Transformed with Dr. Greg Gifford

Transformed with Dr. Greg Gifford

Podcast Transformed with Dr. Greg Gifford
Podcast Transformed with Dr. Greg Gifford

Transformed with Dr. Greg Gifford

Gospel Partners Media
Transformed is the podcast where anxiety, loneliness, depression, and fear, meet the Bible. If you struggle with emotional issues in any way, you won’t want to ... More
Transformed is the podcast where anxiety, loneliness, depression, and fear, meet the Bible. If you struggle with emotional issues in any way, you won’t want to ... More

Available Episodes

  • Uprooting Anger Part Two
    So, you've recognized that you have an anger problem. Now what? Join Dr. Greg Gifford for Part Two of Uprooting Anger as he shares practical, biblical insights to confront, uproot, and even overcome anger; and guide you toward a more peaceful and God-honoring life.
    4/15/2023
    25:58
  • Uprooting Anger Part One
    This week join Dr. Greg Gifford as he tackles the root causes of your wrath and learn how to replace it with peace and patience through biblical wisdom.
    4/8/2023
    25:07
  • Biblical Clarity on Anxiety Part Two
    Dr. Gifford offers practical solutions to curb your worries and help you transform from being a little too care-free into a more focused, spiritually grounded believer!
    4/1/2023
    25:07
  • Biblical Clarity on Anxiety Part One
    Join Dr. Greg Gifford this week as he unveils the Bible's wisdom on anxiety, helping you distinguish between healthy concern and excessive worry.
    3/25/2023
    24:51
  • Habits Part Two
    How would others describe you? Kind and considerate or rude and condescending? In this episode, Dr. Gifford continues to examine the effects of our habits.
    3/18/2023
    30:24

About Transformed with Dr. Greg Gifford

Transformed is the podcast where anxiety, loneliness, depression, and fear, meet the Bible. If you struggle with emotional issues in any way, you won’t want to miss Dr. Gifford apply the Bible to your issues that will not just surprise and shock you, but it will actually HELP you.
