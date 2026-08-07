Why do we often choose partners that recreate the chaos we experienced in childhood? In this bite-sized episode, Melissa Reich exposes the shocking truths behind emotional neglect and its impact on adult relationships, drawing on her clinical expertise and the latest episode of Bravo’s The Valley. Dive deep as Melissa shares her rage reactions to the latest drama unfolding on *Next Gen New York City* and *The Valley*, dissecting how the characters’ backgrounds inform their choices. Melissa breaks down: The psychological implications of Nia’s upbringing and how it affects her partnership choices- The alarming patterns of emotional neglect that often manifest in adult life, revealing why we sometimes choose partners who can’t meet our needs. - The critical warning signs of toxic relationships highlighted in the season finale, emphasizing the need for self-awareness and reflection.

Join Melissa as she not only critiques the latest Bravo drama but also provides essential takeaways that resonate with anyone seeking to understand their relational patterns better. This episode is a must-listen for fans of pop culture and anyone interested in the intersection of psychology and relationships. A perfect listen for those ready to confront their emotional histories and break the cycle of chaos in their lives while having a bravo kiki.

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Disclaimer: Posts are not intended to diagnose, treat or provide medical advice. Your Bish Therapist (YBT) is for entertainment and informational purposes only. The podcast, my opinions, and posts, are my own and are not associated with past or present employers, any organizations, Bravo TV, Grey Heart productions or any other television network. The information in YBT podcast and on its its social media is provided for general informational purposes only and is not intended to diagnose or treat. Please do not act or refrain from acting based on anything you read, see, or hear on YBT, podcast or associated social media. Communicating with YBT via email, and/or social media does not form a therapeutic alliance. Melissa, operator of YBT, is unable to provide any therapeutic advice, treatment or feedback.