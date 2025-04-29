Do you see your body as God sees it? The way we view our bodies affects everything we do with and to them – from the food we eat and don't eat - to the exercises we do - to the skincare, makeup, the clothes we wear, and even to the clothes we don't wear. This week's podcast is the first in a few episodes looking at God's view of our bodies. I hope as you listen, you will have a better understanding of your body and also, something very tangible you can teach your children and younger women in your life. Our bodies are very important to the Lord.This is just the beginning ...audreybroggi.comsearchthescriptures.org
48:20
The Myth of Significance
Do you ever think what you are doing in the everyday routine of life is not significant? If you've ever been tempted to think this way, this week's episode should encourage you. Pass it on to a friend who needs to hear this biblical perspective.audreybroggi.com
54:38
A Man Worthy of Respect
Rick Forschner. This week's podcast is devoted to this faithful man. He was truly a man I respected. He is the reason for this podcast ... https://youtu.be/HmzsILvm7tE?si=5RMf9lSPmvfS69qGhttps://searchthescriptures.subspla.sh/7n7jcpp
38:28
Called to Give Life
This week on the podcast, my daughter, GraceAnna Castleberry, teaches on the high calling for women to give life. She examines this characteristic in the lives of Eve, Miriam, and Mary, the mother of Jesus. I know you will be encouraged!audreybroggi.com
42:21
Catching Up with Luke
This week on the podcast, you will hear from our second grandchild, Luke. He is 17 and a junior at Mt. Paran Christian School in Marietta, Georgia. His mom is Maureen, one of the RBR girls, and his dad is my second son, Jordan. It was such a treat for me to interview him for the podcast. As with Jack, I hope you boy moms enjoy listening and that you are encouraged as you raise your teenage boys. We talked about his growing up years, how his parents and siblings continue to shape him, godly influences in his life, preparing for his future, and how God guides him through His word. Proverbs 16:9 "The mind of man plans his way, But the Lord directs his steps."www.audreybroggi.com
Young women have been growing up with an indoctrination of what womanhood is and what it should be. They've been taught everything that is in direct opposition to the Word of God. Young women who want to be different from the world are rare but they are real. Audrey Broggi will often be joined by her daughter and her daughters-in-law who desire to be discerning in a day when everything seems to go against God's design.