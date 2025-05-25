Open app
Podcasts
Religion & Spirituality
Here We Stand
Here We Stand
Desiring God
Religion & Spirituality
Christianity
Latest episode
Available Episodes
5 of 33
Here He Stood: Martin Luther (1483–1546)
Luther stood not on the pronouncements of popes, or the decisions of councils, or the winds of popular opinion, but on “that word above all earthly powers.”
--------
8:00
--------
8:00
The Runaway Nun: Katharina von Bora (1499–1552)
Katharina married Martin Luther to survive as a runaway nun, but their marriage proved to be a model in a time when “pastor’s wife” was a new role.
--------
6:06
--------
6:06
The Administrative Pastor: Johannes Bugenhagen (1485–1558)
The Reformation required more than theological giants. It also demanded organizational geniuses.
--------
6:31
--------
6:31
The Happy Professor: Zacharius Ursinus (1534–1583)
He took the lead role in writing the Heidelberg Catechism, one of the most ringing affirmations of faith in all of Christian history.
--------
5:16
--------
5:16
The First Calvinist: Theodore Beza (1519–1605)
Theodore Beza gave form to what we now call Calvinism by explaining and defending the biblical doctrines Calvin had rediscovered.
--------
6:14
--------
6:14
Show more
About Here We Stand
A 31-day journey with the heroes of the Reformation.
Podcast website
Religion & Spirituality
Christianity
