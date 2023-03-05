We Don't Wanna Grow Up is a nostalgic podcast about pop culture, toys and fond memories of the 80s, 90s and 00s. We want to take you back to that feeling of str... More

Kick off your Sunday shoes and LET'S DAAAANCE! It's time for everybody to cut Footloose as we cover the flick from 1984!

Mama Drama & two parties cause trouble for everyone in episode 10 of My So-Called Life: Other People's Mothers.

Stacy and Pete ask each other some tough, nostalgia-related 'Would You Rather' questions! They also chat a little about Carol Burnett's 90th Birthday special that recently aired!

This movie from 1999 is just too good to be true! Join us as we talk about the Shakespearean shenanigans in 10 Things I Hate About You!

We're back with more fun & relatable stories from members of the We Don't Wanna Grow Up community about the weird stuff they believed when they were kids! We also chat about some new celeb followers on our Instagram, Beetlejuice 2, and Joshua Jackson's appearance on Watch What Happens Live!

About We Don't Wanna Grow Up

We Don't Wanna Grow Up is a nostalgic podcast about pop culture, toys and fond memories of the 80s, 90s and 00s. We want to take you back to that feeling of strolling down the aisles at Toys R Us, flipping through the J.C. Penney catalog so you can ear-mark everything you want for Christmas, cozying up in front of the television on a Saturday morning with a big bowl of cereal, or waiting hours for a certain song to play on the radio so you can hit record on your tape player and have the song forever. We want to recapture the feeling of the moment your dELiA*s catalog arrived in the mail, looking at the album art in your new CD and sitting on your inflatable furniture. Remembering all of this has been a comfort and has helped us get through the stress and anxiety that has come along with everything happening in the world lately, and we hope it helps you a little bit, too.