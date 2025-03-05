Powered by RND
The Familiar Stranger Podcast

Tyler Staton
In this one-season, ten-episode podcast series, Tyler Staton talks with some amazing friends to explore the person, presence, and power of the Holy Spirit – a l...
Religion & SpiritualityChristianity

Available Episodes

2 of 2
  • The Holy Spirit in Head and Heart with Tim Mackie
    Welcome to episode one of The Familiar Stranger Podcast with Tim Mackie, hosted by Tyler Staton. Tim Mackie is the co-founder of The Bible Project, which creates videos and podcasts that trace key biblical themes from Genesis to Revelation, helping people experience the Bible in an engaging and creative way. In this episode, Tim and Tyler explore the Holy Spirit in Head and Heart. We hope you enjoy.
    --------  
    38:37
  • Trailer
    In this one-season, ten-episode podcast series, Tyler Staton talks with some amazing friends to explore the person, presence, and power of the Holy Spirit – a living invitation to the everyday follower of Jesus. They talk about hearing God’s voice both personally and prophetically, supernatural healing and redemptive suffering, living as empowered witnesses in the ordinary world, and the way of love that binds us together as the Church…among other things. We hope these conversations will be a conduit to deeper experience with the gift of God’s indwelling Spirit.
    --------  
    1:08

About The Familiar Stranger Podcast

In this one-season, ten-episode podcast series, Tyler Staton talks with some amazing friends to explore the person, presence, and power of the Holy Spirit – a living invitation to the everyday follower of Jesus. They talk about hearing God’s voice both personally and prophetically, supernatural healing and redemptive suffering, living as empowered witnesses in the ordinary world, and the way of love that binds us together as the Church…among other things. We hope these conversations will be a conduit to deeper experience with the gift of God’s indwelling Spirit.
