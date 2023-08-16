The Maiden Voyage of YBT podcast

Melissa shares her background (education and credentials) and plans for the podcast. This ep features a broad strokes discussion about Bethenny Frankel's "Reality Reckoning", including how this may apply to Rachel Leviss and what Carol Radziwill had to say about all! This episode was recorded prior to Bethenny's interview with Rachel Leviss…coincidental yet astounding! Subscribe to the podcast for more clairvoyant adjacent moments from YBT.