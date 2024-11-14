The Naked Marriage with Dave & Ashley Willis

Welcome back to the Naked Marriage Podcast with Dave & Ashley Willis! Today, we’re wrapping up our series on toxic behaviors in marriage by diving into the damage that secrets and neglect can cause. We share how open communication and choosing to prioritize your spouse every day are the real game-changers for a thriving relationship. Plus, we tackle a heartfelt listener question about dealing with a self-absorbed partner, offering honest advice on creating a healthy dynamic where both spouses feel valued. This one’s all about getting real, reconnecting, and making your marriage stronger than ever!
Coping with Emotional Exhaustion // Hump Day Q&A
Welcome back to our favorite day of the week, HUMP DAY Q&A!!
Check out some more of our resources:https://store.xomarriage.com/collections/dave-ashley-willis-1/products/naked-and-healthy
For all links mentioned in the episode & more XO content, visit https://linktr.ee/nakedmarriage
Healing Toxic Patterns in Marriage
Welcome back to the Naked Marriage Podcast with Dave & Ashley Willis! Today, we're diving deep into some tough but necessary topics that can impact any marriage. We’re talking about toxic behaviors—like swearing and physical abuse—that can creep into relationships, even when love is strong. We’ll unpack how verbal abuse can leave invisible scars and why creating a safe, nurturing space is essential for both of you to thrive. We also share a powerful story of transformation, showing that healing is always possible. Plus, we tackle a listener’s question about how erotic literature affects intimacy, underscoring the importance of open, honest conversations. Let’s get real, learn, and grow together!
Chapters
00:00 Introduction to the Naked Marriage Podcast
01:57 Toxic Behaviors in Marriage: Swearing and Physical Abuse
09:55 Understanding Verbal Abuse and Its Impact
15:10 A Story of Hope: Overcoming Toxic Communication
17:54 Q&A: Navigating Issues with Erotic Literature
Living with Unresolved Resentment // Hump Day Q&A
Check out some more of our resources:https://store.xomarriage.com/collections/dave-ashley-willis-1/products/naked-and-healthy
For all links mentioned in the episode & more XO content, visit https://linktr.ee/nakedmarriage
The Power of Words, Boundaries, and Respect
Welcome back to the Naked Marriage Podcast with Dave & Ashley Willis! Today, we’re getting real about the power of words in marriage and how negative conversations can sneak in and hurt our connection. We dive into what it means to truly guard our words with kindness and respect, fostering positive communication that builds up instead of tearing down. We’ll also share some personal stories about handling family dynamics, setting healthy boundaries, and addressing those tough intimacy hurdles we all face. Join us as we unpack these insights with biblical wisdom and a lot of honesty—because building a strong, supportive marriage takes real talk and a lot of heart!
Chapters
00:00 Introduction to Toxic Behaviors in Marriage
00:32 The Power of Words in Relationships
03:21 The Impact of Negative Conversations
06:40 Responding to Anger with Kindness
09:59 Building a Positive Communication Dynamic
12:50 Healing from Past Wounds
14:11 Navigating Family Dynamics
21:34 The Importance of Setting Boundaries
22:30 Addressing Intimacy Issues in Marriage
About The Naked Marriage with Dave & Ashley Willis
A podcast dedicated to undressing the truth about sex, intimacy and lifelong love. The concerns and questions most couples have in marriage often go unspoken, until now. Hosts Dave and Ashley Willis bring wisdom, vulnerability, and humor to even the toughest marriage topics. Together, they reach millions of couples through their social media, books, videos, articles, and XO live events. They have four sons and live in Evans, GA.