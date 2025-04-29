Unfolding Short Stories: “There's only one actress in the whole entire universe who gets to play this role—and somehow it's me." Katie Leigh on becoming Connie Kendall in Odyssey

Katie Leigh never studied acting, never planned for ministry, and never dreamed she’d be the voice behind one of Christian radio’s most beloved characters. But one day she prayed, “God, I’d like to do something for you.” This is the behind-the-scenes story of Connie Kendall... and the faithfulness of the God who sees it all.