Jesus as the ultimate scapegoat: The philosophy of René Girard

On this week's episode of "Jesuitical," Zac and Ashley chat with Sam Sorich, an award-winning filmmaker teaching film production at John Paul the Great Catholic University in Escondido, California. His latest film, which you can watch on YouTube, is "Things Hidden: The Life and Legacy of René Girard." Zac, Ashley and Sam discuss: - How Sam's love of filmmaking and faith led him to make a documentary on the life and work of philosopher René Girard - Mimetic desire, Girard's central theory of human behavior and relationships - Girard's insights that offer a new perspective on Christian theology In Signs of the Times, Zac and Ashley discuss the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' plan to end a decades-long partnership with the U.S. government related to refugee resettlement after funding cuts from the Trump administration; and the 1700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea, the first ecumenical council in the history of the church. Zoom Event | Praying through Holy Week with 'Jesuitical' and Father James Martin As we enter into Holy Week, join America Media for a subscriber-only virtual event with James Martin, S.J., and "Jesuitical" hosts Zac Davis and Ashley McKinless.