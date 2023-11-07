Daily Strength: A 365-Day Devotional for Men

January 2 - The Urgency of Hearing and Heeding God’s Word

We hope you enjoy today’s Scripture reading and devotional aimed at equipping you for moral and spiritual transformation. Today’s Bible reading is Genesis 3. To read along with the podcast, grab a print copy of the devotional at https://www.crossway.org/books/daily-strength-hcj/. Browse other resources from R. Kent Hughes. Follow us on social media to stay up to date: Instagram Facebook Twitter