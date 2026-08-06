Transformed with Dr. Greg Gifford

Anxiety may feel unavoidable, but what if managing the symptoms keeps you from confronting the deeper spiritual problem? Dr. Greg Gifford explains why your view of God’s sovereignty, goodness, and fatherly care can radically reshape the way you respond to worry. Discover the biblical categories that can help you stop being ruled by anxiety and start trusting the God who knows exactly what you need.



Transformed Podcast Episode 186 | July 23, 2026



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