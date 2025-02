Wondering Jews with Mijal and Noam

Wondering about Zionism with Haviv Rettig Gur : #1 Staff Pick (Re-release)

Wondering Jews is marking its first birthday with the re-release of the Unpacked staff's all time favorite episode. Mijal and Noam talk to friend and journalist Haviv Rettig Gur in a conversation that illuminates the complexity of the Jewish story and the history of Zionism. Together they explore: What does Zionism mean to you? What does it mean to the Jewish people and the world at large? Haviv delves into Zionism as a means of survival while exploring how it has been misunderstood. Listen again or the first time to this thought-provoking episode about self determination, resilience, and Jewish identity.