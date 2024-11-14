Powered by RND
The Naked Marriage with Dave & Ashley Willis

A podcast dedicated to undressing the truth about sex, intimacy and lifelong love. The concerns and questions most couples have in marriage often go unspoken, until now.
  • The Danger of Secrets and Neglect in Marriage
    The Danger of Secrets and Neglect in Marriage

Welcome back to the Naked Marriage Podcast with Dave & Ashley Willis! Today, we're wrapping up our series on toxic behaviors in marriage by diving into the damage that secrets and neglect can cause. We share how open communication and choosing to prioritize your spouse every day are the real game-changers for a thriving relationship. Plus, we tackle a heartfelt listener question about dealing with a self-absorbed partner, offering honest advice on creating a healthy dynamic where both spouses feel valued. This one's all about getting real, reconnecting, and making your marriage stronger than ever!
    --------  
    25:40
  • Coping with Emotional Exhaustion // Hump Day Q&A
    Coping with Emotional Exhaustion // Hump Day Q&A

Welcome back to our favorite day of the week, HUMP DAY Q&A!!
    --------  
    12:06
  • Healing Toxic Patterns in Marriage
    Healing Toxic Patterns in Marriage

Welcome back to the Naked Marriage Podcast with Dave & Ashley Willis! Today, we're diving deep into some tough but necessary topics that can impact any marriage. We're talking about toxic behaviors—like swearing and physical abuse—that can creep into relationships, even when love is strong. We'll unpack how verbal abuse can leave invisible scars and why creating a safe, nurturing space is essential for both of you to thrive. We also share a powerful story of transformation, showing that healing is always possible. Plus, we tackle a listener's question about how erotic literature affects intimacy, underscoring the importance of open, honest conversations. Let's get real, learn, and grow together!

Chapters 00:00 Introduction to the Naked Marriage Podcast 01:57 Toxic Behaviors in Marriage: Swearing and Physical Abuse 09:55 Understanding Verbal Abuse and Its Impact 15:10 A Story of Hope: Overcoming Toxic Communication 17:54 Q&A: Navigating Issues with Erotic Literature
    --------  
    27:14
  • Living with Unresolved Resentment // Hump Day Q&A
    Living with Unresolved Resentment // Hump Day Q&A

Welcome back to our favorite day of the week, HUMP DAY Q&A!!
    --------  
    17:04
  • The Power of Words, Boundaries, and Respect
    The Power of Words, Boundaries, and Respect

Welcome back to the Naked Marriage Podcast with Dave & Ashley Willis! Today, we're getting real about the power of words in marriage and how negative conversations can sneak in and hurt our connection. We dive into what it means to truly guard our words with kindness and respect, fostering positive communication that builds up instead of tearing down. We'll also share some personal stories about handling family dynamics, setting healthy boundaries, and addressing those tough intimacy hurdles we all face. Join us as we unpack these insights with biblical wisdom and a lot of honesty—because building a strong, supportive marriage takes real talk and a lot of heart!

Chapters 00:00 Introduction to Toxic Behaviors in Marriage 00:32 The Power of Words in Relationships 03:21 The Impact of Negative Conversations 06:40 Responding to Anger with Kindness 09:59 Building a Positive Communication Dynamic 12:50 Healing from Past Wounds 14:11 Navigating Family Dynamics 21:34 The Importance of Setting Boundaries 22:30 Addressing Intimacy Issues in Marriage
    --------  
    32:51

About The Naked Marriage with Dave & Ashley Willis

Hosts Dave and Ashley Willis bring wisdom, vulnerability, and humor to even the toughest marriage topics. Together, they reach millions of couples through their social media, books, videos, articles, and XO live events. They have four sons and live in Evans, GA.
