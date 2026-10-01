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Gerbil

The Hollywood Reporter
TV & FilmTrue Crime
Gerbil
Latest episode

5 episodes

  • Gerbil

    4 - Tail Between His Legs

    10/01/2026 | 46 mins.
    In the 1980’s after Rock Hudson's death, Hollywood's homophobia is in full panic mode, and American culture is whispering about – and mocking – the sexuality of leading men. Plus: another newsman, another gerbil rumor, real damage, and the case for "Gerbil Rumor Infection Syndrome."
  • Gerbil

    3 - Sex Object

    09/24/2026 | 46 mins.
    Playing pimps and hustlers, attacking the press, projecting an unreadable sexuality — welcome to early Richard Gere. Bret Easton Ellis, Karina Longworth, and journalist Michael Gross help explain how the star became the perfect vessel for a rumor this sticky, and Howard Stern asks Sylvester Stallone if he started it.
  • Gerbil

    2 - The Philadelphia Gerbil Panic of 1985

    09/17/2026 | 51 mins.
    Could Jerry Penacoli — Philly's golden-boy newsman, be the Gerbil rumor's actual patient zero? Eyewitnesses and archival tape tell a wilder, sadder story than anyone remembers. Did the rumor jump cities before it infected Gere?
  • Gerbil

    1 - The Word

    09/17/2026 | 40 mins.
    Say "gerbil" to someone and watch their face. Everyone's heard the rumor. Nobody knows where it came from. Reporter Allen Salkin isn't sure he should be the one to dig into it, but a tip from the daughter of an '80s ER doctor changes his mind.
  • Gerbil

    Gerbil: Inside Hollywood’s Most Unkillable Rumor - Trailer

    09/15/2026 | 1 mins.
    The Richard Gere gerbil rumor won’t die. Why? Did a movie star really show up at a hospital in the 1980s with a rodent in his rectum he’d inserted for sexual pleasure? Investigative reporter Allen Salkin spent six-years examining documents and interviewing Hollywood players, doctors and everyone involved to answer everything — including why it matters more than ever.

    The Hollywood Reporter will release the first two episodes of Gerbil on Sept. 17, and installments will be released weekly on Thursdays after that.
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About Gerbil
Everyone knows the story about Richard Gere. Few know how it started. For four decades, a salacious and unproven rumor has shadowed one of Hollywood’s biggest stars. Investigative reporter Allen Salkin spent six years chasing its origins — and uncovered a story about gossip, power, politics, the internet and the peculiar wiring of our own brains. New episodes every Thursday.
TV & FilmTrue Crime

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