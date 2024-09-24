Wondering Jews with Mijal and Noam

Wondering about Zionism with Haviv Rettig Gur : #1 Staff Pick (Re-release)
Wondering Jews is marking its first birthday with the re-release of the Unpacked staff's all time favorite episode. Mijal and Noam talk to friend and journalist Haviv Rettig Gur in a conversation that illuminates the complexity of the Jewish story and the history of Zionism. Together they explore: What does Zionism mean to you? What does it mean to the Jewish people and the world at large? Haviv delves into Zionism as a means of survival while exploring how it has been misunderstood. Listen again or the first time to this thought-provoking episode about self determination, resilience, and Jewish identity.
Get in touch at [email protected], and call us, 1-833-WON-Jews.
Follow @jewishunpacked on Instagram and check out Unpacked on youtube.
------------
This podcast was brought to you by Unpacked, a division of OpenDor Media.
For other podcasts from Unpacked, check out:
Jewish History Nerds
Unpacking Israeli History
Soulful Jewish Living
Stars of David with Elon Gold
--------
55:42
Meghan McCain on Antisemitism and Politics: Live from the JFNA: #2 Staff Pick (Re-release)
As we approach our one-year anniversary, we’re counting down the top five episodes from our first year, as chosen by the team at Unpacked. This week, Mijal and Noam revisit episode #2, a special live recording at the Jewish Federation General Assembly (JFNA GA). In this landmark episode, we’re joined by Meghan McCain—New York Times bestselling author, podcast host, and former co-host of The View. Meghan, the daughter of the late-US Senator, John McCain, opens up about her experiences standing up against antisemitism, her personal connections to the Jewish community, and the importance of nuanced, bipartisan dialogue.
Get in touch at [email protected], and call us, 1-833-WON-Jews.
Follow @jewishunpacked on Instagram
------------
This podcast was brought to you by Unpacked, a division of OpenDor Media.
For other podcasts from Unpacked, check out:
Jewish History Nerds
Unpacking Israeli History
Soulful Jewish Living
Stars of David with Elon Gold
--------
46:49
Campus Encampments and Jewish Identity: #3 Staff Pick (Re-release)
Mijal and Noam are back with the countdown to Wondering Jews' first birthday. In the third staff pick of the year's top episodes, they revisit an intense conversation about the 2024 campus encampments advocating for Palestinian causes. Catch this thought-provoking episode for the first time or listen again to Mijal and Noam's discussion on the backlash, and the strong emotions the encampments evoked in the Jewish community. Noam shares his philosophy on empathy, even for critics, while Mijal challenges the line between understanding and endorsing.
Letter from Columbia students
Get in touch at [email protected], and call us, 1-833-WON-Jews.
Follow @jewishunpacked on Instagram
------------
This podcast was brought to you by Unpacked, a division of OpenDor Media.
For other podcasts from Unpacked, check out:
Jewish History Nerds
Unpacking Israeli History
Soulful Jewish Living
Stars of David with Elon Gold
--------
40:34
Haredim and the Israeli Army: #4 Staff Pick (Re-release)
The countdown to Wondering Jews' first birthday continues with number 4, Haredim and the Israeli Army. In this episode, Mijal and Noam delve into the heated and multifaceted debate over whether Haredim should be mandated to serve in the IDF. This battle is not a new one, but it was brought to the forefront when the Sephardic chief rabbi threatened that Haredim would leave the country rather than serve in the IDF. In their discussion, Mijal and Noam push each other to give generous arguments and ask, how can Israel possibly solve this contentious issue?
Get in touch at [email protected], and call us, 1-833-WON-Jews.
Follow @jewishunpacked on Instagram
------------
This podcast was brought to you by Unpacked, a division of OpenDor Media.
For other podcasts from Unpacked, check out:
Jewish History Nerds
Unpacking Israeli History
Soulful Jewish Living
Stars of David with Elon Gold
--------
39:21
Can ChatGPT replace my Rabbi?: #5 Staff Pick (Re-release)
This New Year's Day, Mijal and Noam introduce our “Top 5 Staff Picks” in a special countdown to Wondering Jews' first birthday. They reflect on 2024 and introduce the re-release of one of Unpacked staff's favorite episodes, "Can ChatGPT replace my Rabbi?" Mijal and Noam discuss the evolving role of rabbis and whether artificial intelligence can replace or supplement these roles. At the same time, they explore various responsibilities of rabbis, such as providing information, teaching, offering care and support, making decisions, and serving as role models. Listen again or for the first time.
Get in touch at [email protected], and call us, 1-833-WON-Jews.
Follow @jewishunpacked on Instagram
------------
This podcast was brought to you by Unpacked, a division of OpenDor Media.
For other podcasts from Unpacked, check out:
Jewish History Nerds
Unpacking Israeli History
Soulful Jewish Living
Stars of David with Elon Gold
--------
33:13
More Religion & Spirituality podcastsMore Religion & Spirituality podcasts
Mijal Bitton and Noam Weissman are two of the most dynamic, interesting, and thought-provoking Jewish leaders today. Two seasoned educators who love to talk, listen, laugh, challenge, and grow, Mijal and Noam are the Wondering Jews, leading us through thought-provoking discussions that are as serious as they are entertaining.
Whether you're a seasoned scholar or just curious about Jewish culture, this show offers a refreshing perspective that's both enlightening and enjoyable. It's not just a podcast; it's a thoughtful conversation that invites everyone to wonder about the rich tapestry of Jewish ideas in the context of our daily lives. Brought to you by Unpacked, a division of OpenDor Media.