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The Interview Chair

Jimmy Casas
Education
The Interview Chair
Latest episode

135 episodes

  • The Interview Chair

    Episode 135: Clarify with Focus

    08/02/2026 | 14 mins.
    In this episode, we talk about why decision fatigue builds, why "one priority" beats a packed to-do list, and how to tell what's actually yours to carry this year.
  • The Interview Chair

    Episode 134: How Healthy Is Your Team?

    07/26/2026 | 15 mins.
    In this episode, Jimmy discusses the components of a High-Performing Team Self-Assessment and how to use it to check the pulse of your team before the new year begins.
  • The Interview Chair

    Episode 133: Why Leaders Stay Exhausted

    07/22/2026 | 11 mins.
    In this episode, Jimmy Casas explores the hidden cost of hustle culture and shares practical ways to replace constant busyness with intentional leadership that creates lasting impact.

    Key Takeaways From Episode 133

    Exhaustion is often caused by constant reaction rather than intentional leadership.

    Busyness and effectiveness are not the same thing.

    The Pause creates space to think before acting.

    Great leaders ask better questions before making decisions.

    One intentional pause can change the direction of an entire day.

    Leadership isn't about reacting faster. It's about responding with greater purpose.
  • The Interview Chair

    Episode 132: The Leadership Mirror

    07/07/2026 | 20 mins.
    In this episode, Jimmy shares his insights on the power of self-reflection, modeling, and the role everyone's behavior plays in shaping the culture of an entire system.
  • The Interview Chair

    Episode 131: Lead Like You Are in a Job Interview

    06/08/2026 | 42 mins.
    In this engaging interview, Dr. Tiffany Bone shares her inspiring journey through education, leadership challenges, and personal growth. Discover her insights on building effective teams, maintaining work-life balance, and the transformative power of education.
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About The Interview Chair
Are you an educator who is currently feeling overwhelmed, exhausted, or wondering if you can continue to do this work? Visualize yourself back in the interview chair. You were genuine, sincere and full of passion. You convinced a group of people that you were the best person for the job and you believed it. That is the real you. Join Jimmy Casas, educator, speaker, and best-selling author as he takes you back to the interview chair to remind you of why you wanted to become an educator. If you are ready to reflect on the role you play in impacting the culture and climate in your school, this podcast is for you!
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Education

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