Responding to Student Behaviors
In this episode, Jimmy reminds us that student misbehavior is a form of communication and information. We know that layered beneath a story is always another story ready to be told and the information from these stories can help us determine what a student is feeling and what it is they are truly trying to communicate.
6/4/2023
14:23
Episode 20: Ditch Those Anonymous Surveys
In this episode, I share my thoughts on what I believe to be one of the biggest culture killers on school campuses across the country - the Anonymous Survey. Listen to hear my thoughts on how we can get better results and cultivate a healthier culture through face-to-face interviews.
5/21/2023
13:47
Episode 19: Addressing Underperformance
May is often the month when summative evaluations are given to staff. This can be challenging when we must address staff not meeting our expectations. If you find these moments contentious, then maybe following a more effective process will help. In this episode, Jimmy shares 12 Ways to Address Underperformance.
5/14/2023
14:24
Episode 18: Building Community
Every time we bring a group of people together, it is an opportunity to build community. Human connection is critical in our work as educators if we aspire to create a sense of belonging for every school community member. In this episode, I share my perspective on why building a community should be intentional and provide practical examples of how we can do this.
5/7/2023
13:34
Episode 17: Are Parents Really Crazy?
In this episode, Jimmy shares his thoughts on how to deal with parents who are upset with a staff member, the school, or the system in general and challenges us to think differently so we don't label them as crazy.
Are you an educator who is currently feeling overwhelmed, exhausted, or wondering if you can continue to do this work? Visualize yourself back in the interview chair. You were genuine, sincere and full of passion. You convinced a group of people that you were the best person for the job and you believed it. That is the real you. Join Jimmy Casas, educator, speaker, and best-selling author as he takes you back to the interview chair to remind you of why you wanted to become an educator. If you are ready to reflect on the role you play in impacting the culture and climate in your school, this podcast is for you!