Unfolding Short Stories: "Healing is for today. God's out there, He heals." Joseph Descans
Joseph Descans loved surfing. It was everything to him until a violent wave left him with a shattered leg and a long road to recovery. After surgery and a painful hospital journey, Joseph says God healed his knee and restored him to the waves he loved. But physical healing was just part of his story. Joseph also battled addiction to marijuana and alcohol, and he says God healed him there too. Over the years, Joseph says God has healed him at least sixteen times, including his heart and ankle. In Joseph’s words, "God had healed me." This is a story about the God who still restores and heals today.
Page 237: Russ Taff Part 1: Breaking the Chains of Shame
“Shame is a prison,” Russ Taff says—and he lived in that prison for more than 40 years. To the world, Russ was a Gospel music legend: six GRAMMYs, 18 Dove Awards, and three Gospel Music Hall of Fame inductions. But behind the stage lights and accolades, he was hiding from pain, trapped in addiction, and silenced by the relentless voices of shame and self-hatred. In this deeply honest conversation, recorded around the dining table in his home in Bell Buckle, Tennessee, Russ shares the truth he kept secret for decades: while he sang songs about Jesus to millions, he was battling alcoholism in the dark. This is not just a story about addiction—it’s a story about hope. About the supernatural healing that comes through love, and the power of God to break even the heaviest chains. Russ opens up about his abusive childhood, the pain that shaped him, and the redemption that’s setting him free. Whether you know Russ Taff or are hearing his name for the first time, his story will leave you changed. Don’t miss this unforgettable two-part episode of The Unfolding. Show notes: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RussTaff Website: https://russtaff.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/russtaffofficial/
Unfolding Short Stories: “I left school angry on Friday. On Monday, people saw a light in me.” Walter Hill
"I left school angry on Friday. On Monday, people saw a light in me." Walter Hill was filled with grief and resentment after losing his mother and watching his father disappear into addiction. He had no interest in faith and no patience for empty answers. But God used one faithful friend and one unexpected night to break through the bitterness. This is a story of how deep anger was transformed into lasting joy. Walter Hill's book: Amazed Again: Reclaiming Christ’s Joy in a Fading World
Page 236: Bruce Van Natta: Saved by Angels, From Skeptic to Believer
Content Warning – not appropriate for children. Bruce Van Natta’s childhood was filled with abuse and trauma, but he had one encounter with Jesus that marked him. He knew God was real. What he didn’t understand is why God didn’t rescue him. As he got older, he clearly heard God call him into ministry, but he was angry, skeptical, and cynical. As a diesel mechanic, Bruce regularly worked on big rigs. On a fateful day in 2006, he was lying under a logging truck that weighed 18,000 pounds. What happened on that day can only be described as other-worldly; an accident, a near-death experience, and an encounter with the supernatural. This is a graphic story that is not appropriate for younger listeners. Bruce Van Natta is the author of Saved by Angels and the founder of Sweet Bread Ministries. Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SweetBreadMinistries
Unfolding Short Stories: “There's only one actress in the whole entire universe who gets to play this role—and somehow it's me." Katie Leigh on becoming Connie Kendall in Odyssey
Katie Leigh never studied acting, never planned for ministry, and never dreamed she’d be the voice behind one of Christian radio’s most beloved characters. But one day she prayed, “God, I’d like to do something for you.” This is the behind-the-scenes story of Connie Kendall... and the faithfulness of the God who sees it all.