He's "America's favorite serial killer!"
DEXTER is a melodramatic thriller series, with REALLY inventive murderers...and you KNOW we like a grim detective story. With "Dexter: Original Sin" coming out, we decided to look back at the beginning of the franchise.
The Ice Truck Killer likes to freeze his victims...but is this show still cool, or has it gone bad?
[YouTube Version]
[Sources & links]
Get this episode AD-FREE on Patreon, along with our exclusive podcast The Netherworld Dispatch!
Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.
Watch on YouTube.
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and ...X?
For more, cruise through our LINKS
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:19:16
368: Monstrous Mascots
What do the Jolly Green Giant and The Pillsbury Doughboy have in common?
We think we could EAT THEM!
But The Michelin Man and McDonald's infamous Grimace? HANDS OFF.
Don't even get us STARTED on "The Freakies." WHAT ARE THEY?
Mascots? Monsters!
[YouTube Version]
[Sources & links]
Get this episode AD-FREE on Patreon, along with our exclusive podcast The Netherworld Dispatch!
Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.
Watch on YouTube.
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and ...X?
For more, cruise through our LINKS
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:18:07
367: Four Urban Legends...Are They True?!
HAPPY BLACK FRIDAY! It’s time for FOUR creepy URBAN LEGENDS!
We haven’t done this since GTTU 356. It’s been too long!
The Frozen Hill People are a great life hack!
The Fresno Nightcrawler is…humanoid?
The Ghost of Kyiv is more important than we treated it.
The Goatman is Batman’s biggest foe.
Happy Thanksgiving! Happy Black Friday! Happy birthday to Krissy!!!
Oh, also follow us on BLUESKY! GTTUPod, ChillinKristen, TheMythTraveler!
[YouTube Version]
[Sources & links]
Get this episode AD-FREE on Patreon, along with our exclusive podcast The Netherworld Dispatch!
Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.
Watch on YouTube.
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and ...X?
For more, cruise through our LINKS
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:07:29
366: Coneheads
France! They come from France!
The Coneheads are aliens trying to blend in on earth. They're...not doing a great job.
More importantly, Dan Aykroyd seems to really believe in them!
So now we believe in them too.
But is this movie any good?
[YouTube Version]
[Sources & links]
Get this episode AD-FREE on Patreon, along with our exclusive podcast The Netherworld Dispatch!
Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.
Watch on YouTube.
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and ...X?
For more, cruise through our LINKS
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
--------
1:21:58
EXTRA: Close Encounters w/ Derrick from MEGA64!
On the same day new UFO footage dropped, we got to talk to Derrick from Mega64!
Obviously we had to get his live-reaction! To THIS!
We also talked about the best horror moments in Mega64 history, what its like being a creator in 2024, creepy comics, and so. much. more.
Make sure you check out Mega64 on YouTube & Patreon, and check out Derrick's new horror comic FOBIA!
[YouTube Version]
[Sources & links]
Get this episode AD-FREE on Patreon, along with our exclusive podcast The Netherworld Dispatch!
Listen on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.
Watch on YouTube.
Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, and ...X?
For more, cruise through our LINKS
Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
Creepy pop culture! The paranormal! Horror movies!
Every week, siblings Kristen and Will have light-hearted convos about dark stuff. Listen for urban legends, haunted places, and stupid humor from two millennials who've seen Scream one thousand times and love ghost stories (even though they're not always sure an actual ghost is involved).
It's audio comfort food for fellow horror nerds and curious scaredy cats alike.