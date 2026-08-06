Transformed with Dr. Greg Gifford

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187 episodes
- Is modern self-care helping you glorify God—or quietly making life revolve around yourself? Dr. Greg Gifford examines the explosive growth of the wellness industry, exposes its underlying promises, and explains why Christians need a biblical framework for caring for their bodies. Learn the difference between self-focused self-care and faithful stewardship that honors Christ.
Transformed Podcast Episode 188 | August 06, 2026
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Transformed would not be possible without the financial support of our Gospel Partners.
If you would like to support Transformed we would be extremely grateful. VISIT https://fortisinstitute.org/donate/
If you are already a Gospel Partner we couldn’t be more thankful for you if we tried!
- Are you controlling your anger—or is your anger quietly controlling you? Dr. Greg Gifford examines the difference between righteous and sinful anger and why Christians can be dangerously quick to justify their own reactions. Learn how trusting God’s patience and perfect justice can change what happens when you feel disrespected, wronged, or pushed too far.
Transformed Podcast Episode 187 | July 30, 2026
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Thanks for listening!
Transformed would not be possible without the financial support of our Gospel Partners.
If you would like to support Transformed we would be extremely grateful. VISIT https://fortisinstitute.org/donate/
If you are already a Gospel Partner we couldn’t be more thankful for you if we tried!
- Anxiety may feel unavoidable, but what if managing the symptoms keeps you from confronting the deeper spiritual problem? Dr. Greg Gifford explains why your view of God’s sovereignty, goodness, and fatherly care can radically reshape the way you respond to worry. Discover the biblical categories that can help you stop being ruled by anxiety and start trusting the God who knows exactly what you need.
Transformed Podcast Episode 186 | July 23, 2026
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Thanks for listening!
Transformed would not be possible without the financial support of our Gospel Partners.
If you would like to support Transformed we would be extremely grateful. VISIT https://fortisinstitute.org/donate/
If you are already a Gospel Partner we couldn’t be more thankful for you if we tried!
- Loneliness isn't always solved by finding more people—it often reveals a deeper spiritual need. Dr. Greg Gifford explains why God's grace, steadfast love, and presence satisfy the heart in ways that human relationships never can. If you've felt isolated, disconnected, or forgotten, you'll discover where lasting hope is actually found.
Transformed Podcast Episode 185 | July 16, 2026
___
Thanks for listening!
Transformed would not be possible without the financial support of our Gospel Partners.
If you would like to support Transformed we would be extremely grateful. VISIT https://fortisinstitute.org/donate/
If you are already a Gospel Partner we couldn’t be more thankful for you if we tried!
- Church hurt is real—but it doesn't have to control your life. Dr. Greg Gifford explains why becoming harder to offend doesn't start with tougher skin, but with a deeper understanding of God's character and His unchanging love. If you're struggling with betrayal, disappointment, or relational pain, this conversation points you toward lasting biblical hope instead of temporary relief.
Transformed Podcast Episode 184 | July 09, 2026
___
Thanks for listening!
Transformed would not be possible without the financial support of our Gospel Partners.
If you would like to support Transformed we would be extremely grateful. VISIT https://fortisinstitute.org/donate/
If you are already a Gospel Partner we couldn’t be more thankful for you if we tried!
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About Transformed with Dr. Greg Gifford
Transformed is the podcast where anxiety, loneliness, depression, and fear, meet the Bible. If you struggle with emotional issues in any way, you won’t want to miss Dr. Gifford apply the Bible to your issues that will not just surprise and shock you, but it will actually HELP you.Podcast website
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