witness
- How to approach indulgences during the current Jubilee Year of Hope
In Signs of the Times, Zac and Ashley discuss a recent announcement from Buckingham Palace that King Charles II and Queen Camilla will be received in a Vatican audience by Pope Francis on April 8; and describe the busy lives of nuns working the Vatican switchboard to soothe anxious callers asking about Pope Francis’ health.
Jesuitical is coming to Philadelphia! Join the Jesuitical team in Philadelphia for a Holy & Happy Hour at the National Shrine of St. Rita of Cascia. OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!
Topic: How to talk to your friends about your faith
Date: Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Location: 1166 South Broad Street, Philadelphia, PA 19146
Time: 6 p.m. adoration of the Blessed Sacrament; 7 p.m. group faith sharing and happy hour (come to either or both!)
Links for further reading:
Vatican norms for Jubilee indulgence include pilgrimage, penance, service
The Key Of Heaven: A Prayer Book for Catholics
Manual of Indulgences
The Spiritual Exercises of Saint Ignatius
Breaking: Pope Francis will receive King Charles III and Queen Camilla in audience in the Vatican on April 8
At the Vatican switchboard, nuns soothe anxious callers about Pope Francis
Welcome to Jesuitical, a podcast for young Catholics hosted by two young, lay editors at America—Zac Davis and Ashley McKinless. Each episode features a guest who offers a unique perspective on faith, culture or current events. We also bring you some of the top (and maybe more obscure) Catholic news of the week. And we'll ask: Where do we find God in all this?