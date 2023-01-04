Transformed with Dr. Greg Gifford

Transformed is the podcast where anxiety, loneliness, depression, and fear, meet the Bible. If you struggle with emotional issues in any way, you won’t want to ... More
Uprooting Anger Part Two
So, you've recognized that you have an anger problem. Now what? Join Dr. Greg Gifford for Part Two of Uprooting Anger as he shares practical, biblical insights to confront, uproot, and even overcome anger; and guide you toward a more peaceful and God-honoring life.
4/15/2023
25:58
Uprooting Anger Part One
This week join Dr. Greg Gifford as he tackles the root causes of your wrath and learn how to replace it with peace and patience through biblical wisdom.
4/8/2023
25:07
Biblical Clarity on Anxiety Part Two
Dr. Gifford offers practical solutions to curb your worries and help you transform from being a little too care-free into a more focused, spiritually grounded believer!
4/1/2023
25:07
Biblical Clarity on Anxiety Part One
Join Dr. Greg Gifford this week as he unveils the Bible's wisdom on anxiety, helping you distinguish between healthy concern and excessive worry.
3/25/2023
24:51
Habits Part Two
How would others describe you? Kind and considerate or rude and condescending? In this episode, Dr. Gifford continues to examine the effects of our habits.
Transformed is the podcast where anxiety, loneliness, depression, and fear, meet the Bible. If you struggle with emotional issues in any way, you won’t want to miss Dr. Gifford apply the Bible to your issues that will not just surprise and shock you, but it will actually HELP you.