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164 episodes
- In this powerful episode, Melissa Reich and Amy Phillips tackle the topic of postpartum psychosis, shedding light on an often misunderstood and stigmatized mental health condition. If you or someone you know has recently given birth and is struggling with overwhelming thoughts or anxiety, this conversation is essential listening.
Melissa, a licensed therapist, dives deep into the clinical aspects of postpartum psychosis, providing clarity on its symptoms and implications. Amy shares her personal journey with postpartum anxiety, recounting her experiences with intrusive thoughts. Together, they unravel the complexities of maternal mental health, emphasizing the critical need for open conversations and support for new mothers.
Tune in for this enlightening discussion—perfect for new parents, mental health advocates, and anyone looking to foster a deeper understanding of maternal mental health. Don't miss this chance to empower yourself or someone you love with knowledge that could change lives.
THANK YOU FOR LISTENING and for all the support!
Please follow ‘Drama, Darling’ and ‘Your Bish Therapist’ podcast; please give a 5-star comment & rating (it really helps!)
Please follow @meetamyphillips and @yourbishtherapist on Instagram and Patreon
For full video (ad free, early release, full video & bonus content) visit YBT Patreon, Spreaker Supporters Club or YouTube
Patreon (Ad Free, Early Release, Full Video, Bonus Content) https://patreon.com/YourBishTherapist?utm_medium=unknown&utm_source=join_link&utm_campaign=creatorshare_creator&utm_content=copyLink
Apple Podcast (Ad Free): https://apple.co/3Mfskze
Spreaker Supporters club (Ad Free, Early Release): https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/your-bish-therapist--6065109/support
YouTube (Full Video): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCu8bmVPTlWANg5v7rGRJjow?subconfirmation=1
To find links to all YBT content: https://linktr.ee/yourbishtherapist
Brand Ambassador: www.Iamhumanthebrand.com for clothing with a purpose. Code BISH20 for 20% off purchase
Disclaimer: Posts are not intended to diagnose, treat or provide medical advice. Your Bish Therapist (YBT) is for entertainment and informational purposes only. The podcast, my opinions, and posts, are my own and are not associated with past or present employers, any organizations, Bravo TV, Grey Heart productions or any other television network. The information in YBT podcast and on its its social media is provided for general informational purposes only and is not intended to diagnose or treat. Please do not act or refrain from acting based on anything you read, see, or hear on YBT, podcast or associated social media. Communicating with YBT via email, and/or social media does not form a therapeutic alliance. Melissa, operator of YBT, is unable to provide any therapeutic advice, treatment or feedback.
- Get ready to dive deep into the world of reality TV as Melissa and Mandy return with Part Two of M&M Hour! This episode is a rollercoaster ride through the latest dramas in *Next Gen New York City* and the *Real Housewives of Orange County*. If you're a fan of sharp commentary and vibrant personalities, you won't want to miss this!
Join Melissa, your favorite "Bish Therapist," as she and Mandy dissect the current season of OC, revealing their hearts and hilarity around the cast dynamics. You'll discover insights on how Tamra Judge's controversial antics keep viewers guessing and why Shannon Beador remains a beloved mystery despite her flaws. This episode isn't just gossip; it's a thoughtful exploration of the emotional complexities behind our favorite reality stars.
Perfect for reality TV enthusiasts and anyone seeking an entertaining yet heartfelt discussion, this episode is essential listening if you want to understand the unfiltered truths behind the glamour. Tune in for a fun-filled hour that leaves you both entertained and enlightened!
THANK YOU FOR LISTENING and for all the support! Please follow ‘Is this Real Life’ with Mandy Slutsker and ‘Your Bish Therapist’ podcast; please give a 5-star comment & rating (it really helps!) Please follow @mandyslutsker and @yourbishtherapist on Instagram and Patreon
For full video (ad free, early release, full video & bonus content) visit YBT Patreon, Spreaker Supporters Club or YouTube
Patreon (Ad Free, Early Release, Full Video, Bonus Content) https://patreon.com/YourBishTherapist?utm_medium=unknown&utm_source=join_link&utm_campaign=creatorshare_creator&utm_content=copyLink
Apple Podcast (Ad Free): https://apple.co/3Mfskze
Spreaker Supporters club (Ad Free, Early Release): https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/your-bish-therapist--6065109/support
YouTube (Full Video): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCu8bmVPTlWANg5v7rGRJjow?subconfirmation=1
To find links to all YBT content: https://linktr.ee/yourbishtherapist
Brand Ambassador: www.Iamhumanthebrand.com for clothing with a purpose. Code BISH20 for 20% off purchase
Disclaimer: Posts are not intended to diagnose, treat or provide medical advice. Your Bish Therapist (YBT) is for entertainment and informational purposes only. The podcast, my opinions, and posts, are my own and are not associated with past or present employers, any organizations, Bravo TV, Grey Heart productions or any other television network. The information in YBT podcast and on its its social media is provided for general informational purposes only and is not intended to diagnose or treat. Please do not act or refrain from acting based on anything you read, see, or hear on YBT, podcast or associated social media. Communicating with YBT via email, and/or social media does not form a therapeutic alliance. Melissa, operator of YBT, is unable to provide any therapeutic advice, treatment or feedback.
- Mandy and Melissa cover in the city and the Valley on Mandy's podcast 'Is this real life' with Mandy Slutsker
THANK YOU FOR LISTENING and for all the support!
Please follow ‘Is this Real Life’ with Mandy Slutsker and ‘Your Bish Therapist’ podcast; please give a 5-star comment & rating (it really helps!)
Please follow @mandyslutsker and @yourbishtherapist on Instagram and Patreon For full video (ad free, early release, full video & bonus content) visit YBT Patreon, Spreaker Supporters Club or YouTube
Patreon (Ad Free, Early Release, Full Video, Bonus Content) https://patreon.com/YourBishTherapist?utm_medium=unknown&utm_source=join_link&utm_campaign=creatorshare_creator&utm_content=copyLink
Apple Podcast (Ad Free): https://apple.co/3Mfskze
Spreaker Supporters club (Ad Free, Early Release): https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/your-bish-therapist--6065109/support
YouTube (Full Video): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCu8bmVPTlWANg5v7rGRJjow?subconfirmation=1
To find links to all YBT content: https://linktr.ee/yourbishtherapist
Brand Ambassador: www.Iamhumanthebrand.com for clothing with a purpose. Code BISH20 for 20% off purchase
Disclaimer: Posts are not intended to diagnose, treat or provide medical advice. Your Bish Therapist (YBT) is for entertainment and informational purposes only. The podcast, my opinions, and posts, are my own and are not associated with past or present employers, any organizations, Bravo TV, Grey Heart productions or any other television network. The information in YBT podcast and on its its social media is provided for general informational purposes only and is not intended to diagnose or treat. Please do not act or refrain from acting based on anything you read, see, or hear on YBT, podcast or associated social media. Communicating with YBT via email, and/or social media does not form a therapeutic alliance. Melissa, operator of YBT, is unable to provide any therapeutic advice, treatment or feedback.
- Why do we often choose partners that recreate the chaos we experienced in childhood? In this bite-sized episode, Melissa Reich exposes the shocking truths behind emotional neglect and its impact on adult relationships, drawing on her clinical expertise and the latest episode of Bravo’s The Valley. Dive deep as Melissa shares her rage reactions to the latest drama unfolding on *Next Gen New York City* and *The Valley*, dissecting how the characters’ backgrounds inform their choices. Melissa breaks down: The psychological implications of Nia’s upbringing and how it affects her partnership choices- The alarming patterns of emotional neglect that often manifest in adult life, revealing why we sometimes choose partners who can’t meet our needs. - The critical warning signs of toxic relationships highlighted in the season finale, emphasizing the need for self-awareness and reflection.
Join Melissa as she not only critiques the latest Bravo drama but also provides essential takeaways that resonate with anyone seeking to understand their relational patterns better. This episode is a must-listen for fans of pop culture and anyone interested in the intersection of psychology and relationships. A perfect listen for those ready to confront their emotional histories and break the cycle of chaos in their lives while having a bravo kiki.
THANK YOU FOR LISTENING and for all the support! Please follow Your Bish Therapist podcast; please give a 5-star comment & rating (it really helps!) Please follow @yourbishtherapist on Instagram and Patreon For full video (ad free, early release, full video & bonus content) visit YBT Patreon, Spreaker Supporters Club or YouTube
Patreon (Ad Free, Early Release, Full Video, Bonus Content) https://patreon.com/YourBishTherapist?utm_medium=unknown&utm_source=join_link&utm_campaign=creatorshare_creator&utm_content=copyLink
Apple Podcast (Ad Free): https://apple.co/3Mfskze
Spreaker Supporters club (Ad Free, Early Release): https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/your-bish-therapist--6065109/support
YouTube (Full Video): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCu8bmVPTlWANg5v7rGRJjow?subconfirmation=1
To find links to all YBT content: https://linktr.ee/yourbishtherapist
Brand Ambassador: www.Iamhumanthebrand.com for clothing with a purpose. Code BISH20 for 20% off purchase
Disclaimer: Posts are not intended to diagnose, treat or provide medical advice. Your Bish Therapist (YBT) is for entertainment and informational purposes only. The podcast, my opinions, and posts, are my own and are not associated with past or present employers, any organizations, Bravo TV, Grey Heart productions or any other television network. The information in YBT podcast and on its its social media is provided for general informational purposes only and is not intended to diagnose or treat. Please do not act or refrain from acting based on anything you read, see, or hear on YBT, podcast or associated social media. Communicating with YBT via email, and/or social media does not form a therapeutic alliance. Melissa, operator of YBT, is unable to provide any therapeutic advice, treatment or feedback.
- Dive into the hilarious chaos of friendship and therapy in this episode with your favorite trio, Melissa, Brady, and Lyndsay from Recap Rodeo! Ever wondered how to handle the ups and downs of social media scrutiny? This episode uncovers the raw, unfiltered truth behind as Melissa opens up about her recent social media retreat and the impact of negativity.
Join us as we dissect the latest drama in the Bravo universe, from the cringe-worthy antics of "In the City" to the shocking revelations about Amanda and West. You’ll discover what makes or breaks relationships in reality TV, and why room drama is a lazy plot device that needs to go. In a world where everyone is vying for attention, understanding the dynamics of social media and reality TV can empower you to navigate your own relationships with confidence.
Don’t miss out on the laughter, the insights, and the occasional chaos that makes this episode a must-listen! Perfect for anyone who loves a good laugh while diving into the serious side of friendships and reality TV – hit play and join the fun!
THANK YOU FOR LISTENING and for all the support!
Please follow Your Bish Therapist and Recap Rodeo podcast; please give a 5-star comment & rating (it really helps!)
Please follow @vanderpodrecaps, @recaprodeo and @yourbishtherapist on Instagram and Patreon For full video (ad free, early release, full video & bonus content) visit YBT Patreon, Spreaker Supporters Club or YouTube
Patreon (Ad Free, Early Release, Full Video, Bonus Content) https://patreon.com/YourBishTherapist?utm_medium=unknown&utm_source=join_link&utm_campaign=creatorshare_creator&utm_content=copyLink
Apple Podcast (Ad Free): https://apple.co/3Mfskze
Spreaker Supporters club (Ad Free, Early Release): https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/your-bish-therapist--6065109/support
YouTube (Full Video): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCu8bmVPTlWANg5v7rGRJjow?subconfirmation=1
To find links to all YBT content: https://linktr.ee/yourbishtherapist
Brand Ambassador: www.Iamhumanthebrand.com for clothing with a purpose. Code BISH20 for 20% off purchase
Disclaimer: Posts are not intended to diagnose, treat or provide medical advice. Your Bish Therapist (YBT) is for entertainment and informational purposes only. The podcast, my opinions, and posts, are my own and are not associated with past or present employers, any organizations, Bravo TV, Grey Heart productions or any other television network. The information in YBT podcast and on its its social media is provided for general informational purposes only and is not intended to diagnose or treat. Please do not act or refrain from acting based on anything you read, see, or hear on YBT, podcast or associated social media. Communicating with YBT via email, and/or social media does not form a therapeutic alliance. Melissa, operator of YBT, is unable to provide any therapeutic advice, treatment or feedback.
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About Your Bish Therapist
Melissa Reich, M.A. is a therapist turned pop culture enthusiast. Melissa earned a B.A. in Psychology and an M.A. in Clinical Psychology. Melissa provides clinical interpretations based on observable behaviors in the media, while building a community along the way. Welcome! Full video content can be viewed on @yourbishtherapist YouTube channel, Patreon and SpotifyDisclaimer: Posts are not intended to diagnose, treat or provide medical advice. Your Bish Therapist (YBT) is for entertainment and informational purposes only. The podcast, my opinions, and posts, are my own and are not associated with past or present employers, any organizations, Bravo TV, Grey Heart productions or any other television network. The information in YBT podcast and on its its social media is provided for general informational purposes only and is not intended to diagnose or treat. Please do not act or refrain from acting based on anything you read, see, or hear on YBT, podcast or associated social media. Communicating with YBT via email, and/or social media does not form a therapeutic alliance. Melissa, operator of YBT, is unable to provide any therapeutic advice, treatment or feedback.Become a supporter of this podcast: https://www.spreaker.com/podcast/your-bish-therapist--6065109/support.Podcast website
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