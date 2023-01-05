Tony Evans' Sermons on Oneplace.com

The Urban Alternative is the national ministry of Dr. Tony Evans and is dedicated to restoring hope and transforming lives through the proclamation and applicat... More
Faith, Part 2
Life can seem hopeless when you’re standing alone at midnight. But Dr. Tony Evans says there is a way to shed light on your situation. In this powerful message, he’ll show you how praise and thanksgiving can set you free from the chains of darkness.
5/5/2023
25:00
Faith, Part 1
Life can seem hopeless when you’re standing alone at midnight. But Dr. Tony Evans says there is a way to shed light on your situation. In this powerful message, he’ll show you how praise and thanksgiving can set you free from the chains of darkness.
5/4/2023
25:00
Partiality, Part 2
Dr. Tony Evans says that people who build their life around status and wealth are in for an unpleasant surprise in heaven. In this message, He'll talk about a problem in our churches that would be a lot easier to solve if people were willing to admit it exists.
5/3/2023
25:00
Partiality, Part 1
Dr. Tony Evans says that people who build their life around status and wealth are in for an unpleasant surprise in heaven. In this message, He'll talk about a problem in our churches that would be a lot easier to solve if people were willing to admit it exists.
5/2/2023
25:00
Scripture, Part 2
It's possible to spend a lot of time reading the Bible, yet never really get into "the word." In this message, Dr. Tony Evans will talk about the difference between the two, and explain what can happen when the word is truly planted inside us.
