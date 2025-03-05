Trailer

In this one-season, ten-episode podcast series, Tyler Staton talks with some amazing friends to explore the person, presence, and power of the Holy Spirit – a living invitation to the everyday follower of Jesus. They talk about hearing God’s voice both personally and prophetically, supernatural healing and redemptive suffering, living as empowered witnesses in the ordinary world, and the way of love that binds us together as the Church…among other things. We hope these conversations will be a conduit to deeper experience with the gift of God’s indwelling Spirit.