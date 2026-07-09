Welcome back to Bloodline Banter, where this week we somehow manage to turn a conversation about sleep scores into a full-blown debate over vodka, Chick-fil-A, and what we think Heaven's menu looks like. We kick things off comparing our Oura sleep scores before diving into our drinks of choice, why dirty martinis taste like salad dressing, and whether vodka sodas are actually enjoyable or just punishment in a glass. From there, Riley shares his latest weight loss struggles, we discuss emotional eating, Nashville life, and why we've both somehow managed to gain weight since moving here. Things quickly spiral into ranking cereals, arguing over the best DoorDash order, exposing Chick-fil-A's biggest mistakes, and explaining why the 8th Avenue location might need to be rebaptized. We also debate kale salads, grilled nuggets, cereal with bananas, rice cakes, and whether Wingstop is a healthy dinner or just another excuse to avoid cooking. Then, because this is Bloodline Banter, we take a sharp left turn into theology and imagine what the Last Supper in Heaven would actually look like. Fried chicken, collard greens, mashed potatoes, carrot cake, Hidden Valley Ranch, zero calories, and absolutely no guilt. We somehow end up talking about Adam and Eve, the Garden of Eden, and why Heaven might just have the greatest Sunday lunch of all time. We also chat about solo vacations, Netflix road trips, reality TV dreams, vlogging, grocery shopping addictions, Walmart sightings that should honestly require therapy, and why texting someone "we need to talk" before disappearing for eight hours should be considered emotional terrorism. Cousin Counsel also returns with a few listener situations that spark some strong opinions, questionable advice, and the kind of conversations that could probably start an argument at the family dinner table. If you've ever judged someone's drink order, gotten personally offended by soda water, wondered if Heaven serves mac and cheese, yelled at kids running wild through Walmart, or seriously questioned why anyone would buy groceries without scanning them first... this episode is for you. Thank you to these sponsors: Ziotics: Go to ziotics.com/banter and use code BANTER for 15% off your order. Olive App: Download the Olive App using the link below and start your 7-day free trial to scan your food, household products, and more. https://apps.apple.com/us/app/olive-food-cosmetic-scanner/id6739765789 Morgan and Morgan: If you’ve ever been injured, and need real legal help, you can check out Morgan & Morgan, America’s Largest Injury Law Firm. For more information, head to forthepeople.com/banter (http://forthepeople.com/bloodline). This is a paid advertisement. Cowboy Colostrum: Use code BANTER at checkout for 25% off your entire order or visit cowboycolostrum.com/banter. LET'S GET SOCIAL: Bloodline Banter: Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/bloodlinebanterofficial/ TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@bloodlinebanterofficial/ Snapchat - https://www.snapchat.com/@bloodlinebanter Email - team@bloodlinebanterofficial.com Landon Mauk: Snapchat - https://www.snapchat.com/Landonmauk Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/itslandonmauk/ TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/Landon.mauk Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/landonmauk/ Riley Mitchell: Snapchat - https://www.snapchat.com/@rileygmitchell3 Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/realrileymitchell/ TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@rileygmitchell Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61562003576933 YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@realrileymitchell