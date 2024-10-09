EXTRA: Close Encounters w/ Derrick from MEGA64!

On the same day new UFO footage dropped, we got to talk to Derrick from Mega64! Obviously we had to get his live-reaction! To THIS! We also talked about the best horror moments in Mega64 history, what its like being a creator in 2024, creepy comics, and so. much. more. Make sure you check out Mega64 on YouTube & Patreon, and check out Derrick's new horror comic FOBIA!