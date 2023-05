The Science of Spirituality with Bruce Lipton

On today's Life Question of the Week Michael answers the existential question: "If I chose to be here on the planet at this time and picked the parents that I have, how come I couldn't have determined the outcome for my life, or have it turn out better than it did?" Next, Michael sits down with Bruce Lipton, stem cell biologist, the bestselling author of The Biology of Belief: Unleashing the Power of Consciousness, Matter and Miracles, and an internationally recognized leader in bridging science and spirit whose breakthrough studies in the 1980s and 90s on the cell membrane gave rise to one of today's most important fields of study: the science of epigenetics, which has since been validated in many subsequent papers by other researchers. In this episode, Michael and Bruce discuss Bruce's spiritual epiphany which transformed his life as well as his understanding of and approach to his cell biology research; how our mind/consciousness/energy field affects our body chemistry, genes, and how we experience life; and how we can retrain our consciousness to create healthy beliefs for a healthy life. Learn more about Bruce, his work, and upcoming events at his website https://www.brucelipton.com/.