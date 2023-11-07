Powered by RND
No Buffs | Survivor 47 Podcast

No Dunks
The No Dunks power alliance of J.E. Skeets, Trey Kerby, Jason Doyle, and Nora Artinian are back to discuss every episode of Survivor 47.
  • Survivor 47 | Ep. 9 Recap: Pleasureful Moaning
    No Buffs recaps episode 9 of Survivor 47. Topics include: Genevieve's confusing pivot, Rachel and Andy's detailed backstory, whether that challenge was an instant classic, playing reverse Jenga, Gabe's Ray Lewis celebration, Teeny's lack of agency in the game, and more. 👕 Buy No Buffs merch! https://bit.ly/4gtYnpM ➡️ Follow the No Buffs pod on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nobuffspod 🏝 Subscribe to No Buffs | Survivor 47 YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/NoBuffs 🍎 Subscribe to No Buffs | Survivor 47 on Apple: http://www.apple.co/3kn6rh7 ✳️ Subscribe to No Buffs | Survivor 47 on Spotify: http://www.spoti.fi/3AAJnBi -- 🔮 Download the Make Your Picks app to join our No Buffs Fantasy Pool and compete for prizes! 🍎 MYP Apple link: https://apple.co/39nfyey 🤖 MYP Android link: https://bit.ly/3qDoxhd Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:14:49
  • Survivor 47 | Ep. 8 Recap: Revenge Is A Dish Best Served Sexy
    No Buffs recaps episode 8 of Survivor 47. Topics include: Andy's revenge, Rachel playing her Shot in the Dark, whether the Survivor Auction is even an auction anymore, Genevieve planting seeds, grip strength, why the castaways might want to keep Kyle around, poop grubs, and more. 👕 Buy No Buffs merch! https://bit.ly/4gtYnpM ➡️ Follow the No Buffs pod on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nobuffspod 🏝 Subscribe to No Buffs | Survivor 47 YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/NoBuffs 🍎 Subscribe to No Buffs | Survivor 47 on Apple: http://www.apple.co/3kn6rh7 ✳️ Subscribe to No Buffs | Survivor 47 on Spotify: http://www.spoti.fi/3AAJnBi -- 🔮 Download the Make Your Picks app to join our No Buffs Fantasy Pool and compete for prizes! 🍎 MYP Apple link: https://apple.co/39nfyey 🤖 MYP Android link: https://bit.ly/3qDoxhd Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:24:45
  • Survivor 47 | Ep. 7 Recap: Undulating Emotions
    No Buffs recaps episode 7 of Survivor 47. Topics include: Andy's vision, the women's alliance, boom mic operators, the immunity challenge random draw, sexy food narration, Sol saving Rachel, a live Tribal Council, hilarious new advantage ideas like Jeff-For-A-Day, and more. Happy Halloween! 👕 Buy No Buffs merch! https://bit.ly/4gtYnpM ➡️ Follow the No Buffs pod on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nobuffspod 🏝 Subscribe to No Buffs | Survivor 47 YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/NoBuffs 🍎 Subscribe to No Buffs | Survivor 47 on Apple: http://www.apple.co/3kn6rh7 ✳️ Subscribe to No Buffs | Survivor 47 on Spotify: http://www.spoti.fi/3AAJnBi -- 🔮 Download the Make Your Picks app to join our No Buffs Fantasy Pool and compete for prizes! 🍎 MYP Apple link: https://apple.co/39nfyey 🤖 MYP Android link: https://bit.ly/3qDoxhd Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:15:43
  • Survivor 47 | Ep. 6 Recap: That's Savage
    No Buffs recaps episode 6 of Survivor 47. Topics include: Rome's extremely unique edit, why Sue felt like she needed to wash her idol, what makes a great Immunity Necklace, special mud, Genevieve's advantage in the challenge, why we didn't see the schoolyard pick, and more. 👕 Buy No Buffs merch! https://bit.ly/4gtYnpM ➡️ Follow the No Buffs pod on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nobuffspod 🏝 Subscribe to No Buffs | Survivor 47 YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/NoBuffs 🍎 Subscribe to No Buffs | Survivor 47 on Apple: http://www.apple.co/3kn6rh7 ✳️ Subscribe to No Buffs | Survivor 47 on Spotify: http://www.spoti.fi/3AAJnBi -- 🔮 Download the Make Your Picks app to join our No Buffs Fantasy Pool and compete for prizes! 🍎 MYP Apple link: https://apple.co/39nfyey 🤖 MYP Android link: https://bit.ly/3qDoxhd -- #Survivor #Survivor47 #NoBuffs Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:27:55
  • Survivor 47 | Ep. 5 Recap: Dry Hot Dogs
    No Buffs recaps episode 5 of Survivor 47. Topics include: Survivor Social Hour serving dry hot dogs, Rome the chaos goblin, Tiyana spilling the beans, Sierra's tough decision, the chicken negotiation, Kyle's challenge dominance, PG curse words, and more. -- 🔮 Download the Make Your Picks app to join our No Buffs Fantasy Pool and compete for prizes! 🍎 MYP Apple link: https://apple.co/39nfyey 🤖 MYP Android link: https://bit.ly/3qDoxhd Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    --------  
    1:20:15

The No Dunks power alliance of J.E. Skeets, Trey Kerby, Jason Doyle, and Nora Artinian are back to discuss every episode of Survivor 47.
