1. King Trump is Here and Christians Bow the Knee

The Tim and April Show marks a transition from the TNE podcast, focusing on faith, politics, and culture from a Christian perspective. The hosts discuss the rise of Christian nationalism, the implications of Trump's monarchical imagery, and the potential parallels between Trump and the Antichrist. Order April's Book | Star-Spangled Jesus: Leaving Christian Nationalism and Finding a True Faith Chapters 02:03 Transitioning from TNE to Tim and April Show 06:35 Navigating Political Turmoil 17:56 Trump's Messiah Complex 37:44 Elon Musk and Authoritarianism 48:40 Constitutional Violations and Accountability 01:00:34 Family Values and Hypocrisy 01:18:13 The Importance of Truth in Politics