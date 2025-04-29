Our Bodies

Do you see your body as God sees it? The way we view our bodies affects everything we do with and to them – from the food we eat and don't eat - to the exercises we do - to the skincare, makeup, the clothes we wear, and even to the clothes we don't wear. This week's podcast is the first in a few episodes looking at God's view of our bodies. I hope as you listen, you will have a better understanding of your body and also, something very tangible you can teach your children and younger women in your life. Our bodies are very important to the Lord.This is just the beginning ...audreybroggi.comsearchthescriptures.org