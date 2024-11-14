The Naked Marriage with Dave & Ashley Willis

The Power of Words, Boundaries, and Respect

Welcome back to the Naked Marriage Podcast with Dave & Ashley Willis! Today, we're getting real about the power of words in marriage and how negative conversations can sneak in and hurt our connection. We dive into what it means to truly guard our words with kindness and respect, fostering positive communication that builds up instead of tearing down. We'll also share some personal stories about handling family dynamics, setting healthy boundaries, and addressing those tough intimacy hurdles we all face. Join us as we unpack these insights with biblical wisdom and a lot of honesty—because building a strong, supportive marriage takes real talk and a lot of heart! ---------------- Chapters 00:00 Introduction to Toxic Behaviors in Marriage 00:32 The Power of Words in Relationships 03:21 The Impact of Negative Conversations 06:40 Responding to Anger with Kindness 09:59 Building a Positive Communication Dynamic 12:50 Healing from Past Wounds 14:11 Navigating Family Dynamics 21:34 The Importance of Setting Boundaries 22:30 Addressing Intimacy Issues in Marriage