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Bloodline Banter

2M Media Group
ComedySociety & Culture
Bloodline Banter
Latest episode

25 episodes

  • Bloodline Banter

    Shadrach, Meshach, and the Billy Goat

    07/09/2026 | 56 mins.
    Welcome back to Bloodline Banter, where this week we’re sweating like rotisserie chickens, arguing that Dolly Parton may have outdone Buc-ee’s, and trying to solve the mystery of why someone’s charcoal-coated ground beef landed on Riley’s apartment windowsill.

    We spiral into Southern heat that’ll make you question your deodorant, Landon’s solo beach trip complete with shark sightings and fake IDs, the app that’s judging everything in our grocery carts, and the people risking their lives for proposals and world records because apparently a normal hobby isn’t enough. We also catch up on Gus and Coco before diving into another round of absolute chaos.

    Then we tackle your unhinged submissions, including whether a phone dropped in a porta-potty is worth saving, a workplace crush that could end in disaster, and the single most disgusting roommate story we’ve ever heard involving a toothbrush.

    If you’ve ever walked outside in the South and immediately started sweating in places you didn’t know could sweat, had your thighs fighting for their lives in the humidity, or questioned every decision that led you to leave the air conditioning… this episode is for you.

    Thank you to these sponsors:

    Amble Health:  Curious about NAD+ therapy? Learn more through a convenient online consultation with a licensed healthcare provider. If prescribed, treatment is shipped directly to your door. Visit https://joinamble.com/ to see if NAD+ therapy may be right for you.

    Olive App: Download the Olive App using the link below and start your 7-day free trial to scan your food, household products, and more.

    https://apps.apple.com/us/app/olive-food-cosmetic-scanner/id6739765789

    Olive: Food & Cosmetic Scanner

    Morgan and Morgan: If you’ve ever been injured, and need real legal help, you can check out Morgan & Morgan, America’s Largest Injury Law Firm. For more information, head to forthepeople.com/banter (http://forthepeople.com/bloodline). This is a paid advertisement

    Cowboy Colostrum: Use code BANTER at checkout for 25% off your entire order or visit http://cowboycolostrum.com/banter.

     

    LET'S GET SOCIAL:

    Bloodline Banter:

    Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/bloodlinebanterofficial/

    TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@bloodlinebanterofficial/

    Snapchat - https://www.snapchat.com/@bloodlinebanter

    Email - mailto:team@bloodlinebanterofficial.com

    Landon Mauk:

    Snapchat - https://www.snapchat.com/Landonmauk

    Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/itslandonmauk/

    TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@Landon.mauk

    Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/landonmauk/

    Riley Mitchell:

    Snapchat - https://www.snapchat.com/Rileygmitchell3

    Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/realrileymitchell/

    TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/Rileygmitchell

    Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61562003576933

    YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@realrileymitchell
  • Bloodline Banter

    The Last Supper Better Have Fried Chicken

    07/02/2026 | 57 mins.
    Welcome back to Bloodline Banter, where this week we somehow manage to turn a conversation about sleep scores into a full-blown debate over vodka, Chick-fil-A, and what we think Heaven's menu looks like. We kick things off comparing our Oura sleep scores before diving into our drinks of choice, why dirty martinis taste like salad dressing, and whether vodka sodas are actually enjoyable or just punishment in a glass. From there, Riley shares his latest weight loss struggles, we discuss emotional eating, Nashville life, and why we've both somehow managed to gain weight since moving here. Things quickly spiral into ranking cereals, arguing over the best DoorDash order, exposing Chick-fil-A's biggest mistakes, and explaining why the 8th Avenue location might need to be rebaptized. We also debate kale salads, grilled nuggets, cereal with bananas, rice cakes, and whether Wingstop is a healthy dinner or just another excuse to avoid cooking. Then, because this is Bloodline Banter, we take a sharp left turn into theology and imagine what the Last Supper in Heaven would actually look like. Fried chicken, collard greens, mashed potatoes, carrot cake, Hidden Valley Ranch, zero calories, and absolutely no guilt. We somehow end up talking about Adam and Eve, the Garden of Eden, and why Heaven might just have the greatest Sunday lunch of all time. We also chat about solo vacations, Netflix road trips, reality TV dreams, vlogging, grocery shopping addictions, Walmart sightings that should honestly require therapy, and why texting someone "we need to talk" before disappearing for eight hours should be considered emotional terrorism. Cousin Counsel also returns with a few listener situations that spark some strong opinions, questionable advice, and the kind of conversations that could probably start an argument at the family dinner table. If you've ever judged someone's drink order, gotten personally offended by soda water, wondered if Heaven serves mac and cheese, yelled at kids running wild through Walmart, or seriously questioned why anyone would buy groceries without scanning them first... this episode is for you. Thank you to these sponsors: Ziotics: Go to ziotics.com/banter and use code BANTER for 15% off your order. Olive App: Download the Olive App using the link below and start your 7-day free trial to scan your food, household products, and more. https://apps.apple.com/us/app/olive-food-cosmetic-scanner/id6739765789 Morgan and Morgan: If you’ve ever been injured, and need real legal help, you can check out Morgan & Morgan, America’s Largest Injury Law Firm. For more information, head to forthepeople.com/banter (http://forthepeople.com/bloodline). This is a paid advertisement. Cowboy Colostrum: Use code BANTER at checkout for 25% off your entire order or visit cowboycolostrum.com/banter. LET'S GET SOCIAL: Bloodline Banter: Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/bloodlinebanterofficial/ TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@bloodlinebanterofficial/ Snapchat - https://www.snapchat.com/@bloodlinebanter Email - team@bloodlinebanterofficial.com Landon Mauk: Snapchat - https://www.snapchat.com/Landonmauk Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/itslandonmauk/ TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/Landon.mauk Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/landonmauk/ Riley Mitchell: Snapchat - https://www.snapchat.com/@rileygmitchell3 Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/realrileymitchell/ TikTok - https://www.tiktok.com/@rileygmitchell Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61562003576933 YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/@realrileymitchell
  • Bloodline Banter

    Some Things You Don’t Buy Used

    06/25/2026 | 59 mins.
    This episode starts with our sleep scores and somehow spirals into childhood illnesses, public school memories, and why Southern people can turn a double-wide into a luxury estate with enough porch additions and Home Depot lumber. We also relive some of our finest moments, including getting kicked out of Lowe's after making announcements over the intercom, debating whether private school kids are "kettle cooked," and questioning why Apple keeps making us buy charging blocks separately. Things only get more unhinged from there. We discuss the absolute horror of used sex toys being sold on Facebook Marketplace, traumatic dentist experiences, root canals, veneers, and why Landon was once threatened with a straitjacket at the dentist's office. Then we tackle the important issues: could you survive being vegan for a year? Were mosquitoes actually on Noah's Ark? Did God create cows specifically so we could enjoy filet mignon? And why does chunky peanut butter feel like a personal attack? Plus, we talk flip-flops, Southern church culture, weight loss journeys, Royal Caribbean buffets, and put each other through another round of Bloodline Brain Check that proves we might not actually be smarter than fifth graders. And of course, Cousin Counsel is back with relationship dilemmas involving secret subscriptions, social media insecurities, and engagement FOMO. If you've ever played on the display kitchens at Lowe's, lived with a junk drawer that won't close, or questioned why anyone would buy a used pelvic massager online… this episode is for you. Go to shopremi.com/BANTER and use code BANTER at checkout for 50% off with Remi Club Subscribe & Save.  Cowboy Colostrum: Use code BANTER at checkout for 25% off your entire order or visit cowboycolostrum.com/banter LETS GET SOCIAL: Bloodline Banter: Instagram - (https://www.instagram.com/bloodlinebanterofficial/) Tiktok - (https://www.tiktok.com/@bloodlinebanterofficial/) Snapchat - (https://www.snapchat.com/@bloodlinebanter) Email - (team@bloodlinebanterofficial.com) Landon Mauk: Snapchat - (https://www.snapchat.com/Landonmauk) Instagram - (https://www.instagram.com/itslandonmauk/) Tiktok - (https://www.tiktok.com/Landon.mauk) Facebook - (https://www.facebook.com/landonmauk/) Riley Mitchell: Snapchat - (https://www.snapchat.com/@rileygmitchell3) Instagram - (https://www.instagram.com/realrileymitchell/) Tiktok - (https://www.tiktok.com/@rileygmitchell) Facebook - (https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61562003576933)
  • Bloodline Banter

    Y'all Better Start Praying

    06/18/2026 | 45 mins.
    Welcome back to Bloodline Banter! This week, we're catching up after another weekend on the road and discussing the realities of traveling across the South, from long-haul road trips and festival crowds to the point where you finally decide you're too old to spend fourteen hours in a vehicle. We recap our time at Rock the Country, share some of the more interesting characters we encountered along the way, and debate whether there is any destination worth driving to when an airplane is an option.

    We also get into apartment life and the never-ending battle of trying to make a place feel like home. Landon has decided it's time for a complete redesign and has become convinced he can transform his apartment into a classic old-money masterpiece with the help of ChatGPT, while Riley remains unconvinced that a few brass accents and vintage photos can save some of the decorating choices currently hanging on the walls.

    Along the way, we tackle modern tipping culture and where the line should actually be drawn, discuss the strange ways people choose to help others, and dive into some of the uniquely Southern phrases and pronunciations that make absolutely no sense but somehow still survive generation after generation. We also debate whether the average person could actually land a commercial airplane during an emergency, why some people seem far too confident in skills they definitely do not possess, and how social media has convinced everyone they're an expert on everything.

    As always, things spiral into conversations about relationships, family dynamics, personal boundaries, and the kinds of situations that make you question what is going on in the world. From shocking dating revelations and relationship timelines to stories that will leave you genuinely speechless, this episode covers a little bit of everything.

    We wrap things up by talking about future plans, major purchases, and the dangerous combination of having access to the internet and enough confidence to convince yourself you need a brand-new vehicle immediately.

    If you've ever survived a miserable road trip, questioned modern tipping culture, attempted to redecorate your apartment, met someone who was way too confident in their abilities, or heard a story that made you stop and say "there is absolutely no way," this episode is for you.

    SPONSORS:

    ZBiotics: Go to zbiotics.com/BANTER to learn more and get 15% off your first order when you use BANTER at checkout.

    Olive App: Download the Olive App to claim your 7-day FREE trial! https://apps.apple.com/us/app/olive-holistic-food-scanner/id6739765789
  • Bloodline Banter

    Everyone is Replaceable (ft. Abby Lee Miller)

    06/11/2026 | 39 mins.
    Welcome back to Bloodline Banter! This week, we're joined by the one and only Abby Lee Miller, and from the moment she sits down, the conversation goes completely off the rails.

    Abby gives us a major life update, talks about what she's been up to since television, shares her thoughts on some of her former dancers, and opens up about recent health developments. We also dive into the realities of life after Dance Moms, what people still get wrong about her, and what's next for her moving forward.

    Of course, Landon wastes absolutely no time asking Abby how fast her wheelchair goes and immediately compares it to a Bugatti, which somehow launches us into one of the funniest conversations of the episode. Abby also relentlessly roasts Riley and Landon for never seeing a Broadway show, questions our life choices, and proves she's still every bit as outspoken as you'd expect.

    If you've ever watched Dance Moms, wondered what happened after the cameras stopped rolling, love hearing stories you won't get anywhere else, or just enjoy listening to two idiots get roasted by Abby Lee Miller, this episode is for you.

    Disclaimer: Due to an unexpected technical issue, the video portion of this episode ends about halfway through. The full episode audio is available and uninterrupted.

    SPONSORS: Cowboy Colostrum: Use code BANTER at checkout for 25% off your entire order or visit cowboycolostrum.com/banter. FUM: Visit https://tryfum.com/bloodline and use code BLOODLINE to receive a free gift with your Journey Pack.

     

    SUBMIT YOUR STORIES / COUSIN COUNSEL: team@bloodlinebanterofficial.com

    Bloodline Banter: Instagram - ( / bloodlinebanterofficial ) Tiktok - ( / bloodlinebanterofficial ) Snapchat - ( / @bloodlinebanter ) Email - (team@bloodlinebanterofficial.com) Landon Mauk: Snapchat - ( / @landonmauk ) Instagram - ( / itslandonmauk ) Tiktok - ( / landon.mauk ) Facebook - ( / landonmauk ) Riley Mitchell: Snapchat - ( / @rileygmitchell3 ) Instagram - ( / realrileymitchell ) Tiktok - ( / rileygmitchell ) Facebook - (https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?...)
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