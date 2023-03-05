Take Back Your Mind is designed to guide you to take back your mind from worry, doubt, and fear, and to embrace what is trying to emerge through you: a sense of... More
The Pillars of Empowerment with Laila Ali
If you're struggling with quieting your mind during meditation, you're not alone. Hear Michael's insights on that on today's Life Question of the Week! Then, Michael speaks with world-class athlete, fitness and wellness advocate, TV host, home chef, and founder of the Laila Ali Lifestyle Brand, Laila Ali. Today they touch on how Laila stepped into her personal power to create an extraordinary life as an entrepreneur, starting out as an undefeated women's boxing champion, then becoming an advocate for women in sports; as well as how she developed her love of food, cooking, and healthy living; her charitable work; and her mission to empower people to become "a stronger you by replenishing your health, mindset, and purpose so you can fulfill your legacy and become the best version of you" through her lifestyle brand. And as always, Michael ends today's episode with a brief guided meditation that embraces the energy and teachings of his conversation with Laila. Check out Laila's many offerings–organic spices, cookbooks, skin care products, a home decor line, and personal empowerment courses–at her Laila Ali Lifestyle website: https://lailaali.com/ and follow her on social media!
4/26/2023
1:06:50
HEAL with Kelly Gores
On today's Life Question, Michael answers a question from someone who, despite having personal and professional success, still feels lost and a sense of hopelessness. How can they overcome this? Next, Michael chats with Kelly Gores, founder of Elevative Entertainment and writer, director, and producer of the HEAL documentary about the mind-body connection and our body's innate ability to heal. She is also the author of the follow-up book, HEAL, and host of the HEAL podcast. Today Michael and Kelly talk about how our thoughts, beliefs, and emotions impact our health; how symptoms are our body's way of communicating with us; the power and the potential of the Placebo Effect; the power of forgiveness in healing; and the biochemistry of love and how that accelerates healing. He then ends with a brief guided meditation that embraces the energy and teachings of their conversation. Follow up with Kelly, her work and podcast at https://www.healdocumentary.com. You can also find her on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
4/19/2023
1:00:46
Creating the Beloved Community with Martin Luther King, III & Arndrea Waters King
How do we live and walk through life as love and peace given the current reality of everything happening around us? Find out on today's Life Question of the Week! Today, Michael welcomes civil rights advocates and global humanitarians Martin Luther King, III, the eldest son of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King, and Arndrea Waters King, his wife. In their conversation, recorded the week of the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday, they discuss the Kings' work at the Drum Major Institute promoting global human rights and eradicating the "triple evils" of racism, violence, and poverty through embracing peace, justice, and equity, and tapping into our own personal power in the continuing work of creating the Beloved Community, per Martin's parents' vision. Learn more about the Kings's powerful work at https://drummajorinst.org/. You can also follow the Kings on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
4/12/2023
1:04:59
The Science of Spirituality with Bruce Lipton
On today's Life Question of the Week Michael answers the existential question: "If I chose to be here on the planet at this time and picked the parents that I have, how come I couldn't have determined the outcome for my life, or have it turn out better than it did?" Next, Michael sits down with Bruce Lipton, stem cell biologist, the bestselling author of The Biology of Belief: Unleashing the Power of Consciousness, Matter and Miracles, and an internationally recognized leader in bridging science and spirit whose breakthrough studies in the 1980s and 90s on the cell membrane gave rise to one of today's most important fields of study: the science of epigenetics, which has since been validated in many subsequent papers by other researchers. In this episode, Michael and Bruce discuss Bruce's spiritual epiphany which transformed his life as well as his understanding of and approach to his cell biology research; how our mind/consciousness/energy field affects our body chemistry, genes, and how we experience life; and how we can retrain our consciousness to create healthy beliefs for a healthy life. Learn more about Bruce, his work, and upcoming events at his website https://www.brucelipton.com/.
4/5/2023
1:04:44
Be It Until You Become It with Natasha Graziano
In this episode, Michael answers this Life Question of the Week: "Should I enter into a relationship with someone who is emotionally unavailable, and if so, how do I manage it?" He then welcomes Natasha Graziano, a top-ranked mindset coach, motivational speaker, and host of The Law of Attraction podcast which has gained over 100 million streams and was ranked among the "Top 10 podcasts to download in 2021" by Influencive magazine. Michael and Natasha talk about her recent book, "Be It Until You Become It: The Law of Attraction Explained Through Neuroscience and Ancient Wisdom," and the science behind the principles, tools, and techniques for removing self-limiting beliefs to become the powerful creator of your own reality—the 'secret formula' that propelled Natasha from unhoused single mother to becoming the "#1 female mindset coach and life coach to the stars." Follow Natasha at her website, https://natashagraziano.com/, and on Instagram, TikTok, Twitter, and YouTube. You can also access a free gift offer from Natasha here: https://www.beituntilyoubecomeit.com/book.
Take Back Your Mind is designed to guide you to take back your mind from worry, doubt, and fear, and to embrace what is trying to emerge through you: a sense of success, creativity, and your real, authentic purpose! Join renowned evolutionary leader, speaker, meditation teacher, award-winning author, and founder and CEO of Agape International Spiritual Center, Michael B. Beckwith, as he answers your Life Questions, guides you in meditation, and speaks with individuals who are on the cutting edge of excellence in the areas of spirituality, health, life purpose, inner transformation, and much more and have forged a path in their own lives and played outside of the box in order to bring forth their gifts in the world to remind you that you have the same possibility within YOU!