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135 episodes
- In this episode, Jimmy Casas explores the hidden cost of hustle culture and shares practical ways to replace constant busyness with intentional leadership that creates lasting impact.
Key Takeaways From Episode 133
Exhaustion is often caused by constant reaction rather than intentional leadership.
Busyness and effectiveness are not the same thing.
The Pause creates space to think before acting.
Great leaders ask better questions before making decisions.
One intentional pause can change the direction of an entire day.
Leadership isn't about reacting faster. It's about responding with greater purpose.
- In this engaging interview, Dr. Tiffany Bone shares her inspiring journey through education, leadership challenges, and personal growth. Discover her insights on building effective teams, maintaining work-life balance, and the transformative power of education.
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About The Interview Chair
Are you an educator who is currently feeling overwhelmed, exhausted, or wondering if you can continue to do this work? Visualize yourself back in the interview chair. You were genuine, sincere and full of passion. You convinced a group of people that you were the best person for the job and you believed it. That is the real you. Join Jimmy Casas, educator, speaker, and best-selling author as he takes you back to the interview chair to remind you of why you wanted to become an educator. If you are ready to reflect on the role you play in impacting the culture and climate in your school, this podcast is for you!Podcast website
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