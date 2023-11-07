No Buffs recaps episode 9 of Survivor 47. Topics include: Genevieve's confusing pivot, Rachel and Andy's detailed backstory, whether that challenge was an instant classic, playing reverse Jenga, Gabe's Ray Lewis celebration, Teeny's lack of agency in the game, and more.
1:14:49
Survivor 47 | Ep. 8 Recap: Revenge Is A Dish Best Served Sexy
No Buffs recaps episode 8 of Survivor 47. Topics include: Andy's revenge, Rachel playing her Shot in the Dark, whether the Survivor Auction is even an auction anymore, Genevieve planting seeds, grip strength, why the castaways might want to keep Kyle around, poop grubs, and more.
1:24:45
Survivor 47 | Ep. 7 Recap: Undulating Emotions
No Buffs recaps episode 7 of Survivor 47. Topics include: Andy's vision, the women's alliance, boom mic operators, the immunity challenge random draw, sexy food narration, Sol saving Rachel, a live Tribal Council, hilarious new advantage ideas like Jeff-For-A-Day, and more. Happy Halloween!
1:15:43
Survivor 47 | Ep. 6 Recap: That's Savage
No Buffs recaps episode 6 of Survivor 47. Topics include: Rome's extremely unique edit, why Sue felt like she needed to wash her idol, what makes a great Immunity Necklace, special mud, Genevieve's advantage in the challenge, why we didn't see the schoolyard pick, and more.
1:27:55
Survivor 47 | Ep. 5 Recap: Dry Hot Dogs
No Buffs recaps episode 5 of Survivor 47. Topics include: Survivor Social Hour serving dry hot dogs, Rome the chaos goblin, Tiyana spilling the beans, Sierra's tough decision, the chicken negotiation, Kyle's challenge dominance, PG curse words, and more.
