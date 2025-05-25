Powered by RND
Here We Stand
Here We Stand

Desiring God
Religion & Spirituality
Here We Stand
  • Here He Stood: Martin Luther (1483–1546)
    Luther stood not on the pronouncements of popes, or the decisions of councils, or the winds of popular opinion, but on “that word above all earthly powers.”
    8:00
  • The Runaway Nun: Katharina von Bora (1499–1552)
    Katharina married Martin Luther to survive as a runaway nun, but their marriage proved to be a model in a time when “pastor’s wife” was a new role.
    6:06
  • The Administrative Pastor: Johannes Bugenhagen (1485–1558)
    The Reformation required more than theological giants. It also demanded organizational geniuses.
    6:31
  • The Happy Professor: Zacharius Ursinus (1534–1583)
    He took the lead role in writing the Heidelberg Catechism, one of the most ringing affirmations of faith in all of Christian history.
    5:16
  • The First Calvinist: Theodore Beza (1519–1605)
    Theodore Beza gave form to what we now call Calvinism by explaining and defending the biblical doctrines Calvin had rediscovered.
    --------  
    6:14

About Here We Stand

A 31-day journey with the heroes of the Reformation.
