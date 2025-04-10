Arab Minds, Global Impact: The Scientific Legacy That Shaped Our World

Send us a text“Imagine a World Without Science” In this special episode of Chatting with Slava the Jordanian on Mindset Mastery Media, Dr. Slava sits down with her husband, Dr. Ihab, to explore the incredible legacy of Arab contributions to science.Have you ever stopped to think about where it all began? Ancient civilizations across Mesopotamia, Egypt, and the Arabian Peninsula shaped fields like mathematics, medicine, and astronomy. They introduced the concept of zero, built the earliest hospitals and medical schools, and pioneered groundbreaking astronomical discoveries.The Golden Age of Islam ushered in a wave of translations, observatories, and revolutionary advances—spanning chemistry, physics, and optics—that formed the building blocks of modern scientific progress. From the smartphones we use to the modern medical breakthroughs that save lives, so many of our daily conveniences and life-saving technologies owe their origins to Arab scholars and innovators.Join Dr. Slava and Dr. Ihab as they pay tribute to these trailblazers, shining a light on the fascinating history that underpins so much of the science we know today. Tune in to reflect on a world shaped by these bold scholars—and celebrate the remarkable heritage that continues to guide future innovations.Support the showStay Connected and Join the Conversation! We want to hear from you! Connect with Dr. Slava Al-Nabulsi and be part of the Chatting with Slava the Jordanian community:📸 Follow Slava: @slava_como for personal insights, stories, and inspiration.💼 Support Empowerment: @jordanian.women.entrepreneurs – celebrating and uplifting ambitious women.🦷 Smile with Us: @greenwooddentalpartners – bringing bright smiles to every face. 👉 Engage with us by:💬 Sharing your thoughts on the episode in the comments or DMs.📲 Tagging us in your posts and stories.🔗 Sharing the podcast with your friends and family. Let’s grow, inspire, and empower together! 🌟 #ChattingWithSlava