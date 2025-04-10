Redefining Femininity & Finding Love: My Journey from Arranged Marriages to an Unlimited Mindset
In this deeply personal solo episode of Chatting with Slava the Jordanian, Dr. Slava opens her heart and shares her powerful story as an American Jordanian immigrant who broke away from cultural expectations to define her own path.After escaping three arranged marriages in pursuit of her dream profession, Dr. Slava reflects on what it meant to revise her belief system, embrace an unlimited mindset, and trust her inner voice to find not just success—but true love and the right life partner.She also sheds light on the important distinction between arranged marriage and forced marriage, offering her unique perspective on how culture, intuition, and self-worth intersect when making life-altering decisions.Tune in for heartfelt lessons on womanhood, courage, and the power of honoring your truth.Support the showStay Connected and Join the Conversation! We want to hear from you! Connect with Dr. Slava Al-Nabulsi and be part of the Chatting with Slava the Jordanian community:📸 Follow Slava: @slava_como for personal insights, stories, and inspiration.💼 Support Empowerment: @jordanian.women.entrepreneurs – celebrating and uplifting ambitious women.🦷 Smile with Us: @greenwooddentalpartners – bringing bright smiles to every face. 👉 Engage with us by:💬 Sharing your thoughts on the episode in the comments or DMs.📲 Tagging us in your posts and stories.🔗 Sharing the podcast with your friends and family. Let's grow, inspire, and empower together! 🌟 #ChattingWithSlava
Arab Minds, Global Impact: The Scientific Legacy That Shaped Our World
"Imagine a World Without Science" In this special episode of Chatting with Slava the Jordanian on Mindset Mastery Media, Dr. Slava sits down with her husband, Dr. Ihab, to explore the incredible legacy of Arab contributions to science.Have you ever stopped to think about where it all began? Ancient civilizations across Mesopotamia, Egypt, and the Arabian Peninsula shaped fields like mathematics, medicine, and astronomy. They introduced the concept of zero, built the earliest hospitals and medical schools, and pioneered groundbreaking astronomical discoveries.The Golden Age of Islam ushered in a wave of translations, observatories, and revolutionary advances—spanning chemistry, physics, and optics—that formed the building blocks of modern scientific progress. From the smartphones we use to the modern medical breakthroughs that save lives, so many of our daily conveniences and life-saving technologies owe their origins to Arab scholars and innovators.Join Dr. Slava and Dr. Ihab as they pay tribute to these trailblazers, shining a light on the fascinating history that underpins so much of the science we know today. Tune in to reflect on a world shaped by these bold scholars—and celebrate the remarkable heritage that continues to guide future innovations.
Discovering Palestinian Intellect Series Premiere: Educated, Empowered, Unstoppable
In this powerful ninth episode of Chatting with Slava the Jordanian, Dr. Slava and her co-host JD Youssef launch a deeply personal and inspiring new series titled "Discovering Palestinian Intellect"—a tribute to the brilliance, resilience, and core values of Palestinian minds.With Dr. Slava's own heritage rooted in Palestine through her father, this series holds special meaning as it explores the foundational belief systems and cultural strengths that have helped Palestinians rise above decades of adversity and displacement.Drawing from Anne Irfan's article, "The World's Best Educated Refugees" (Columbia University Press Blog, August 23, 2023), the conversation highlights the extraordinary commitment to education, self-empowerment, and identity preservation within the Palestinian diaspora.This episode is more than a discussion—it's a recognition of a people who have mastered an unlimited mindset by eliminating limiting beliefs. Join us as we begin uncovering and celebrating the intellectual legacy and contributions of Palestinian thinkers worldwide.
From Egypt with Love—A Story of Triumph & Resilience 🇪🇬
At just two years old, Dr. Ihab M. Abdelrehim embarked on a life-changing journey when his parents left everything they knew in Egypt to build a future in the United States. Their sacrifice set the foundation for a story filled with struggle, perseverance, and success.In this powerful episode of Chatting with Slava the Jordanian, Dr. Slava sits down with Dr. Ihab to explore:✅ The cultural struggles, discrimination, and prejudice he faced growing up✅ How he turned adversity into opportunity on his journey to success✅ The belief systems, mindset shifts, and tools that helped him overcome challenges✅ His rise to becoming a renowned scientist, entrepreneur, and model of immigrant successDr. Ihab's story is a testament to resilience, determination, and never giving up on your dreams. Tune in for an inspiring conversation that honors his journey, his parents' sacrifices, and the power of an unlimited mindset.🎧 Listen now: www.chattingwithstj.buzzsprout.com💬 Tag an immigrant whose story deserves to be told! ⬇️
Navigating Cairo’s Organized Chaos—My Egyptian Journey with Dr. Slava
In this captivating solo episode of Chatting with Slava the Jordanian, Dr. Slava takes listeners on a deeply personal journey through her first visit to North Africa, specifically Egypt. She shares her experiences of navigating the vibrant yet chaotic streets of Cairo, where life flows through a unique rhythm of organized chaos.Dr. Slava delves into the resilient Egyptian mindset—a remarkable ability to find joy and purpose despite the daily challenges they face. Through her keen observations, she explores how Egyptians champion life with optimism, resourcefulness, and an unwavering spirit.In this heartfelt narrative, Dr. Slava also opens up about her personal connection to Egypt, including the emotional journey of fulfilling her in-laws' dying wishes. She weaves together rich cultural insights with her own Egypt stories, painting a vivid picture of a land that holds both historical grandeur and intimate, personal memories.This episode is a soulful reflection on identity, resilience, and the power of cultural experiences, offering listeners a unique glimpse into Egypt's heart and the life lessons Dr. Slava gained from her journey.
Welcome to Chatting with Slava the Jordanian! This podcast dives into the fascinating world of immigrant entrepreneurship. Each week, Dr. Slava Shaker Al-Nabulsi, an immigrant entrepreneur herself, brings you inspiring stories of resilience, determination, and success.Join us as we uncover the mindset that empowers immigrants to overcome barriers, break limiting beliefs, and achieve their dreams. Featuring captivating interviews with immigrant entrepreneurs and expert advice, this podcast is your go-to resource for navigating challenges and thriving in new environments.Tune in for insightful discussions, practical tips, and motivational stories that celebrate the diversity and strength of immigrant experiences.Join us weekly to Master an Unlimited Mindset by Eliminating Limited Beliefs.