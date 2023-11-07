Daily Strength: A 365-Day Devotional for Men

January 2 - The Urgency of Hearing and Heeding God’s Word
We hope you enjoy today’s Scripture reading and devotional aimed at equipping you for moral and spiritual transformation.
Today’s Bible reading is Genesis 3.
To read along with the podcast, grab a print copy of the devotional at https://www.crossway.org/books/daily-strength-hcj/.
Browse other resources from R. Kent Hughes.
Follow us on social media to stay up to date:
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
--------
9:18
January 1 - God’s Purpose in Marriage
We hope you enjoy today’s Scripture reading and devotional aimed at equipping you for moral and spiritual transformation.
Today’s Bible reading is Genesis 2:4–25.
To read along with the podcast, grab a print copy of the devotional at https://www.crossway.org/books/daily-strength-hcj/.
Browse other resources from R. Kent Hughes.
Follow us on social media to stay up to date:
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
--------
8:07
December 31 - Heaven on Earth
We hope you enjoy today’s Scripture reading and devotional aimed at equipping you for moral and spiritual transformation.
Today’s Bible reading is Revelation 21:1–8.
To read along with the podcast, grab a print copy of the devotional.
Browse other resources from James M. Hamilton Jr.
Follow us on social media to stay up to date:
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
--------
6:17
December 30 - What True Worship Looks Like
We hope you enjoy today’s Scripture reading and devotional aimed at equipping you for moral and spiritual transformation.
Today’s Bible reading is Revelation 15.
To read along with the podcast, grab a print copy of the devotional.
Browse other resources from James M. Hamilton Jr.
Follow us on social media to stay up to date:
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
--------
5:39
December 29 - Conquering Satan by the Blood of the Lamb
We hope you enjoy today’s Scripture reading and devotional aimed at equipping you for moral and spiritual transformation.
Today’s Bible reading is Revelation 12.
To read along with the podcast, grab a print copy of the devotional.
Browse other resources from James M. Hamilton Jr.
Follow us on social media to stay up to date:
Instagram
Facebook
Twitter
About Daily Strength: A 365-Day Devotional for Men
Daily Strength is a year-long devotional podcast that walks Christian men through Scripture passages that speak to their most pressing issues.
With scriptural reflections written by over 40 contributors, including Sam Storms, Alistair Begg, Dane Ortlund, Bryan Chapell, Joe Thorn, and Jared Wilson, the Daily Strength Podcast will encourage you to walk faithfully as a man after God's own heart.
Grab a print copy of the book this podcast is based on crossway.org/DailyStrength