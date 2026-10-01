The Richard Gere gerbil rumor won’t die. Why? Did a movie star really show up at a hospital in the 1980s with a rodent in his rectum he’d inserted for sexual pleasure? Investigative reporter Allen Salkin spent six-years examining documents and interviewing Hollywood players, doctors and everyone involved to answer everything — including why it matters more than ever.



The Hollywood Reporter will release the first two episodes of Gerbil on Sept. 17, and installments will be released weekly on Thursdays after that.