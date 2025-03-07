Savannah Locke introduces All the Buried Women, a compelling new miniseries that uncovers the hidden stories of women within the archives of the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC). What started as a small passion project grew into a year-and-a-half journey into the history of America’s largest Protestant denomination. Together, historian Beth Allison Barr and Savannah Locke are bringing to light the experiences of women silenced by their own denomination and the systemic forces that enabled their marginalization.
Credits:
Hosts: Beth Allison Barr and Savannah Locke
Producer: Savannah Locke
Writing and Editing: Beth Allison Barr and Savannah Locke
Sound Editing and Music: Savannah Locke and Todd Locke
Introduction and Closing Song: Jaded by Savannah Locke
Partner Organization: The Bible for Normal People
Additional Thanks: Andy Clark, Systems Administrator within the University Libraries at Baylor University; Erin Smith, Marketing Manager at Baker Publishing Group; Jordan Corona; Dr. Taffey Hall, Director of the Southern Baptist Historical Library and Archives; Brittany Prescott, Podcast Producer for The Bible for Normal People; Adam McCullough, Archivist of Canadian Baptist Archives at McMaster Divinity College; Gordon Heath, Director of Canadian Baptist Archives at McMaster Divinity College; Rev. Leanne Friesen, Executive Minister of Canadian Baptists of Ontario and Quebec (CBOQ) and CBOQ executive board; and the whole team at Lawyers for Reporters.
Hosted by Beth Allison Barr and Savannah Locke, All the Buried Women uncovers stories of women that are hidden in the Southern Baptist Convention’s archives. Why is the largest Protestant denomination in America (the SBC) becoming more restrictive toward women? When did this trend begin—or has it always been that way? Is this connected to the apparent trend of young women leaving church at high rates? What about Southern Baptist women who feel called to preach, teach, and pastor? What about abuse victims in the SBC?
